Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Rev. Dr. Ken Krimmell, pastor of Oak Hill United Methodist Church; pledge of allegiance led by Councilman Stephen Hayslette; West Virginia American Water grant presentation, Bradley Harris; public comments; reading and approval of July 8 minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; council comments and department reports; unfinished business — fireworks ordinance, police hiring, Structural Inspection Board recommendation for city to demolish (Yvonne Warwick, 722 Summerlee Avenue, Parcel 218), Structural Inspection Board recommendation for city to demolish (Carlos Stockhouse, 386 Lynch Harper Road, Parcel 169), demolition bid opening (Linda Sue Johnson, 250 Minden Road, Map 58L, Parcel 14), demolition bid opening (Yvonne Oliver, Minden Road, Map 26, Parcel 337), demolition bid opening (ACE, Surf Lot #204 Blk 4 Minden SD, Map 58M, Parcel 50); new business — New River Humane Society, appointments (administration, boards, commissions and committees), police fines, Structural Inspection Board recommendation (Paul and Clarice Lassinger & Clifford Bragg, 216 Chestnut Avenue, Map 32, Parcel 70), Structural Inspection Board recommendation (Suzan Blevins, 204 Third Avenue, Map 12, Parcel 63), Structural Inspection Board recommendation (Deanna Lawson, Damon McDowell, 219 Highland Avenue, Map 38, Parcel 5), consideration to purchase approximately one mile of the railroad bed on the northern end of the White Oak Rail Trail, Planning Commission recommendation (deny the request to rezone lot at 101 Lee Street to B-2 Commercial), Planning Commission recommendation (repeal Oak Hill Municipal Code 5.06 due to duplications elsewhere and amend OHMC 10.08.010, OHMC 15.04.010, OHMC 15.10.040, OHMC 15.38.230, OHMC 15.40.070 pertaining to outdoor storage of wrecked, junked, abandoned vehicles and non-outdoor furniture), adjournment.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Aug. 23, Sept. 11, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
Good News Community Building — Leadership Fayette County is hosting a good news community meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill. Hear about the Cradle to Career initiative from Christopher Motley, senior manager of policy and partnerships for StriveTogether, an organization that partners with communities nationwide to provide coaching, resources and rigorous approaches to create opportunities and close gaps in education, housing and more. If you have some good news about a successful project in your community, please come and share.
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education regular meetings scheduled next month are: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m., BOE office, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m., BOE office.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Fayette Institute of Technology. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Hunter Education Course — A hunter education class will be held Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ansted Baptist Church. The hunter education program provides free classes taught by volunteer instructors and DNR police officers. Topics include gun safety, wildlife management, ethics, survival/first aid, game identification and how to hunt safely. Register at anstedoutdoors.com.
Jazz & Blues in the Ville — Fayetteville will be grooving to some cool jazz and hot blues on Aug. 16-17. The 2nd Jazz & Blues in the Ville will be held on Court Street and at the Historic Fayette Theater. Among the acts scheduled to perform are David Cole and Mainstreet Blues of Washington, D.C.; The King Bees of Todd, North Carolina; Lady D & MI$$ION of Beckley; The Allen Smith Band of Athens; The Colin Wood Project of Columbus, Ohio; Somethin’ Special of Charleston; One for the Road of Fayetteville; and The High Street Jazz Band of Morgantown. Also on tap is a reunion concert by Southern West Virginia favorites, The Red Star Rockets. For more on the festival, see https://www.fayettetribune.com/community/jazz-blues-in-the-ville/article_08abdc44-afe0-11e9-a2c7-235accfeafb3.html.
Free Movies — “Avengers: Infinity War” will be shown free to the public on Saturday, Aug. 10 beginning at dusk (normally between 8 and 9 p.m.) at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. Other upcoming free films include Dumbo, Aug. 24; and Aquaman, Sept. 7.
Lynn Davis Exhibit — The Alderson Artisans Gallery currently is hosting a showing of paintings by guest artisan Lynn Davis. Original works will be available for viewing and sale in the gallery through Oct. 11. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Alderson Artisans Gallery is a cooperative non-profit organization. Visit the website at http://www.aldersongallery.com for a list of current artists.
