Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet Wednesday, Oct. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/join and the meeting ID is 304-574-1200. To call in, dial 646-558-8656. Following is the meeting’s agenda: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, exonerations (Eddie Young), exonerations, orders to combine or divide land, refunds, requests for overtime (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements; 9:05 a.m. — Exhibit A, Ruth Lanier, county administrator (discussion and decision: request from County Planner Tiffany Cottle for renewal of Hazard Mitigation Property Leases for Edward Scott, Michael and Denise Ward and Helen Pridemore; discussion and decision: request from NRGRDA to fill vacancy on their board; discussion and decision: Page-Kincaid PSD check issue; discussion and decision: request from American Legion Post 149 to hold a Veterans Day memorial at the FCMB on Nov. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.; discussion and decision: request from Fayetteville PreK-8 Principal Melissa Harrah to use the FCMB for a wrestling tournament on Jan. 15, 2022; discussion and decision: request from Fayetteville Women’s Club to use FCMB for annual Christmas Craft Show Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4; discussion and decision: request from Town of Fayetteville to assist with decorating the Courthouse lawn for Christmas while decorating the rest of town; discussion and decision: MOU with Fayette County SWA to use iWorQ; discussion and decision: letter to Supreme Court requesting reimbursement for Family Law Judge for month of October and approval and signature of MOU with WV Supreme Court of Appeals for Fayette County Family Court facilities; discussion and decision: approval of contract with GST to retain William Parker as county administration consultant; discussion and decision: re Covid sick leave; discussion and decision: re Health Department building; and discussion and decision: re future agendas); 9:30 a.m. — discussion and decision (Region 4 Planning & Development Council Resolution #3 in the amount of $27,043.62 for Community Development Block Grant 18SCBG0004 on behalf of the Armstrong PSD Deepwater and Powellton water distribution system upgrade and ROC MOU); 9:45 a.m. — discussion and decision (Gabe Peña re: Records Management Grant Prioritization Decision and approval of resolutions to sign to accompany grant applications); 10 a.m. — discussion and decision (County Clerk Michelle Holly re: precinct changes resulting from redistricting maps and approval to sign order noticing precinct changes); 10:30 a.m. — discussion and decision (attorney Larry Harrah re: hearing for motion to remove executor in the state of Barbara Taylor); 10:45 a.m. — break; 11 a.m. — discussion and decision (vote to allow WVAW to take over Page-Kincaid PSD water service); 11:15 a.m. — discussion and decision (rescind excise tax from New Roots Farm); 11:30 a.m. — Jenna Grayson (comprehensive plan workshop); 12:30 p.m. — 911 Center update with Cindy Hart and discussion and decision (dispatching issues with Oak Hill Fire Department); future meeting dates: Nov. 17 and Dec. 15.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library board of trustees will meet Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. at the FCPL Administration Building.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows this month: regular meeting — Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee — The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
CHS/OHHS Alumni Association — The Collins High School/Oak Hill High School Alumni Association holds its meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Alumni House at 103 Kelly Avenue across from city hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the alumni association.
Charleston Coin Club — The Charleston Coin Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Kanawha City Community Center at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 304-727-4062, email clff635@aol.com or visit the website at www.kvcc.eznetway.com/charleston/php.
Announcements
WRC Fayette County Vigil — The Women’s Resource Center will host its Fayette County Vigil paying tribute to those lost over the past year to domestic violence on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. at the Fayette County Memorial Building.
Pumpkin Carving Contest — Oak Hill’s annual Pumpkin Carving Contest, sponsored by the Lively Family Amphitheater, registration and drop off will be Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Pumpkin House (The Lewis House) on Main Street. Winners will be announced at The Pumpkin House on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. when prizes and trophies may be picked up. Unlimited pumpkin submissions will be accepted and there is no registration fee. Please keep the top of pumpkin intact. Cut a hole in the bottom to remove the pumpkin guts so that the pumpkins may hold a light. Prizes are as follows: adult (15 and older) carved pumpkins — $100 and a trophy for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place; child (14 and younger) carved pumpkins — $25 and a trophy for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place; and child (8 and younger) painted pumpkins — $25 and a trophy for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place. For more on the event, visit https://fb.me/e/1fQWXF5kg
Shining Hope Christmas Decorating Contest — Harmony for Hope is pleased to announce its 2nd annual Shining Hope Christmas Decorating Contest for those living within Mount Hope City, annexed. The event is free to enter and you may do so online at https://harmonyforhope.org/christmaslights/. New this year will be a special award for Most Festive Street in the Annexed City of Mount Hope. This year’s prizes include: first place – $100; second place – $50; and third place – $25. Gift cards will be awarded to the houses which come in as runners-up based on the judging criteria listed at https://harmonyforhope.org/christmaslights/.
