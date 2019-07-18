Meetings
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, July 30 at 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at the BOE office in Fayetteville.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 23, Sept. 11, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Fayette Institute of Technology. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Medicare Assistance — Ernestine Post, SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) counselor from Braxton County Senior Citizens Center, will be at the Senior Nutrition Site in Oak Hill on Monday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. She will be at Twin Oaks Plaza on Monday. July 22 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. If you have any questions about your Medicare benefits, to sign up for Medicare or to see if you qualify for extra help with your prescription drugs (the income guidelines have increased), please stop by to see her or call 304-765-4091 to schedule an appointment.
Fayette County Park Pool — Hours of operation at the pool at the Fayette County Park, Beckwith, are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Daily costs are: up to 3 years — free; 4 to 15 — $4; 16 to 54 — $5; and 55 and older — $4. Season passes are available as well. A single pass is $75 plus tax and a family of four can get a season pass for $150 (add $25 per additional family member). A 10-visit punch card also is available for $35. The park may also be rented out for pool parties. For more information, call the park at 304-574-1111.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Free Back to School Event — A free Back to School event on Saturday, Aug. 3 will feature free haircuts, eye exams, school supplies, backpacks and more. The event will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lewis Christian Community Center on Central Avenue in Oak Hill.
Gospel Singers Convention — The 69th annual West Virginia Mountain State Gospel Singers Convention is scheduled for July 22 to July 28 at the convention grounds near Summersville. All singers are welcome. There is free camping during the sing dates although donations are accepted. The convention grounds are located off Route 19, 5 miles south of Summersville. For detailed directions, convention schedule and additional information, visit the website at www.wvgospelsing.com or call 304-872-1977.
Active SWV Kaymoor Steps Group — Join Active Southern West Virginia every Thursday through July 25 at 7:30 a.m. for a hike into the past and down (and up!) 821 stairs. This scenic workout will take participants past views of the gorge and down to the remains of a retired coal processing plant, coke ovens, and abandoned town site. Bring water, a rain jacket if needed, and wear sturdy shoes. To get to the trailhead: From US 19, follow WV 16 south through Fayetteville. Turn left on Gatewood Road (park signs indicates Kaymoor and Cunard). Follow Gatewood Road 2.0 miles, and turn left at the Kaymoor sign (Kaymoor No. 1 Road). Follow this road about one mile to the “T” intersection; turn left. Parking is 50 yards on the right.
Free Movies — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be shown free to the public on Saturday, July 27 beginning at dusk (normally between 8 and 9 p.m.) at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. Other upcoming free films include Avengers, Aug. 10; Dumbo, Aug. 24; and Aquaman, Sept. 7.
Contentment — The Contentment Historical Complex on Main St. (U.S. Rt. 60) Ansted, West Virginia will be open each Friday through August. The complex is located one-half mile east of Hawks Nest State Park Lodge and is featured on the Civil War Trail. Admission to the site is $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12, which admits one to all three buildings: “Contentment,” the post-Civil War home of Col. George W. Imboden, Ansted’s first mayor, a one-room school, and a museum of mining, farming and Civil War artifacts plus moonshine stills and much more. Contentment is operated by the Fayette County Historical Society, which would love to have new members. If you are interested in joining, send your name, address, phone number and other contact information to FCHS, PO 702, Ansted, WV 25812 and include a check or money order for $20 for one person or $35 for a business or two in a family. If you just want to help preserve this piece of history, send your donation to the same address. It is tax-deductible.
Lynn Davis Exhibit — The Alderson Artisans Gallery currently is hosting a showing of paintings by guest artisan Lynn Davis. Original works will be available for viewing and sale in the gallery through Oct. 11. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Alderson Artisans Gallery is a cooperative non-profit organization. Visit the website at http://www.aldersongallery.com for a list of current artists.
Schools
Oak Hill Middle Summer Band — The summer band schedule for Oak Hill Middle School has been released. Each day lists which section needs to attend in parentheses. Wear tennis shoes and bring water and a pencil, as you will be spending some time outside. The tentative plan is to meet in the new band room. However, if the band can’t meet in the new band room by Aug. 12, members will meet in the Oak Hill High School band room. The schedule is as follows: Monday, Aug. 12 — 12 to 2 p.m. (everyone); Tuesday, Aug. 13 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only); Wednesday, Aug. 14 — 12 to 2 p.m. (woodwinds only); Thursday, Aug. 15 — 12 to 2 p.m. (brass only); Friday, Aug. 16 — 12 to 2 p.m. (everyone); Monday, Aug. 19 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only); and Tuesday, Aug. 20 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only).
Church
Song Service — Jerry Skaggs Jr. will sing at the Lovers Leap Baptist Church, Route 60, Ansted on Sunday, July 21 at 6 p.m. There is no admission and everyone is welcome. For more information, call Jerry Skaggs Sr. at 304-658-4457.
Youth Rally — Rise Up Youth Rally 2 with Speaker Bryan Knight will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at Grace Baptist Church, 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road. The rally, which will also feature Light House Youth, W.H.O. (Worship Him Only), Enon Baptist and Elevation 412, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, please call Greg Pawius at 304-237-9504.
Tent Revival — The 6th annual On the Mountain Tent Revival will continue to July 19 at Hawks Nest State Park at 6:30 p.m. each evening. There will be special singing nightly. Following is the remaining schedule of speakers: Thursday — Wade Samples; and Friday — Randy Spurgeon.
Reunions
Layland Reunion — The Layland Reunion will be held Sunday, July 21 beginning at 11 a.m. at Camp Washington-Carver, Clifftop. Dinner will be served between 1 and 2 p.m. Dinner will consist of BBQ, fired chicken, potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, dessert and coffee, iced tea and lemonade. The cost of the meal is $9 per person and must be ordered and prepaid by June 30. There will be no ticket sales at the door until all prepaid meals have been served. To register, send your name, address, telephone (cell and/or home phone), the number of meals (chicken or BBQ and how many of each) with a check made payable to Shirley Miller to Miller at 3623 McDaniel Drive, Salem, VA 24153. For more information, email doug@wvphotoworks.com or call Miller at 540-380-4789.
MHS Class of 1969 — The Montgomery High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Glen Ferris Inn. Happy hour with a cash bar begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Classmates are invited to boogie with DJ Dickie Dickenson. Dale Flanagan will take class pictures. Cost is $60 for a single and $120 for a couple (room not included). For room reservations, call the Glen Ferris Inn (304-632-1111) and mention MHS reunion. Make checks for the reunion payable to MHS Class of 1969 and mail to Patty Tincher, 6812 Oliver Loving Drive, Killeen, Texas. Final count and payment are due by Aug. 3. No refunds will be available due to pre-payment. For more information, call Patty Wendell Tincher, 770-337-0422, or Becky Kilburn Hustead, 304-595-1921, or visit the Facebook page at MHS Class of 1969.
GBHS Class of 1989 — The Gauley Bridge Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Adventures on the Gorge.
Second (Indianhead) Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.