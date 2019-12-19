Meetings
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on Dec. 20. Following is the agenda: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance (Denise Scalph), exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve second half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes and approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:15 a.m. — West Virginia Counties Risk Pool update (Vivian Parsons); 9:30 a.m. — Farmland Protection Board White Farm easement (Adam Hodges); 10 a.m. — public hearing for early voting sites for special levy election; 10:15 a.m. — presentation of keys for early voting satellite sites (Alicia Treadway); 10:30 a.m. — Wolf Creek Park (FCURA discussion with Jim Lively Jr. and Morgan Bracken); 11:30 a.m. — executive session (legal counsel); 12 p.m. — Gauley River PSD workshop; 12:30 p.m. — Armstrong PSD workshop.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesdays, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. for regular meetings at the BOE office in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