Food Pantry — The Plateau Ministerial Association’s monthly food pantry will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill. If you are a first-time recipient, bring with you a photo ID and written verification of income. Masks are required. The food pantry is held the fourth Wednesday of each month, except November and December when it is held the third Wednesday.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Proper Disposal of Used U.S. Flags — The West Virginia Challenge Academy-South has agreed to accept damaged flags from the community and will dispose of them properly. This is a wonderful way for the cadets to serve the community and to teach proper flag protocol. There are two disposal locations. Please bring any old U.S. flags to Montgomery City Hall, 321 4th Avenue, Montgomery, or to Smithers City Hall at the Smithers Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Each location has a depository bin to accept tattered and damage flags, and they will be delivered to the academy for proper disposal. Mayor Greg Ingram of Montgomery and Mayor Anne Cavalier extend their joint appreciation to the WV Challenge Academy-South for this valuable and needed service to the community.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Trick or Treat — Following is a list of local trick or treat dates and times as submitted to the newspaper: Ansted — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.; Cedar Grove — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 7 p.m. (after 7 p.m., pizza and cotton candy will be available at the old fire station); East Bank — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.; Fayetteville — Saturday, Oct 30, 6 to 8 p.m. (turn your light on if you want goblins to come to your door; if not, leave your porch light off); Gauley Bridge — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m. (Trunk or Treat on the parking lot at Johnson Square. There will be prizes for decorated cars and prizes for costumes. No house-to-house trick or treating); Glasgow — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m. (during trick-or-treat hours, pizza, drinks and snacks will be served in a walk-up scenario at the fire department); Jodie — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.; Kanawha County unincorporated — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.; Meadow Bridge — Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.; Montgomery — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m., 12-and-under; Mount Hope — Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. (at houses with the porch light on); Oak Hill — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.; Pax — Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. (most of the activities will be staged at The Corner Gas 'n Grill in town); Pratt — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m. (There will be no traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating. Those coming into town will be given an interactive map to follow to locate goodies); and Smithers — Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Dining with the Departed — Join Haunted Beckley at the Historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel in Mount Hope, 401 Main Street, for a special Dining with the Departed on Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Enjoy the amazing 12-food long charcuterie board from Corner Gas and Grill, hear haunting tales from Mount Hope’s historic past and maybe even meet a few people of the past. Afterward the group will ghost hunt the area and nearby buildings. Tarot readings and more will be available. Tickets are $40 each and available online (visit the Dining with the Departed Cottle Mountainair Hotel Facebook page) or at the Coal Bucket Coffee Shop. Proceeds from the evening’s event will support Harmony for Hope’s newest children’s program, Harmony’s Kids.
Trunk or Treat — Harmony for Hope will host trunk or treat Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Haunted History Hike — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will host a haunted history hike on Rend Trail Friday, Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Meet at the Rend Trail parking area on Route 25 near Thurmond for this 2-mile hike. Hear legends from Appalachia into the dark of the night (the program is not recommended for children under 9-years-old). Masks and social distancing will be required. Bring a flashlight. There is a 20-participant limit. Reservations are required by emailing jodi_french-burr@nps.gov.
Haunted House — Fayette County 4-H will host a haunted house on Thursday, Oct. 28; Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 in the Rec Hall at Fayette County Park, Beckwith, from 7 to 9 p.m. each evening. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children.
Trunk or Treat — Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene, 3221 Main Street East, Oak Hill, will host trunk or treat Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register to win lots of great prizes, including two smart tablets, two bicycles, three $50 Walmart gift cards and more. There will be alternative treat options for children with food allergies. The church will serve free hot dogs with a bottle of water.
