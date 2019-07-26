Meetings
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, July 30 at 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will hold a special meeting for goal setting on Friday, July 26 at 12 p.m. at the BOE office in Fayetteville. Regular meetings scheduled next month are: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m., BOE office, and Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 23, Sept. 11, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. Following is the agenda for the July 26 meeting: 9 a.m. — exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve second half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:15 a.m. — re: request to send tax ticket reminders (Sheriff Mike Fridley); 9:30 a.m. — re: Solid Waste Authority funding request (Gabe Pena); 10 a.m. — public hearing (polling place changes for Precinct 4); 10:15 a.m. — break; 10:30 a.m. — presentation (Debbie Sizemore, partnership specialist for 2020 census); 11 a.m. — re: financial update (New River Humane Society); 11:30 a.m. — re: drawdowns 4 and 5 for broadband study and request for time extension (Lesley Taylor, Region 4); and 11:45 a.m. — re: Armstrong PSD CDBG implementation meeting (Lesley Taylor, Region 4).
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Fayette Institute of Technology. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Fayette County Park Pool — Hours of operation at the pool at the Fayette County Park, Beckwith, are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Daily costs are: up to 3 years — free; 4 to 15 — $4; 16 to 54 — $5; and 55 and older — $4. Season passes are available as well. A single pass is $75 plus tax and a family of four can get a season pass for $150 (add $25 per additional family member). A 10-visit punch card also is available for $35. The park may also be rented out for pool parties. For more information, call the park at 304-574-1111.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Free Back to School Event — A free Back to School event on Saturday, Aug. 3 will feature free haircuts, eye exams, school supplies, backpacks and more. The event will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lewis Christian Community Center on Central Avenue in Oak Hill.
Free Movies — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be shown free to the public on Saturday, July 27 beginning at dusk (normally between 8 and 9 p.m.) at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. Other upcoming free films include Avengers, Aug. 10; Dumbo, Aug. 24; and Aquaman, Sept. 7.
Lynn Davis Exhibit — The Alderson Artisans Gallery currently is hosting a showing of paintings by guest artisan Lynn Davis. Original works will be available for viewing and sale in the gallery through Oct. 11. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Alderson Artisans Gallery is a cooperative non-profit organization. Visit the website at http://www.aldersongallery.com for a list of current artists.
Contentment — The Contentment Historical Complex on Main St. (U.S. Rt. 60) Ansted, West Virginia will be open each Friday through August. The complex is located one-half mile east of Hawks Nest State Park Lodge and is featured on the Civil War Trail. Admission to the site is $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12, which admits one to all three buildings: “Contentment,” the post-Civil War home of Col. George W. Imboden, Ansted’s first mayor, a one-room school, and a museum of mining, farming and Civil War artifacts plus moonshine stills and much more. Contentment is operated by the Fayette County Historical Society, which would love to have new members. If you are interested in joining, send your name, address, phone number and other contact information to FCHS, PO 702, Ansted, WV 25812 and include a check or money order for $20 for one person or $35 for a business or two in a family. If you just want to help preserve this piece of history, send your donation to the same address. It is tax-deductible.
Schools
Oak Hill Middle Summer Band — The summer band schedule for Oak Hill Middle School has been released. Each day lists which section needs to attend in parentheses. Wear tennis shoes and bring water and a pencil, as you will be spending some time outside. The tentative plan is to meet in the new band room. However, if the band can’t meet in the new band room by Aug. 12, members will meet in the Oak Hill High School band room. The schedule is as follows: Monday, Aug. 12 — 12 to 2 p.m. (everyone); Tuesday, Aug. 13 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only); Wednesday, Aug. 14 — 12 to 2 p.m. (woodwinds only); Thursday, Aug. 15 — 12 to 2 p.m. (brass only); Friday, Aug. 16 — 12 to 2 p.m. (everyone); Monday, Aug. 19 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only); and Tuesday, Aug. 20 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only).
Church
Youth Rally — Rise Up Youth Rally 2 with Speaker Bryan Knight will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at Grace Baptist Church, 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road. The rally, which will also feature Light House Youth, W.H.O. (Worship Him Only), Enon Baptist and Elevation 412, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, please call Greg Pawius at 304-237-9504.
Fundraisers
Designer Bag Bingo — The Midland Trail High School Patriot baseball team and varsity cheerleaders will host designer purse Bingo Saturday, Aug. 10 at MTHS. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance (from MTHS baseball players or cheerleaders) and $25 at the door. There will be 10 Bingo games with designer purses and Yeti Cooler prizes (one prize per game). There also will be various raffles and a 50/50 and concessions will be sold.
Reunions
Cannelton, Carbondale, Marting — A reunion for those from Cannelton, Carbondale, Marting and surrounding areas will be held Aug. 17 at the Cannelton Union Hall. If you live or have lived in the area, please attend. A BBQ dinner will be served. For more information, call Lillian Goodson at 304-981-2159.
VHS Class of 1989 — The Valley High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion on Aug. 2-3. The class members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at Our House Grill and Pub at Cantrell’s Ultimate Rafting Company in Fayetteville. On Saturday, Aug. 3, classmates will meet at noon at Mountain Lake Campground in Summersville for lake activities and then for dinner at the camp restaurant and pavilion at 7 p.m. Food and drinks for all events are to be purchased by individuals as desired.
MHS Class of 1969 — The Montgomery High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Glen Ferris Inn. Happy hour with a cash bar begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Classmates are invited to boogie with DJ Dickie Dickenson. Dale Flanagan will take class pictures. Cost is $60 for a single and $120 for a couple (room not included). For room reservations, call the Glen Ferris Inn (304-632-1111) and mention MHS reunion. Make checks for the reunion payable to MHS Class of 1969 and mail to Patty Tincher, 6812 Oliver Loving Drive, Killeen, Texas. Final count and payment are due by Aug. 3. No refunds will be available due to pre-payment. For more information, call Patty Wendell Tincher, 770-337-0422, or Becky Kilburn Hustead, 304-595-1921, or visit the Facebook page at MHS Class of 1969.
GBHS Class of 1989 — The Gauley Bridge Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Adventures on the Gorge. The class will enjoy a private dinner from 6 to 8 p.m., but has rented the loft from 8 p.m. until midnight and invites all alumni to join the celebration.
Second (Indianhead) Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.
