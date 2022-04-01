Meetings
Public Hearing — The Ansted Volunteer Fire Department will meet Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at its station, located at 96 Church Street, to hold a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a lease-purchase agreement, not to exceed $50,000, on a new GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab Truck.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, April 5, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; special meeting (proposed levy order and rate sheet for Fiscal Year 2023) — Tuesday, April 29, 5:50 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; and regular meeting — Tuesday, April 19, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville.
Announcements
Oak Hill Litter Sweep — Destination: Downtown Oak Hill will host a citywide litter sweep Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group will be set up in front of the Depot along Virginia Street with all the supplies needed for anyone who’s interested in helping to clean up the city. “Even an hour of your time would make a huge difference in our community,” the group urged on its Facebook event page.
Election Stories — In advance of the May 10 primary election, a story, with accompanying photo if desired, announcing an individual’s candidacy for office may be submitted and published in The Montgomery Herald and/or The Fayette Tribune until April 11. After the April 14 edition, there will be no publication of candidates’ announcements. The staff reserves the right to edit submitted stories. Letters of support for specific candidates also may be submitted for publication, but must be limited to 300 words. All letters must include the author’s name, physical address and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the name and town of residence will be published. Candidacy stories and letters of support may be emailed to Cheryl Keenan at ckeenan@register-herald.com; or mailed to Editor, 417 Main Street West, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers this year. The kick-off event for 2022 is on the third Friday of April (April 22) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Subsequently, the event will repeat on the first Friday monthly from May through October. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Easter Egg Adventure — Fayette County Park will host an Easter Egg Adventure on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those ages 12 and under. Registration is from 11 to 11:20 a.m. Those aged 6 and under will start the egg hunt at 11:45 and those 7 to 12 will start at noon. Food vendors, including Appalachian Lemonade, Aurora Ice, M*A*D Concessions, Sugar Attack Cookie Company, The Sugar Wagon and Holy O’s will be on hand. Children also may have their pictures taken with the Easter bunny. The park is located at 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville, WV. Inclement weather make-up date is Friday, April 15. Each child should bring their own basket in which to collect eggs.
Eagles Annual Easter Egg Hunt — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery Aerie #1040 will host the annual community Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at Valley PreK-8 (the former Valley High School) ball field. Children up to and including the age of 12 are welcome to participate. There will be Easter baskets and drawings for bicycles as well. The Easter bunny will be there to greet the children. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt — The East Plateau Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club will host a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill City Park. Over 3000 candy-stuffed eggs, along with golden prize eggs, will be available for everyone, although the prizes are geared to those ages 2 through 11. The event will feature free photos with the Easter bunny.
Family Fun and Movie Night — BridgeValley Community and Technical College will host a free family fun and movie night on Friday, April 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Davis Hall, 619 Second Avenue, Montgomery. The featured movie, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will be Trolls World Tour. There also will be games, crafts, cotton candy, pizza and popcorn.
Spring Musical — After a 2-year delay the Historic Fayette Theater’s auditorium will once again be abuzz with song and dance with the spring production, “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood.” It’s the 1950s, hula hoops are in high demand, and so is Little Red Riding Hood! Wise Prince Jason (winner of the Math Olympics and the Nobel Prize), Strong Prince Justin (who can bench press his own mother) and ordinary Loud Prince Frank all want to woo Red Riding Hood. So the king and queen hire the Fairy Godmother to set three tasks for the princes. Only the prince who can find the missing girl, defeat the dragon and awaken a castle visitor from her slumber earns the right to woo Wed Widing Hood... that is, Red Riding Hood! Alas, Little Red’s couch-potato parents don’t want to lose their little girl. How else will they get their cookies delivered to Grandmother? So they hire the evil queen to thwart the Fairy Godmother’s contest. Luckily, Little Red Riding Hood's two sisters, Big Green Riding Hood and Medium Purple Riding Hood, help balance out the situation. Complete with the big bad wolf and a sock-hopping ‘50s score, this adventure is guaranteed to end in happily-ever-after laughter for audiences of all ages!” Performance dates and times are April 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on April 3 and 10. In accordance with CDC recommendations, masks will be required while inside the theater. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and children 12 and under. Tickets can be ordered online at showtix4u.com for Will Call pickup (seats will be assigned at box office) or can be purchased early at the box office on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The musical is produced by special arrangements with Pioneer Drama Service. In addition, funding to support the Historic Fayette Theater is made possible by the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Historic Fayette Theater is located at 115 S. Court St., Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
Easter Egg Hunt — Join Harmony for Hope, the Mount Hope Regional Band, the Mount Hope Lions Club, Mount Hope churches and the community for Mount Hope’s first community-wide Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 12 noon. Eggs will be hidden throughout the Mount Hope soccer field and kids of all ages are invited to come out and hunt them. The event will have a rain date of April 16 at 12 p.m.
A Walk for Hope — A Walk for Hope, an opportunity to raise awareness for addiction services and support those in recovery and their family members, will be held Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in front of the Oak Hill City Park. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and toiletries in lieu of a registration fee. For more information, please call 304-640-6987. Register at https://walkforhope.eventbrite.com/.
Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake — Go green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake on Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gather at the Battle Run Beach parking lot to help keep the lake beautiful. There will be opportunities for shoreline cleanup working from boats (private boats are welcome). Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 volunteers. Trash bags, hand sanitizer and masks will be provided. Please call 304-873-4312 or email David.J.Cooney@usace.army.mil to register yourself and/or your group by April 21.
Lenten Fish Dinner — The Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School’s annual Lenten fish dinner will be held each Friday of Lent (April 1 and 8). The drive-through curbside only dinners will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Friday. Dinners are: flounder, $10; shrimp, $11; and combo, $12, and include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert and bread. Children’s meal are fish or shrimp, $6; or a child’s pizza, $5. Cash or checks are accepted and all proceeds benefit Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School.
Street Eats and Cruise-In — The Town of Ansted Events Committee will host Street Eats and Cruise-In on Saturday, April 30. Street Eats is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Cruise-In scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. For more information, call 304-658-5901.
Craft and Flea Market — Hawks Nest State Park will host a craft and flea market on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors may reserve a 17x18 space for a $10 advance payment. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and canopy and all trash must be placed in the provided receptacles. All vendors are required to have their booths open until 2 p.m. and to remove all items they brought. No food sales will be allowed unless authorized by the Hawks Nest officials. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. All CDC guidelines must be followed. To reserve a vendor spot, call 304-658-5196, ext. 1575.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for March and April. In March, all branches will have grab and go craft bags, Oak Hill Branch will have puzzles and trivia all month and Meadow Bridge will have Seusstastic Reading Challenge all month. In April, grab and go craft bags also will be available at all library branches, the Oak Hill branch will have Maker Space Earth Day Planters all month, Montgomery will hold a Guess the Jellybeans contest until April 18 and Meadow Bridge will hold a tube and straw challenge all month. National Library Week begins April 4 and the FCPL will host a Fine Free Week in conjunction. All branches also will be closed April 15-18 for Easter. Scheduled events for March and April are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, March 31, and April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3:30 p.m.), adult coloring (all month), kids movie (Tuesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, 4 p.m.), adult movie night (Tuesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, 6 p.m.), pinecone craft (Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day), Puzzle Club (Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day), book discussion (Friday, April 8, 3:30 p.m.), Game Day (Legos/Knex/penny games/string games, Saturdays, April 9 and 23, all day) and sachet craft (Friday, April 22, all day). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, March 31, and April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Mondays, April 3, 11 and 25, 12 p.m.), life size Jenga (Tuesday, April 26, 4 p.m.), Bad Art Night (Tuesday, April 5, 5 p.m.), egg hunt (Tuesday, April 12, 5 p.m.), adult coloring (Wednesday, April 13, all day), Good Art Night (Tuesday, April 19, 5 p.m.), and adult coffee and convo (Wednesday, April 20, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — book group (Monday, April 25, 6 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:30 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, April 11, 5:30 p.m.), STEAM Club (Friday, April 22, 10 a.m., Leap into Science), family Easter and Earth Day crafts and books (Saturdays, April 2 and 9, all day), Easter crafts (Monday, April 4, 5:30 p.m.), Lego Club (Saturday, April 23, all day) and adult coloring (Saturday, April 30, all day). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Power of Play (Fridays, April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), Little Learners (Fridays, April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.), adult painting (Mondays, April 11, 1 p.m., and April 25, 11 a.m.), movie day (Friday, April 1, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Monday, April 4, 11 a.m.), wreath craft (Wednesdays, April 13 and 27, 1 p.m.), CYOA (Thursday, April 21, 4 p.m.), adult book club (Tuesday, April 26, 10 a.m.), Teen Science and Stories (Thursday, March 31, 4 p.m.), bird feeders (Tuesday, April 5, 1 p.m.), Crafternoons (Wednesdays, April 6 and 20, 1 p.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursdays, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day), egg hunt (Friday, April 8, 12 p.m.), recyclable planters (Tuesday, April 12, 1 p.m.), Teen STEAM (Thursdays, April 14 and 28, 4 p.m.), horror readers club (Tuesday, April 19, 2 p.m.), STEM (Thursday, April 21, 4 p.m.) and Earth Day craft (Friday, April 22, 1 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, March 31 and April 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 3 p.m.), one on one computer help (Mondays, April 4, 11 and 25, by appointment), storytime (Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 5 p.m.), National Crayon Day craft (Thursday, March 31, 3 p.m.), adult book club (Thursday, April 7, 1 p.m.), Easter egg decorating (Thursday, April 14, 3 p.m.) and plant a flower (Friday, April 22, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), storytime (Thursdays, March 31 and April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.), baby lapsit (Tuesdays, April 12 and 26, 11 a.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Club (Thursday, April 21, 5:30 p.m.), family movie night (Tuesday, April 26, Lorax, 5 p.m.), STEM storytime (Thursday, March 31, 5:30 p.m.), wrestle storytime (Friday, April 1, 4 p.m.) and Mixed Mind Book Club (Tuesday, April 12, 5 p.m.)
