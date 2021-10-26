Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.