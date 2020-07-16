Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m., BOE office.
Fayetteville Town Council Special Meeting — The Fayetteville Town Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 16 at 4 p.m. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, 2021 budget discussion, new business — discuss and act Heslep Avenue West Virginia American Water relocation approval, discuss and act South Lee tree removal (get bids), discuss and act on adoption of the state motor vehicle laws insofar as applicable to municipalities, discuss and act on Preliminary Survey of School Properties; adjournment. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://zoom.us/J/3045740101.
Announcements
Bookmobile Schedule — Following is the Fayette County Public Library’s Bookmobile schedule for each week through Aug. 31: Monday — Oak Hill Place, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; Fayette Manor, 2 to 2:45 p.m. and Fayette Hills, 3 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday — Pax Fire Department, 1 to 2 p.m. and Mossy Gas Station, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday — Gauley Bridge Gino’s, 12 to 1 p.m.; Dixie (school), 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. and Jodie (church), 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday — Danese (store), 10 to 11 a.m.; Danese Christian, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Prince (bus stop), 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Friday — Nuttall Paradise Inn, 1 to 2 p.m., and Piggly Wiggly, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Places to Go/Things to Do
HFT Virtual Production — The Historic Fayette Theater has scheduled its first virtual production, “Complaint Department and Lemonade,” for Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Performed through the Zoom platform, the virtual play is written specifically to be rehearsed and performed remotely, with every character in their own home. In the rapid succession of duet scenes, the virtual complaint department takes on some hysterical grievances — everything from Oreo icing to kleptomania and from songs stuck in the head to the price of cheese and more. It seems people will whine about anything. Could there be a glimmer of hope for anyone in charge of a complaint department? Don’t miss this hilarious play, performed by talented actors who’ve graced the HFT stage over the years. Tickets are available for purchase by calling the theater at 304-574-4655. If no one answers, please leave a message and your call will be returned. All tickets are $5 and upon purchase, you will be given log on and password information. For more information, call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
Fayette County Public Library — Following is the calendar of events at FCPL branches for the remainder of July: Ansted (Summer Reading — 4 p.m., Thursday, July 16 and Thursday, July 23); Fayetteville (Summer Reading ages 7 to 12, 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 21; and Summer Reading ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 22); Meadow Bridge (Summer Reading, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 22); Montgomery (Summer Reading, 4 p.m., Thursdays, July 16 and 23); Mount Hope (Summer Reading, 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 21); Oak Hill (Summer Reading, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursdays, July 16, 21 and 23); Adventure Day at the Fayetteville Park (11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21) and Adventure Day at the Collins Park (11 a.m., Thursdays, July 16 and 23). For more information, visit the FCPL website at fayette.lib.wv.us or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Fayette-County-Public-Library-455353044504357/.
Reunions
Kesler/Kessler Reunion — It is with regret that the 73rd annual Kesler/Kessler reunion, held at Clifty, Kesler Memorial Presbyterian Church, Hico, has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If you have any questions, please contact President Bill Kesler (304-438-9158) or secretary Gerriann Fair (304-719-9368).
Meadow Bridge Homecoming — The 33rd annual Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival scheduled for Aug. 7-8 has been canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions. The organizing committee of the Homecoming Festival regrets it is unable to continue with this year’s festival. Though the governor has allowed opening of fairs and festivals, it is not feasible to follow the guidelines at this location. Rather than risk having people get infected, the group will strive to have a wonderful festival in 2021. Plans are underway for some festival-related events, the organizers reported. For more information, follow the Facebook page and check for future events or contact 304-484-6315, 304-484-7903 or 304-484-7029.
Second Infantry Division, U.S. Army — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, visit the website at www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and 224-225-1202.
