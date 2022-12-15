Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Town of Fayetteville — The Fayetteville town council will meet Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville. The meeting also will be available on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; financial (review and approval of mid-month invoices); general comments and reminders; visitor comments; unfinished business — discuss and act on shared fee to Visit SWVCVB; new business — discuss and act on request by Fayetteville’s AGCI Team for insurance coverage for their event on March 25 at the Memorial Building, discuss and act on Terradon Geotechnical Investigation proposed Police Department site, discuss and act on Police Department location pending findings by Terradon, discuss and act on repealing 141.08 payment into Perpetual Care Fund; discuss and act on consolidation of Perpetual Care Funds, discuss and act on purchase of a dump bed for Ford F550 truck, discuss and act on request by Roy Smith to add an additional 2 feet paving to the median of South Lee Addition, discuss and act on town employee raises based on evaluations, discuss and act on adding 4 street lights along Abbott Way, discuss and act on purchasing non-lethal tasers for Police Department; possible executive session for personnel issue; possible executive session for legal advice; and adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will hold a special meeting for a work session on Monday, Dec. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the BOE Office in Fayetteville.
Announcements
Gingerbread House Contest — The Lewis House on Main Street, Oak Hill, will host the gingerbread house contest on Saturday, Dec. 17. Registration, with no fee, will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Judging will be at noon. Bring your gingerbread house on a sturdy plate or tray. The houses may be viewed by the public from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Entries will be judged on creativity, design and appearance, and prizes will be awarded. In the adult category, the first place house creator will receive $75, followed by $50 for second place and $25 for third place. The first place child’s house will be awarded $25, followed by $15 for second place and $10 for third place.
UKVSAC December Events — The UKVSAC at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in London has a clothing emporium on every Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment. The center will conduct a food giveaway on Dec. 17 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. (or until food is gone, whichever comes first). Unless previously authorized, no more than two boxes per car is allowed. The center will be closed from Dec. 23-31.
Toy Drive — Harmony for Hope will host its third annual toy drive because of the help received in 2021 from the Mac’s Toy Fund and The Beckley Area Foundation. This year has been tough on many and the group wants to help in any way it can to make sure everyone has a great Christmas. Until Dec. 16, any toy donations or money for toys can be sent to The Harmony For Hope of West Virginia Center at 704 Main Street, Mount Hope, or money for toys can be sent to 706 Main St., Mount Hope. All toys must be new and in the packaging.
Burning Law — Through Dec. 31, no outdoor burning is allowed in West Virginia from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. When burning, fires must be attended at all times. The area must be cleared down to the mineral soil for a minimum of 10 feet around the burn pile. If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others. The maximum fine for violating the burning law is $1,000. Willfully setting fires is a felony and punishable by fine and/or imprisonment. To make a report of violations, call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Free Christmas Dinner — I Heart Church will host a free Christmas dinner at the Midland Trail Community Center in Ansted on Friday, Dec. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. Carry out will be available while quantities allow.
Whobilation — The first Fayette County Whobilation will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Children and adults may enjoy brunch with the Grinch, photos with the Grinch, face painting, games and activities, vendors and an ugly sweater contest.
