Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The City of Oak Hill will hold its October meeting on Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Rev. Michael Hicks, Jones Avenue Church of God; pledge of allegiance led by Treasurer/Clerk Damita Johnson; presentation; public comments; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; council comments and department reports; unfinished business — consideration of proclamation to establish a Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census, Structural Inspection Board (SIB) recommendation order to demolish (Suzan Blevins, 204 Third Avenue, Map 12, Parcel 63), SIB recommendation order to demolish (Deanna Lawson, Dawson McDowell, 219 Highland Avenue, Map 38, Parcel 5), demo bid opening (Yvonne Warwick, 722 Summerlee Avenue, Parcel 218), demo bid opening (Carlos Stockhouse, 386 Lynch Harper Road, Pracel 169), demo bid opening (Arnetta Sherer, Lynch Harper Road, Map 33 Parcel 159), examination of demolition report for 332 Wright Turn Road (property owner: S. Reid), examination of demolition report for 3 Thomas Morst Road (property owner: M. Woodson), examination of demolition report for 304 Thomas Morst Road (property owner: M. Hardy Estate), examination of demolition report for Minden/Mary Lane (property owner: A. Coffman), examination of demolition report for 171 Minden Road (property owner: B. Blackburn), police hiring, Planning Commission recommendations (repeal Oak Hill Municipal Code 5.06 due to duplications elsewhere, and amend OHMC 10.08.010, OHMC 15.04.010, OHMC 15.10.040, OHMC 15.38.230, OHMC 15.40.070 pertaining to outdoor storage of wrecked, junked, abandoned vehicles, non-outdoor furniture and residential fences, 2nd reading), fireworks ordinance (2nd reading); new business — procedure to fill vacancy on council, recommendation to establish a Historic Landmark Commission, consideration to lease White Oak Rail Trail Depot, Southern Appalachian Labor School requests council to consider the release or reduction of the lien on property at 334/336 Central Avenue, consideration to make a contribution to Southern Appalachian Labor School for the incurred cost of registering the Oak Hill Elementary School with the National Register of Historic places, consideration to reduce speed from 25 mph to 15 mph on Burkholder Avenue and Warren Avenue, approval of service line warranties fall campaign; and adjournment.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. Following is the agenda for the Oct. 11 meeting: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance (Sheriff Mike Fridley), exonerations (Assessor Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve first half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:15 a.m. — Brian Sparks, WVU Extension, introduces new employees Noelle Mitchell and Jeff Davis; 9:30 a.m. — Sen. Stephen Baldwin, county outreach; 10 a.m. — Matt Ford, proposal for Meadow River Rail Trail; 10:20 a.m. — break; 10:30 a.m. — Jeff Proctor re: invoice for URA Broadband Project; 11 a.m. — Brad Wolfe, re: Wolf Creek Park issues and FOIA request; 11:30 a.m. — Greg Puckett and Diane Callison, FRN, re: teen court; 12 p.m.: decision of date for levy election; 12:20 p.m. — break; 12:30 p.m. — Hannah Saunders and Renee Harper re: Workforce WV form clarification; 12:45 p.m. — Renee Harper re: Fayette County Park credit card processing through FCNB; 1 p.m. — John Stump re: Oak Hill TIF District Resolution: “To consider and act upon a Resolution regarding the setting of a public hearing date with respect to the proposed creation of a Tax Increment Financing District in Fayette County to be designated “The County Commission of Fayette County Development District No. 2” (the “TIF District”) within the City of Oak Hill, the adoption of “The City of Oak Hill Project” project plan, and approving the form of public hearing notice to be published in connection with the same and matters relating thereto.”
Mount Hope City Council Special Meetings — The council of the City of Mount Hope will hold two special meetings next month. On Thursday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m., the special meeting will be held for council to consider the first reading of a new zoning ordinance. At 6 p.m., the council will hold a special meeting to consider the second reading of a new zoning ordinance. Any interested party may appear before the council at either meeting and be heard. The meetings will be held in the community room at Mid-Town Terrace, Mount Hope.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. each evening at the BOE office.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Fall Clean-up at Huse Memorial Park — Huse Memorial Park’s annual fall clean-up is scheduled for Oct. 14. Individuals are urged to come by prior to this date to get any decorations you have placed on a grave that you wish to save. New decorations may be placed beginning Nov. 1. Items not allowed to be placed on a lot within the cemetery include, but are not limited to, the following shepherd’s hooks, standup decorations, coping, curbing, decorative rocks, fencing, hedging, grave mounds, borders or enclosures. No decorations of any type are permitted in trees or cemetery plantings. Flags may be placed on graves on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Flag Day and Veterans Day. Flags should be kept to 12x18 inches in size or smaller. Flags are subject to removal by Huse Memorial Park Commission and the Town of Fayetteville 10 days after the holiday. Glass is prohibited at all times. Devotional lights of any type are prohibited in the cemetery.
