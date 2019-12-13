Meetings
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on Dec. 20.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. for regular meetings at the BOE office in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Oak Hill Christmas Parade — Oak Hill’s annual Christmas parade, dedicated to the late Benny Conner, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Storefront Christmas.” Entry deadline is Friday, Dec. 13. Line-up for the parade begins at 4 p.m. at Highlawn Cemetery in East End. Entries will line up in the order of arrival. Each entry will be given a number for judging purposes. Upon arriving, a designated person from each group should wait in a prearranged spot to guide the rest of the group to the appropriate area. The parade route is approximately two miles in length. As the parade is scheduled for the evening, each entry is recommended to have some type of lighting. Types of entries welcome include personal, business, social group, church, etc. in vehicles, on floats, walking or marching. For an application, visit City Hall or call 304-469-9541 and a form can be sent to you via fax, email or the U.S. Postal Service. Forms also are available at www.oakhillwv.gov.
Hope’s Christmas Town — The Hope’s Christmas Town events will be held in Mount Hope Saturday, Dec. 14. Following is the schedule of events: 1 to 4 p.m. — Brunch with Santa at Mountainair Hotel; 4 to 9 p.m. — Hope’s Christmas Town Giving Stations; 5 to 6 p.m. — Winter Wonderland Parade; 6 to 9 p.m. — Live Christmas music at the Mount Hope Community Center; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Community Christmas caroling from Mountaineer Mart; and 8 p.m. — official tree lighting ceremony. For more information, visit the Hope’s Christmas Town and Winter Wonderland Parade event page on Facebook.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. The final collection date for the year (as weather permits) is Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Grubbin’ with The Grinch — The Red Oak Grill in Oak Hill will stage Kid Quest and welcome Mr. Grinch back to the restaurant on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a special activity. This year’s event is called Grubbin’ With The Grinch....Take Two. “Kids of all ages love him and he loves them,” said Red Oak Grill’s Beth Burdette. “He is full of life, and the Christmas spirit. “He is sure to put a smile on your face.” Everyone is invited to get a photo taken with Mr. G. The restaurant is located at 217 Main Street West.
Christmas Dinner — All veterans are invited to attend the American Legion Christmas dinner Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
Christmas Wrap Party — The Oak Hill Public Library will host a Christmas Wrap Party Thursday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Don’t wrap presents by yourself. Bring your wrapping supplies or use some of the library’s to wrap all your gifts. Bring a friend or a group to wrap together (adults only). Enjoy gift wrapping tips from your librarians, coffee and refreshments. For more information, call 304-469-9890.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.