A Storybook Christmas Parade — The Town of Ansted will host A Storybook Christmas Parde on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Decorate your float like your favorite Christmas story or your favorite book with your own holiday twist.
Coin Show — The Charleston Coin Club’s annual coin show will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Charleston Civic Center in Parlor D. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission fee. Dealers will be on hand from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to buy, sell and trade coins and coal mine scrip. For more information, call 304-727-4062, email clff635@aol.com or visit the website at www.kvcc.eznetway.com/charleston/php.
Pumpkin Pedal 2021 5K Fun Run — The Fayette Trail Coalition will host Wolf Creek Park’s Pumpkin Pedal 2021 5K Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Lace up your trail running shoes and join the trail group for a fun trail run to kick off the Pumpkin Pedal event. The course will be the 3.3-mile beginner-friendly Marauder Trail. Registration will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and the run will begin at 10 a.m. Cost is a $30 donation to Fayette Trail Coalition (FTC) and you will receive a water bottle and event T-shirt. Costumes are not mandatory but encouraged. Please wear a costume that allows you to move easily and see clearly. Tips: Please park at the T intersection trailhead. Please practice social distancing. Please respect other runners and trail etiquette while on the trail. After the run either stick around or come back later in the day for an adventure bike ride, trick or treat event, tacos, and a beverage. Polecat Tacos will be on site at Bridge Brew Works, longtime supporters of trail development at Wolf Creek Park, selling tacos from 1 to 8 p.m. There will be an opportunity to donate to the Fayette Trail Coalition on Oct. 30 with cash or card. Donations will go towards future trail development in Fayette County. Covid-19 statement: Please remember to practice social distancing and bring a mask. If you are feeling unwell or know you have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, the group kindly asks that you do not attend the event.
Pumpkin Pedal 2021 Adventure Ride — The Fayette Trail Coalition will host Wolf Creek Park’s Pumpkin Pedal 2021 Adventure Ride on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come join the trail group for a scavenger hunt type bike ride. Details: Registration will be at the checkered tent at the T. This is a team event, you must participate as a team of two riders. Team categories are men’s, women’s and co-ed. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the ride will kick off at noon. A $5 donation is required to enter; a $10 donation for entry and a water bottle; and a $30 donation for entry, water bottle and event tee. At the start line you and a partner will be given a booklet and a map with five checkpoint locations. The fastest team in each category to punch their map at all five points and returns will earn a prize. Tips: This event will utilize all the trails at Wolf Creek Park which range from beginner to advanced mountain bike trails. Costumes are not mandatory but encouraged. Please wear a costume that allows you to move easily and see clearly. Please park at the T intersection trailhead. Please practice social distancing. Please respect other riders and trail etiquette while on the trail. After the ride. please stick around for some delicious tacos by Polecat Taco at Bridge Brew Works, longtime supporters of trail development at Wolf Creek Park, and the chance to win some fantastic raffle prizes. There also will be an opportunity to donate to the Fayette Trail Coalition on Oct. 30 with cash or card. Donations will go towards future trail development in Fayette County. Covid-19 statement: Please remember to practice social distancing and bring a mask. If you are feeling unwell or know you have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, the group kindly asks that you do not attend the event.
