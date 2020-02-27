Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regional LSIC meeting for Meadow Bridge area schools — Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m., Meadow Bridge High School; special meeting/proposed levy order and rate sheet for Fiscal Year 2021 — Tuesday, March 10 at 5:20 p.m., BOE office; special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar 2020-2021 — Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Wednesday, March 25 at 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m., BOE office.
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, March 24 at 4 p.m. at the FCHD, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
FARSE — The Fayette Association of Retired School Employees will meet Saturday, March 28 (backup date April 25 if canceled by weather) and May 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Whitewater Bar and Grill, Quality Inn, Fayetteville. For more information, please contact Joel Davis, president, at 304-222-6984 or Martha Aliff, treasurer, at 304-573-1224.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (all budget); April 10 and 21; May 8 and 18 (primary canvass); June 5 and 26; July 10 and 24; Aug. 7 and 21; Sept. 4 and 18; Oct. 2, 16 and 30; Nov. 9 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18. Following are dates for closure of the Fayette County Courthouse for holidays and/or elections: May 12 — primary election; May 25 — Memorial Day; June 19 — West Virginia Day (observed); July 3 — Independence Day (observed); Sept. 7 — Labor Day; Oct. 12 — Columbus Day; Nov. 3 — general election; Nov. 11 — Veterans Day; Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 — close at noon for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 — Christmas; Dec. 31 — close at noon for New Year’s Eve; and Jan. 1, 2021 — New Year’s Day.
Mount Hope City Council — Mount Hope City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Mount Hope Housing Authority Office.
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Pageants — Applications are ready for the Oak Leaf Festival and Bridge Day pageants. Pageant date is Aug. 15 at Southern Appalachian Labor School’s Historic Oak Hill School in Oak Hill. Two pageant titles will be given in one day. Both the Miss Oak Leaf Festival and Miss Bridge Day queens will each receive entry into WVAFF, walk and interview sessions, one ticket for parents/guardians to attend WVAFF, banner, crown, $500 scholarship after the completion/fulfillment of all the requirements set forth in the contract, gift certificates for local businesses in and around Oak Hill and Fayetteville, to Gretchen Pingley Photography and Oliverio’s, and so much more. Mrs. Oak Leaf Festival and Mrs. Bridge Day will receive a crown, banner, gift certificates for local businesses in and around Oak Hill and Fayetteville, to Gretchen Pingley Photography and Oliverio’s and more. Miss Teen Oak Leaf Festival and Miss Teen Bridge Day will receive a crown, banner, gift certificates for local businesses in and around Oak Hill and Fayetteville, to Gretchen Pingley Photography and Oliverio’s and more. Additional prizes will continue to be added to each prize package throughout the year. Requirements per division are: Teen — at least 13 years of age and no older than 15 years and a resident of West Virginia; Miss — at least 16 years of age and no older than 22 years on Jan. 1, 2021 and a resident of West Virginia; and Mrs. — married (18 or above) and a resident of West Virginia. For an application, email Oakleafbridgedaypageant@gmail.com.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 9th annual Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor spaces for the event, hosted by White Oak Rail Trail Expo and Destination: Downtown Oak Hill, are $25. The event features over 100 vendors and live entertainment on a paved rail trail through Oak Hill. For more information, email whiteoakrailtrail@gmail.com or call the Fayette County Chamber office at 304-465-5617.
WVU Master Gardener Class — A Master Gardener class will be offered beginning in March at the Fayetteville Lowe’s. The 11-week class, starting March 16, will run each Monday (March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25) and Wednesday (March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27) from 6 to 8 p.m. Call the Fayette County WVU Extension office at 304-574-4253 to get your name on the list.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Stephen Smith Meet and Greet — Gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith is scheduled to visit BridgeValley Community & Technical College on Monday, March 2. The meet and greet will be held from 12:15 to 1 p.m. at 305 Davis Hall, 619 Second Avenue, Montgomery. The event is sponsored by the BridgeValley GSA and Pathfinders for Reproductive Rights, and is open to the public. For more information, contact Jeanne Smith at jeanne.smith@bridgegvalley.edu or 304-734-6617.
Blood Drive — The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive in the Davis Hall lobby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. Davis Hall is located at 619 Second Avenue, Montgomery. To schedule an appointment, please contact the Red Cross at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS or contact Jeanne Smith, drive coordinator, at jeanne.smith@bridgegvalley.edu or 304-734-6617.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Growers Workshop — A Growers Workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 at 1 p.m. at the Sunday Road Baptist Church in Hico. Dr. Lewis Jett, commercial horticulture specialist from WVU Extension Service, will discuss production tips in the field and high tunnels on specific crops. The event is sponsored by the WVU Fayette County Extension. For more information, call 304-574-4253.
Trail Work Potluck — There will be a trail work session at Wolf Creek Park and a potluck at Bridge Brew Works on Sunday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trail Blazing and Trail Maintenance — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists will host two days of trail blazing and trail maintenance at Hawks Nest State Park next month. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Hawks Nest State Park will provide volunteers with a cookout at the end of each day. Lodging also is available if needed. If you plan to attend, please email Keith Richardson at keith@newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org so organizers may have a headcount for food preparation. Be sure to bring plenty of water, appropriate attire including gloves, snacks, and lunch.
