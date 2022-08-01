Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet in August as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; and regular meeting — Tuesday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Contentment — The Contentment Museum complex in Ansted, operated by the Fayette County Historical Society, will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. until Aug. 27.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Scavenger Hunt — Let’s go on a bear hunt. “The CVB wanted to come up with an idea to promote the bears in Oak Hill, because we’re starting to get a lot of traffic here in the visitors center asking about the bears, what the bears were about, where were they,” said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge CVB. “We at first thought we’d come up with just a list of the bears, then we decided to make it more fun, more interactive. So, we decided to do a scavenger hunt. We’ve created a little booklet piece and a landing page on our website (www.newrivergorgecvb.com). You can either do it with the booklet or you can do it online, where you go on a bear hunt and try to find the bears with the clues given.” In the summer hunt, New River George has lost his buddy, Oakie, the black bear, and various clues will help participants track Oakie and his friends. There are 12 clues involved in the scavenger hunt, although there are more bears total in Oak Hill at the current time. “Now there are between 20 and 25 bears in Oak Hill, and they’re currently adding more to the list,” Sullivan said. “We can add the bears on the website every time a new one pops up in Oak Hill. But the booklet has just 12 clues for the 12 bears that are associated with the hunt.” The competition is underway and will proceed to Labor Day, Sullivan said. The overall winner will be chosen from a field of all entrants who get all 12 clues correct. A generator on an internet platform will select the random winner from that pool. There are also other ways in which entries can be made into the scavenger hunt. “When they upload their answers on the website, they can also upload photos to get extra entries into the big prize,” said Sullivan. The photos could be images of the bears or selfies with the bears. Those photos should be posted to social media using #GoGorge. The big prize is a $500 honey pot of gift cards or gift certificates for a variety of businesses in the area. Among the offerings are some from The Frozen Barn, River Expeditions and New River Jet Boats. In addition to solving the clues and submitting photos, there are other ways to get more entries for the scavenger hunt, such as following the CVB on social media. The landing page will walk people through each of those items that lead to extra entries, Sullivan said. CVB officials have ordered bear pins, tattoos and stickers so the businesses can give them away to those who are interacting with the scavenger hunt. The carved wooden bears on display at various locations in Oak Hill are the result of a project undertaken by the Oak Hill Beautification Commission and created by Mason Dixon Boys, LLC. For more on the scavenger hunt, visit https://newrivergorgecvb.com/bear-scavenger-hunt/.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave., Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for August. In August, there will be trivia all month, grab and go craft bags and maker space. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — movie (Tuesdays, Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6 p.m.), Jigsaw Puzzle Club (Wednesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 3:30 p.m.), kids games (Saturdays, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), book discussion (Friday, Aug. 12, 3:30 p.m.); storytime (Thursdays, Aug. 18 and 25, 3:30 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — Baby Lapsit (Mondays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 12 p.m.), Dollar Decorating (Tuesdays, Aug. 2 and 16, all day), Walking Club (Wednesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 6 p.m.), Lego Wars (Thursday, Aug. 11 and Monday, Aug. 15, all day) and Back to School Bash (Thursday, Aug. 18, 12 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Adult Coloring Club (Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.), Crafting Mondays (Monday, Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10:30 a.m.), STEAM Club (Friday, Aug. 5, 3:45 p.m.), family board games (Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, Aug. 8, 5:30 p.m.), Lego games (Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.), family puzzles (Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.) and Adult Book Club (Monday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — CYOA Club (Thursday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m.), adult coloring (Monday, Aug. 1, all day), Lego/Knex Club (Tuesdays, Aug. 2 and 16, all day), Walking Club (Tuesdays, Aug. 2, 16 and 30, 10 a.m.), rock painting (Wednesdays, Aug. 3 and 17, 1 p.m.), board games (Thursday, Aug. 4, all day), movie (Fridays, Aug. 5 and 12, 10 a.m., and Aug. 19 and 26, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Mondays, Aug. 8 and 22, 11 a.m.), science and stories (Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1 p.m.), Crafternoon (Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and 24, 11 a.m.), Teen STEM (Thursdays, Aug. 11 and 18, 4 p.m.), adult painting (Monday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m.), Little Learners (Fridays, Aug. 19 and 26, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (Fridays, Aug. 19 and 26, 11 a.m.), sunflower wreath (Tuesday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m.), Adult Book Club (Tuesday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.) and adult string art (Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Adult Coloring Club (Fridays, Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m.), candy guess (Monday, Aug. 1 to Friday, Aug. 12, winner announced on Aug. 15), 1 on 1 computer help (Mondays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, by appointment), storytime (Wednesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 5 p.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursdays, Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, all day), Adult Book Club (Thursday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m.), Montgomery Hospital (Friday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Leap Into Science (Thursday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — CYOA Club (Thursday, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m.), Mixed Minds Book Group (Tuesday, Aug. 16, 5 p.m.), Summerween Book Release Party (Tuesday, Aug. 23, 5 p.m.). and Family Movie Night (Tuesday, Aug. 30, Mitchell Vs. The Machines, 5 p.m.)