Contentment — The Contentment Historical Complex on Main St. (U.S. Rt. 60) Ansted, West Virginia will be open each Friday through August. The complex is located one-half mile east of Hawks Nest State Park Lodge and is featured on the Civil War Trail. Admission to the site is $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12, which admits one to all three buildings: “Contentment,” the post-Civil War home of Col. George W. Imboden, Ansted’s first mayor, a one-room school, and a museum of mining, farming and Civil War artifacts plus moonshine stills and much more. Contentment is operated by the Fayette County Historical Society, which would love to have new members. If you are interested in joining, send your name, address, phone number and other contact information to FCHS, PO 702, Ansted, WV 25812 and include a check or money order for $20 for one person or $35 for a business or two in a family. If you just want to help preserve this piece of history, send your donation to the same address. It is tax-deductible.
Schools
Back to School Collection Drive — As time nears to head back to school, the town of Ansted has obtained a list of items that would be helpful to teachers and students at Ansted Elementary School. Any of these items may be donated and dropped off at the school: paper, pencils, crayons, glue, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, tissues, baggies, bandages and items for the STEM room: batteries, aluminum foil, bubble wrap and paper towel and toilet paper rolls.
AES Open House — Ansted Elementary School will host an open house Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.
Midland Trail High Orientation — Midland Trail High School will host parent/student orientation Monday, Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. for those in middle and high school grades. Each student will receive a copy of his schedule.
Oak Hill Middle Summer Band — The summer band schedule for Oak Hill Middle School has been released. Each day lists which section needs to attend in parentheses. Wear tennis shoes and bring water and a pencil, as you will be spending some time outside. The tentative plan is to meet in the new band room. However, if the band can’t meet in the new band room by Aug. 12, members will meet in the Oak Hill High School band room. The schedule is as follows: Monday, Aug. 12 — 12 to 2 p.m. (everyone); Tuesday, Aug. 13 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only); Wednesday, Aug. 14 — 12 to 2 p.m. (woodwinds only); Thursday, Aug. 15 — 12 to 2 p.m. (brass only); Friday, Aug. 16 — 12 to 2 p.m. (everyone); Monday, Aug. 19 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only); and Tuesday, Aug. 20 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only).
Church
Vacation Bible School — Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville will host its Yee Haw VBS: Celebrating God’s Greatest Gift on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bible school will from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the Awana Aftershock Kickoff Party with cookout from 2 to 4 p.m.
Fundraisers
Car Wash — The Oak Hill High School girls soccer team will hold a car wash Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Main Street.
Designer Bag Bingo — The Midland Trail High School Patriot baseball team and varsity cheerleaders will host designer purse Bingo Saturday, Aug. 10 at MTHS. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance (from MTHS baseball players or cheerleaders) and $25 at the door. There will be 10 Bingo games with designer purses and Yeti Cooler prizes (one prize per game). There also will be various raffles and a 50/50 and concessions will be sold.
Reunions
OHHS Class of 1984 — The Oak Hill High School Class of 1984 will have its 35-year reunion on Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Rivers Expedition Lodge. The following is a list of classmates for whom contact information is needed: Cathy Brown, Angela Calhoun, Earnest Chase III, Gary Cottle, Tina Geerings, Amy Gibson Hurd, Deborah Goard, Diana Goff McMillion, Sharon Harper, Denny Hylton, Shawn Garrett, Rosalyn Martin, Tim McMillam, Sharn Merchant, Leonard H. Morgan, James Neal, Daryl Ohlinger, Cherrie Pawlus, Joseph Radcliff, Lisa Rainey Morris, Linda Randolph, Mark Salmon, Stewart Shelton, James Shuff, Tammy Smith, William D. Smith, Lisa Stauder, Kathy Stover, Lora Tatum Hogan, Kim Treadway Shrewsbury, Jennifer Tuholsky Minnick, Kenneth Waldron, Richard Whittington, Bonnie Wood, Doris Workman and Michael Zickefoose. If you have any information (addresses, email addresses or phone numbers) for anyone, please contact Lee Estep at 304-465-1704 or email shortstep@suddenlink.net.
Lilly Family Reunion — The Lilly family, relatives and friends will celebrate the 90th Lilly Family Anniversary Reunion at their 35-acre site at Flat Top, Mercer County Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11. Everyone is welcome. If your ancestors lived in southern West Virginia or the extended surrounding area, you are probably related to many of the participants and attendees at the Lilly Family Reunion. Plan to attend, reunite and meet your cousins, enjoy free entertainment, eat delicious food, let your children play on inflatables, search your ancestry, and just have a great time visiting. For complete reunion details, visit the website at lillyreunion.org.
Cannelton, Carbondale, Marting — A reunion for those from Cannelton, Carbondale, Marting and surrounding areas will be held Aug. 17 at the Cannelton Union Hall. If you live or have lived in the area, please attend. A BBQ dinner will be served. For more information, call Lillian Goodson at 304-981-2159.
Second (Indianhead) Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.