Bike Rally — The first annual Southern West Virginia Bike Rally will be May 21 to May 25 at Monkey’s Uncle on Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. There will be live music, camping and more. For more, call 304-646-4505.
Wildflower Art Field Trip — The New River Gorge National River, the Beckley Art Center and the Beckley Camera Club will host an art field trip during the annual Wildflower Weekend. The trip is scheduled for Saturday, April 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. along Glade Creek Trail at Prince. The group will meet at the Glade Creek Trailhead at 2:45 p.m.; the field trip will last from 3 to 6 p.m., though participants can spend any amount of time they like on the field trip. Artists are asked to bring their favorite media or tools to create artwork there at Glade Creek. Bring your camera, sketchbook, watercolors, color pencils, etc. The work created during the field trip or from the experience will be featured in a special exhibition. The field trip will be lead by Debbie Lester, Beni Holley and Saja Montague.
Free Community Meal — The First Brethren Church of Oak Hill offers a free community meal each fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. March’s event is set for March 28 at the church’s Fellowship Hall on Central Avenue. Everyone is welcome. Take a break from cooking and join the church for community fellowship. Bring a neighbor or friend. If you need a ride, call 304-469-6153 and leave a message at least 24 hours before the luncheon.
Master Naturalist Courses — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists have the following courses scheduled in the opening months of 2020: GIS (Global Information System) — Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Hill City Hall; Name, Classification and Identification (plants and animals) — Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics — Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; and Wildflowers and Weeds (two parts) — Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing (classroom portion), and Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grandview Shelter 4 at Grandview (field lab) or Sunday, April 26 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Stone Cliff Trail near Thurmond (field lab), must attend one field lab session. For more extensive information on each session, including cost, instructor and instructions for signing up, visit the New River Gorge Master Naturalists Facebook page and click on the Events tab at the left of the page, or visit the group’s website at newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org and click on Schedule.
New River Birding & Nature Festival — The 2020 New River Birding & Nature Festival is scheduled for April 27 through May 2 in and around the New River Gorge. To discover more on the annual non-profit event, which raises funds for the 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, visit the festival website at birding-wv.com, or www.facebook.com/NewRiverBirdingNatureFestival.
Fundraisers
Lenten Fish Dinner — The annual Lenten fish dinner will be held each Friday of Lent (Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 20 and 27; and April 3) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Saints Peter & Paul School cafeteria. All proceeds will benefit the school. Dinners offered are: flounder, $9; shrimp, $10; combo, $11; and child, $5. Dinners include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert, bread and drink. Children can choose from a smaller portion of fish or cheese pizza. Dine in or carry out.
Goldeneers — The Goldeneers from the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene will have a hot dog and table sale on Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come browse, fellowship and support the seniors.
Community Indoor Yard Sale — There will be a community indoor yard sale Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pax Community Gym, 27 School Street, Pax. Cost for each spot will be $10 to help cover expenses. Tables 6-feet in length will be provided to the first 10 people to show up. There is no need to pre-register. Set up starts at 6 a.m. and each spot will be 10 feet in length. Food and refreshments will be available for sale. For more information, call Pax Town Hall at 304-877-2407.
Red Devil Rumble — The Red Devil Rumble, featuring boxing, MMA and kickboxing, will be held Saturday, April 4 at Oak Hill High School presented by Signal 12 Gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Ringside seating is available. For reservations, or to register to fight, call 304-640-1515. All proceeds support Oak Hill High School softball.
Church
GLOW — Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville will host GLOW (God Loves Ordinary Women) on Friday, March 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 817 Tourison Addition Road, Fayetteville. For more information, call 304-574-3100.
Blackwoods Concert — The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will perform at Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 Main St. East, Oak Hill on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Men’s Pancake Breakfast — The Gauley Bridge Baptist Church will host its Men’s Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. The meal is prepared by the men of the church and the ladies are invited, too. Everyone is invited to attend. Guest speaker is Scott Carpenter. If you plan to attend, please respond on the Facebook event page or message Mark Fordyce.
Gloryway Concert — The Gloryway Quartet will sing in a free concert on Friday, March 6 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie.
Revelation Bible Study — Mount Hope Baptist Temple will be studying and have preaching from the book of Revelation for the next few months. As we see the days approaching for the coming of the Lord we invite each and every one of you to come worship with us and hear what the Lord says to us from the book of Revelation concerning the end of time. The interim pastor of the Mount Hope Baptist Temple, Rev. Ron George Jr., will be leading and preaching this series of messages concerning the end of days according to the book of Revelation. Come to hear what the Lord says is going to happen so you will be prepared when that time comes and you go to meet the Lord in heaven. The service times at the Mount Hope Baptist Temple are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday mid-week prayer and Bible study, 11 a.m. All services are held at the church on Main Street in Mount Hope.
Bible Study — Ever wonder why some people build closer families than others? Why they thrive in school and the workplace or excel at conflict resolution? Those people all share something in common: Strong relational wisdom. Discovering Relational Wisdom is a seminar about reducing conflict, harnessing emotions and equipping you with the skills needed to build stronger relationships, valued influence and an inspiring example. Fayetteville Baptist Church will host the engaging seminar packed with dynamic teaching, movie clips, group discussions and practical application exercises from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each week through March 25. The instructor for the seminar is Dr. Jack Eades. The only cost related to the seminar is $10 for a workbook. To register, call FBC at 304-574-1074. The church is located at 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville.