Pumpkin Pedal 2021 — The Fayette Trail Coalition will host Wolf Creek Park’s Pumpkin Pedal 2021 Trick or Treat Ride on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Bring the kids and join the trail group for a trick or treat bike ride. There will be trick or treating stops along the 3.3-mile beginner-friendly Marauder Trail. Costumes are not mandatory, but encouraged. Be sure to bring something to carry your candy in, but that still allows you to ride unhindered. Backpacks and fanny packs are great for this. Wear a costume that allows you to move easily and see clearly. Please park at the T intersection trailheads. Please practice social distancing and respect other riders and trail etiquette while on the trail. Donations to the trail efforts for participation are not required, but very much appreciated. There will be an opportunity to donate to the Fayette Trail Coalition with cash or card. Donations will go towards future trail development in Fayette County. Polecat Tacos will be at Bridge Brew Works, longtime supporters of trail efforts at Wolf Creek Park, selling tacos, so stop by if you aren’t full from all the candy. Please remember to practice social distancing and bring a mask. If you are feeling unwell or know you have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, you are kindly requested not to attend the event.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for November. All branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. Scheduled events remaining for October and for November are listed alphabetically by designation. Patrons are asked to call to register for all programs or to make an appointment and for times. All branches will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving. Game Week (International Game Week, games will be set out all week) will be observed Monday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 13 and Fine Free Week is set for Monday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 20. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — Knex/Lego (Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.), monster movie (Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.), storytime (Thursday, Oct. 29, 3:30 p.m.; and Thursdays, Nov. 4 and 18, 3 p.m.), movie night (Tuesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6 p.m.), micro greens (Saturdays, Nov. 6, 13, and 20, 10 a.m.) and favorite book discussion (Friday, Nov. 12, 4 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — pumpkin painting (registration required, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m.), baby lapsit (ages 0 to 12 months, Mondays, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), 4-H (Tuesdays, Nov. 2, 16 and 30, 4 p.m.), storytime (Thursdays, Nov. 4 and 18, 11 a.m.), Girl Scouts (Tuesdays, Nov. 9 and 23, 4 p.m.), thankful tree craft all day (Wednesday, Nov. 10) and adult books over coffee all day (Wednesday, Nov. 17). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — book club (Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime (Wednesday, Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m.), Halloween craft (Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.), movie night (Monday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, Nov. 3, 10 and 17, 10:30 a.m.), adult coloring (Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.), STEM Club (second to sixth grades, Friday, Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m.), Lego Club (Saturday, Nov. 13), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m.), Family Game Time (Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.) and book club (Monday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Little Learners storytime (Friday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.), Power of Play for ages 1-5 (Friday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.), family movie (Friday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m.), Crafternoon (Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursday, Oct. 28, all day), pumpkin painting (Wednesday, Oct. 27, 12 p.m.), family game time (Thursday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.), Dollar Decorations (Mondays, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), Crafternoon (Tuesdays, Nov. 2, 9 and 30, 1 p.m.), family movie (Fridays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19, 2 p.m.), storytime (Fridays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (ages 1-5, Fridays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19, 1 p.m.), wreathmaking (Wednesdays, Nov. 10 and 17, 1 p.m.), science (Wednesdays, Nov. 10 and 17, 10 a.m.), adult canvas painting (Mondays, Nov. 8, 15 and 29, 2 p.m.), adult book club (Tuesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.), Libratory (Thursday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursday, Nov. 18, all day), Choose Your Own Adventure book club (Thursday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m.) and Make it and Take it (Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23, all day). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — adult coloring club (Friday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10 and 17, 5 p.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and 18, all day), movie night (Ghostbusters, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m.), book club (Thursday, Nov. 4, 1 p.m.), adult coloring club (Fridays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19, 3 p.m.), leaf craft (Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1 p.m.), find the turkeys (Friday, Nov. 19, all day) and Hanukkah craft (Monday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — scavenger hunt (all month), storytime (Thursdays, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and 18, 11 a.m.), lapsit (Tuesday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.), Halloween Party Movie (1-7, registration required, Thursday, Oct. 28) and baby lapsit (Tuesdays, Nov. 9 and 23, 11 a.m.). Bookmobile (FP, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-5664) — Week 2 (Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, Nov. 15 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 3) and Week 1 (to Oct. 30, Nov. 8 to 12 and Nov. 22 to Nov. 23).
WVU Extension Service Book Club — The West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS) holds a virtual book club discussion on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 2 p.m. To join the Zoom discussion, visit https://wvu.zoom.us/j/97316133152?fbclid=IwAR19x7Nvm0XVIh8ai6N-QwVVVZv2dAi6daQyAUcdsQuWIHt_Vw309tQT9Vg#success, dial in by cell phone at 1-646-558-8656 or dial in by landline toll-free in the U.S. at 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 973 1613 3152. Following is the remainder of the year’s scheduled book topics: Oct. 26 — The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland by Jim Defede; Nov. 9 — Same Kind of Different as Me by Ron Hall and Denver Moore; and Nov. 23 — Where Hope Begins by Catherine West.
Church
Concert — The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will sing Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1424 Main Street East, Oak Hill. Pastor Greg Swisher and the church’s congregation invite everyone to attend the free concert. For more information, call 304-469-3890.
Commented