Schools
Open Houses — Fayette County Schools has released the dates for open houses at the county’s public schools. Times are yet to be determined. Following is the open house schedule: Ansted Elementary, Aug. 19; Divide Elementary, Aug. 16 and 18; Fayetteville PK8, Aug. 19; Meadow Bridge Elementary, Aug. 18; New River Primary, Aug. 18; New River Intermediate, Aug. 17; Oak Hill Middle, Aug. 9-11; Oak Hill High, Aug. 16-17, Midland Trail High, Aug. 17-18; and Valley PK8, Aug. 16.
Church
Revival — The Kimberly Church of God will hold revival services through Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. nightly. Bringing the messages on Monday, Aug. 1 to Wednesday, Aug. 3 will be Pastor Lee Swor. Singers will be as follows: Monday — The Swor Family; Tuesday — Sandy Young; and Wednesday — Kimberly Church of God Singers. The church is located at 1367 Armstrong Creek Road, Kimberly.
Fundraisers
Sub Shack Comeback — The Midland Trail High School Class of 2025 is working with the Skaggs family in a fundraiser featuring the Sub Shack’s Hot Ham & Cheese and Italian sandwiches on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the cafeteria in the Midland Trail Community Center. Sandwiches will be $10 each, or you can make it a meal with chips and pop for $3 more.
Spaghetti Dinner Benefit — A spaghetti dinner benefit will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center (former David S. Long Alumni Center) on Third Avenue. Dinners are $10 each and include spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. All proceeds will go to a local firefighter and his family. Meals are take-out only.
Low Country Boil — Team T-Rod (Teri Harlan and Rod Perdue), representing Fayette County in the 2022 United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars, will host a low country boil on Friday, Aug. 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. at River Expeditions. Entertainment will be provided by Andrew Adkins and tickets at $75 cover dinner and drinks as the dance team raises funds for United Way of SWV.
Reunions
Lilly Reunion — The 2022 Lilly Reunion will be held Aug. 12-14 at the Lilly Family Campground at 314 Ellison Ridge Road, Flat Top. There will be complimentary entrance, parking, entertainment, ancestry search, children’s playground and inflatables. Available for purchase will be food and drinks, the Official Lilly Reunion Program, souvenirs, a silent auction, crafts, vendor booth items and raffle tickets. The schedule includes: Friday, Aug. 12 — country dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. (adults $10, children $2.50); Saturday, Aug. 13 — 10:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 14 — 10:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit lillyreunion.org.
New at the Lilly Reunion — The Genealogy Center, located on the Lilly Reunion Grounds, has provided guidance and documented proof for their Genealogy Research Team (GRT) members that has qualified them to become members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Interestingly, many of these connections for their ancestors in the Official Lilly Tree do not have the Lilly surname. Meaning, you don’t have to have the Lilly surname to be involved in the Lilly Family & Friends Reunion, be in the Official Lilly Family Tree, or qualify for these memberships. The Genealogy Center has also provided documented proof that a member of their GRT is a descendant from four passengers on the Mayflower. Visit the Genealogy Center at the Lilly Family & Friends Reunion on Aug. 12-14 at Flat Top. More information can be found on the Lilly Reunion website at lillyreunion.org. For more on the Genealogy Center, contact editorlillytree@cox.net.
