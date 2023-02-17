Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County DEC Education, Recreation and Mutual Aid Subcommittee — The Fayette County Democrat Executive Committee’s Education, Recreation and Mutual Aid Subcommittee will hold its first meeting Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Fayette Democrat Headquarters, 114 Main Street, Oak Hill. The purpose of this committee is to plan and coordinate programs for educational, recreational and mutual aid outcomes. The group will focus on developing activities to engage and build relationships with Democrats, especially low propensity Democratic voters.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: special meeting for superintendent evaluation — Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m., Midland Trail High School, Hico; special meeting for LSIC meeting (Ansted Elementary, Divide Elementary and Midland Trail High) — Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Midland Trail High School; and regular meeting — Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Booker T. Washington Community Center Food Giveaway — The food giveaway this month at the UKVSAC at Booker T. Washington Community Center will be on Feb. 25, with a time to be determined.
Kanawha County Clean-up — The spring 2023 Kanawha County Clean-up is scheduled next month. Locally, the delivery site at Cabin Creek, behind the Go-Mart, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Items accepted will be accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, 10 tires (with WV ID) and televisions. Recyclables accepted will be computers, all metals, car batteries and electronics. Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals or motor oil. The clean-up is for residential debris only. Business debris will not be accepted. Removal of material from the site will not be allowed. The event is sponsored by the Kanawha County Commission and the West Virginia DEP. For more information, contact the Kanawha County Commission.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Beginner Beekeeping Classes — The Fayette County Beekeepers will hold beginner beekeeping classes starting Feb. 23 and running weekly for six consecutive Thursdays, ending on March 31. The classes will be held at the Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, 401 Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Classes are aimed at people who have never kept bees through beekeepers with 1 to 2 years’ experience. Classes will be taught by Rick Forren. Cost is $25 and registration will be on the first night of class. Payment may be made by cash or check, with checks made payable to the Fayette County Beekeepers Association.
FCYSA Spring Soccer — Registration is open for participation in the Fayette County Youth Soccer Association’s spring soccer and will run until March 4. Practice starts the week of March 13 and games start on April 1. In-person registration is scheduled as follows: Feb. 18 — Oak Hill High School, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Feb. 25 — Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Fayetteville, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and March 4 — Oak Hill High School, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. If your child played in the FCYSA fall season, registration fee is $40. If your child did not play in the fall, registration fee is $50. If you are interested in coaching, please email fcysawv@gmail.com.
Women’s Prayer Group — A women’s prayer group Bible study is held each Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Warm Hands From Warm Hearts-Fayette County, 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for February. In February, the Oak Hill branch will offer a scavenger hunt, maker space and trivia all month; the Ansted branch will offer a drop-in bird feeder craft and coloring all month; and the Meadow Bridge branch will offer a raffle all month. Each branch office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 for Presidents Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursday, Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m.; Game Day, Saturdays, Feb. 18 and 25, 10 a.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m.; book discussion, Friday, Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m.; and Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime, Thursday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.; baby lapsit, Monday, Feb. 127, 12 p.m.; and Puzzle Club, Wednesday, Feb. 22, all day. Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m.; homeschoolers, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2 p.m.; family games, Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.; family puzzles, Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.; and Book Club, Monday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM, Thursday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m.; crochet, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m.; Crafternoon, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m.; and Book Club, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursday, Feb. 23, all day; adult coloring club, Friday, Feb. 124, 3 p.m.; Walking Club, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Monday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. by appointment; and Leap into Science program, Thursday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30 p.m.; and STEM storytime, Friday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.
Fundraisers
Lenten Fish Dinner — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 708 First Avenue, Montgomery, will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinners each Friday of Lent (Feb. 24, March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31) from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals will be dine-in or carry out. The $10 dinner includes fish (your choice of baked or fried), baked potato, baked beans, cole slaw, bread, dessert, and drinks (dine-in only).
Lenten Fish Dinner — Saints Peter & Paul School will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinner each Friday of Lent (Feb. 24, March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24 and March 31) from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meals will be served drive-through curbside only. Meals offered are: flounder, $12; shrimp, $13; combo, $14; child’s fish or shrimp, $7; and child’s pizza, $5. Dinners include a baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert and bread. Cash and checks will be accepted and all proceeds benefit SSPP School.
Hot Dog Sales — Hot dog sales will be held March 3 and March 4, starting at 10 a.m. both days, at the Armstrong Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 3319 Armstrong Creek Road, Powellton, WV 25161.
Schools
Art Contest — Fayette County students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to take part in the first annual Feathered Lovelies Youth Art Contest to be held in conjunction with the annual New River Birding & Nature Festival. Twenty pieces of bird art will be selected for an online exhibit. The top five art pieces will be framed and put on display at the 2023 New River Birding & Nature Festival, set for May 1-6, and put up for purchase in the festival’s silent auction, both of which will raise funds for the Fayette County Education Fund. Following are the contest rules: The art contest is open to all ninth through 12th grade students of Fayette County. Youth can enter art independently or through their school or youth organization. Artists can use varied mediums to create handmade art inspired by a bird of the New River Gorge area. The 2023 contest rules, a list of accepted bird species, and entry form are available online at www.birding-wv.com. By Feb. 18, submit photos of handmade, two-dimensional bird art and completed entry form by email to jodi@birding-wv.com. Finalists will receive a certificate, festival T-shirt, and their art displayed in a spring online exhibit. The top five entries will be framed and sold at the 2023 New River Birding & Nature Festival silent auction. These five artists will get 50 percent of their piece’s auction price, while the other 50 percent will go to Fayette County Education Fund, Inc. to support youth programs in this area.
Church
Community Spaghetti Dinner — The Swiss Missionary Baptist Church will host a free spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18 beginning at 11 a.m.
IF: 2023 — IF: Gathering is a two-day video conference set for March 24-25 that will be streamed in the sanctuary of Grace Baptist Church, Fayetteville. The women’s gathering consists of a variety of sermons, speakers and songs of praise. All women are invited to attend. The conference is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on March 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 25. Meals for Friday night and Saturday afternoon will be provided by the church. All those attending must pay a small fee which will cover both days of the conference. Register online at https://watch.if2023.com/register/join-group/?groupid=28312. The church is located at 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more on the church, visit its website at https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv.
Jesus Freak Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville (70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV) will host a Jesus Freak Youth Rally Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. There will be refreshments, praise music, games, skits and the preaching of God’s Word. The event is free to attend, but if you would like a T-shirt, visit https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/jesus-freak-youth-rally-1. All money for T-shirts must be received by March 20. For more information, contact Greg Pawlus at 304-237-9504 or by email at payton34bear@icloud.com.
