Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee — The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee (FCDEC) will meet in person Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at 114 Main Street West, Oak Hill, for a regular meeting. There is also a Zoom option at https://bit.ly/FCdems_10_18_2022. The FCDEC will hold nominations and elections for Delegate District Executive Committees 45 and 52. A male or non-binary, and a female or non-binary, will be elected for both districts. The role of a Delegate District Committee is to select a Democratic nominee for that House district in the event of a vacancy according to WV State Code 3-5-19. Requirements: A candidate to fill one of these positions must be a registered Democrat in the House district they want to serve. One can contact the county clerk’s office, or use the map found at https://www.mapwv.gov/vote/ to identify one’s House district. All terms are for four years, ending on June 30, 2026, or earlier if their successors are elected before then. Below are proposed procedures for nominations and elections: Procedure for nominations: (Nominations will be made by FCDEC members. The person making the nomination will state the name of the person they nominate. Nominations do not need a second. When nominations are closed, the person making the nomination will have 1 minute to speak in favor of their nomination. Anyone wishing to be nominated should contact a FCDEC member or the chair, Chris Pennington at fayette.dems.wv@gmail.com); and Procedure for elections (All candidates will have 2 minutes to speak. Only members of the committee may nominate and vote. Voting will be a roll call vote for any contested election.). The person responsible for this meeting is Chris Pennington, chair. This meeting is open to the public.
Announcements
Grand Opening — The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fayette County Democrat Committee’s headquarters will be Monday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at 114 Main Street West, Oak Hill. Light refreshments will be served and guitarist Matt Mullins will provide acoustic music. Party candidates will be on hand to meet with the public. Donations to the party also will be accepted.
Terri Massey Memorial Blood Drive — The annual Terri Massey Memorial Blood Drive is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill. Help us save lives. The American Red Cross is suffering a critical blood shortage now. The need is great. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Each donation can save up to three lives. Of the one and a half million people diagnosed with cancer each year, many will need blood transfusions during treatment. For an appointment, call or text 304-663-2410 or email dktread@gmail.com.
Hawks Nest Halloween — The Ansted Events Committee has teamed up with Hawks Nest State Park to sponsor A Hawks Nest Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. in the lodge’s main parking lot. If you are interested in setting up a booth, please email anstedevents@gmail.com. All booths should be decorated and a prize will be awarded for the best decorated booth. Booth set up for this family friendly event starts at 11 a.m. For more information, please call 304-658-5901 or 304-658-5106.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Hawks Nest Halloween — The Ansted Events Committee has teamed up with Hawks Nest State Park to sponsor A Hawks Nest Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 3 p.m. in the lodge’s main parking lot. Area businesses, churches and organizations will have trick-or-treat booths set up. There will be games, costume contests, bounce houses and much more.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — The final free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market for 2022 will be held in Smithers from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will be at the Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, outside or inside depending on weather conditions. The free event will feature vendors, games, music and food with a Halloween theme. Adults and children are encouraged to dress for costume contests. Project Aware of the Fayette County Board of Education will lead everyone in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance. Check Facebook for any updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for September. There will be grab and go craft bags all month at each branch. The Oak Hill library branch also will offer maker space crafts, an autumn scavenger hunt and trivia all month. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 22 and 29, 3:30 p.m.); Jigsaw Club (Wednesday, Sept. 28; and Indoor Plant Week (to Saturday, Sept. 24, come in and plant herb seeds all week). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — baby lapsit (Monday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.); scrapbooking (Wednesday, Sept. 28, all day); and Walking Club (Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m.). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Book Club (Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime (Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m.); Family Day/adult coloring (Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.); and adult book group (Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM (Thursday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m.); storytime (Fridays, Sept. 23 and 30, 10 a.m.); Dollar Decorating (Monday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.); adult coloring (Wednesday, Sept. 28, all day); Power Play (Fridays, Sept. 23 and 30, 11 a.m.); Movie Day (Friday, Sept. 23, 1 p.m.); CYOA (Thursday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m.); adult book club (Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.) and adult thriller/horror book club (Friday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — adult coloring club (Friday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m.); one on one computer help (Monday, Sept. 26, by appointment); Walking Club (Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.); storytime (Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m.) and fall fun craft (Thursday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 22 and 29, 11 a.m.); lapsit (Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.); Movie Night (Bad Guys, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.) and CYOA (Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m.)
Church
GriefShare Seminar — GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will meet at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene beginning Monday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The cost of the workbook is $20, but scholarships are available. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why,” “Guilt and Anger,” and “Is This Normal?” For more information, call the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene at 304-469-2904.
Trunk or Treat — The Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Rain date will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Fundraisers
Sale — The Friends of The Lewis House will host a flea market on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. They will have all new items for sale.
Spaghetti Dinner — There will be a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church, 13 Terry Avenue, Oak Hill. The dinner, which includes spaghetti, bread, salad and dessert, will cost $8 for take out or eat in and $11 for delivery. All proceeds raised will be donated to Jason Tincher, who is battling ALS, and his family to help with financial expenses.
Hot Dog Sale — The Sims Memorial United Methodist Church at Swiss will hold its final annual Gauley Season hot dog sale on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The menu includes: hot dogs, $2; burgers, $4; BBQ, $4.50; pinto beans with corn bread, $4; macaroni salad, $2; potato salad, $2; desserts, $2; and drinks, $1.50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.