Christmas Market Vendors Wanted — The City of Smithers and Fish Insurance Group will host the annual Christmas market again this year. The market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley PK-8 (former Valley High School). Vendors and food vendors interested in participating should send a message to the event host from the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/454648791808600/. There will be shopping, food and drinks, entertainment, prize drawings and Santa will be on hand with a gift for kids. Table rental is $20 with an additional $5 charge if power is needed. All proceeds will benefit the Fayette Starting Points Resource Pantry.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
K-9 Memorial Dedication Ceremony — The City of Oak Hill will host a dedication of the K-9 Memorial at the Doctor Hamilton Dog Park on Central Avenue in Oak Hill on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.
Group Hike — Active Southern West Virginia will host a group hike along the Cliffside Trail at Hawks Nest State Park on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
Hope Is Rising — The Center of Hope, 319 Main Street, Oak Hill, will host the Hope Is Rising community event on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and chips served and live music will be provided by the Hallelujah Brothers. Members of a local Boy Scout Troop will conduct the presentation of colors. Guest speakers will include Teri Harlan, director of the Fayette County Health Department, and Caitlyn Adkins and Misty Woodard will share their experiences. There will be a candlelight service at dusk and closing prayer will be by Pastor Mike Meadows of the First Brethren Church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Terri’s Tribute Blood Drive — Terri’s Tribute has announced the 2019 memorial blood drive will be Nov. 9 at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill. Please make plans to join the group and give blood so others may live. Terri’s Tribute is an organization dedicated to help those struggling with cancer and to raise funds for scholarships of local children who have lost a parent to cancer. The group originally was organized in support of the late Terri Massey. October 29 will mark 10 years since Massey’s passing and the blood drives have allowed her friends and supporters to help many many patients in her honor.
Shamrock Shindig Fall Ride — The Shamrock Shindig Fall Ride will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at The Tractor Bar in Mount Nebo. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m. The ride through scenic Nicholas County has an entry fee of $20 which includes a poker hand, the ride fee and lunch at the end of the ride. All proceeds will benefit the Mount Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Inc. Other activities include T-shirt sales, a 50/50 and raffle. All riders must pay the ride fee regardless of age and riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet according to West Virginia State Law. For more information, please contact Mike Sales at 304-619-9644 or Jon Ceslovnik at 304-610-2195.
34th Pratt Fall Festival — The 34th annual Pratt Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The festival parade begins at 10 a.m. There will be live entertainment and vendor booths, as well as lots of great food, crafts, activities for kids (some free), and family fun. Openings are available for vendors and for participation in the parade. For vendor information, please call 304-444-2487. For parade participation, please call 304-444-2487. You also may email Prattfallfest@gmail.com
Square Dance — The Montgomery Hoedown Square Dance, featuring live music and a caller, will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. For more, see https://www.montgomery-herald.com/news/watershed-group-to-host-square-dance/article_a251feb8-ca80-11e9-96c9-f351d5ae3a11.html
Paint Creek Bike Ride — The 5th annual Paint Creek Bike Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The ride is held in conjunction with the Town of Pratt’s annual Fall Festival. Riders may choose between trips from Pratt to Mahan and back (30 miles) or to Pax and back (60 miles). Entry fee is $30 in advance (includes a commorative T-shirt) or $40 the day of the event. For more bike ride info, call 304-419-1891, email dyannivey@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2903527439871946/.
Church
Revival — The Jodie Missionary Baptist Church will hold a revival Oct. 14 to 18 at 7 p.m. each evening. Preaching will be Brother Mike Long. There will be special singing nightly. Pastor is Brother Daniel Sears. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Fundraisers
Spaghetti Dinner — There will be a benefit spaghetti dinner drive-through on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School Cafeteria. All proceeds will benefit the school. For a $20 ticket, each purchaser will receive a meal for a family of four: spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian bread and dessert. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Pick-up times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the cafeteria at 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill. For more information, call 304-465-5045.
Hot Dog and Vendor Sale — Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church on Terry Avenue off Gatewood Road, Oak Hill, will have a hot dog and vendor sale Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. For more information, call 304-237-3339.
Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale — The Oak Hill Lions Club will host a spaghetti dinner and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 3221 Main Street East, Oak Hill. The menu is spaghetti with choice of marinara or meat sauce, salad, rolls and drink for $8, dine in or carry out. All proceeds will go to assist with the club’s charities, including the eyeglasses program, Oak Hill High senior scholarships, Lions Club International Sight Foundation and other Oak Hill community projects. For more on the Oak Hill Lions Club, visit its Facebook page at Oak Hill WV Lions Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.