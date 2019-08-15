Meetings
Southern West Virginia Poor People's Campaign — Fayette and Raleigh County residents, you're invited to join others to discuss what can be done to help ourselves and others at a meeting of the Southern West Virginia Poor People's Campaign. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the DuBois on Main community room, 116 Main Street, Mount Hope. Hear various speakers tell their stories. Tell yours. Food will be served.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Aug. 21 (date changed from Aug. 23), Sept. 11, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education regular meetings scheduled next month are: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m., BOE office.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Learn about Gardening — Interested in learning about or enjoy gardening? Join the Woodland Oaks Gardeners meeting at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Lewis House, 214 Main Street, Oak Hill. The program will be on roses. Woodland Oaks Garden Club, aka Woodland Oaks Gardeners, is celebrating 60 years.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Hunter Education Course — A hunter education class will be held Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ansted Baptist Church. The hunter education program provides free classes taught by volunteer instructors and DNR police officers. Topics include gun safety, wildlife management, ethics, survival/first aid, game identification and how to hunt safely. Register at anstedoutdoors.com.
Jazz & Blues in the Ville — Fayetteville will be grooving to some cool jazz and hot blues on Aug. 16-17. The 2nd Jazz & Blues in the Ville will be held on Court Street and at the Historic Fayette Theater. Among the acts scheduled to perform are David Cole and Mainstreet Blues of Washington, D.C.; The King Bees of Todd, North Carolina; Lady D & MI$$ION of Beckley; The Allen Smith Band of Athens; The Colin Wood Project of Columbus, Ohio; Somethin’ Special of Charleston; One for the Road of Fayetteville; and The High Street Jazz Band of Morgantown. Also on tap is a reunion concert by Southern West Virginia favorites, The Red Star Rockets. For more on the festival, see https://www.fayettetribune.com/community/jazz-blues-in-the-ville/article_08abdc44-afe0-11e9-a2c7-235accfeafb3.html.
Free Movies — “Dumbo” will be shown free to the public on Saturday, Aug. 24 beginning at dusk (normally between 8 and 9 p.m.) at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. The final film scheduled for the season is Aquaman, Sept. 7.
Lynn Davis Exhibit — The Alderson Artisans Gallery currently is hosting a showing of paintings by guest artisan Lynn Davis. Original works will be available for viewing and sale in the gallery through Oct. 11. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Alderson Artisans Gallery is a cooperative non-profit organization. Visit the website at http://www.aldersongallery.com for a list of current artists.
Contentment — The Contentment Historical Complex on Main St. (U.S. Rt. 60) Ansted, West Virginia will be open each Friday through August. The complex is located one-half mile east of Hawks Nest State Park Lodge and is featured on the Civil War Trail. Admission to the site is $10 for adults and $5 for those under 12, which admits one to all three buildings: “Contentment,” the post-Civil War home of Col. George W. Imboden, Ansted’s first mayor, a one-room school, and a museum of mining, farming and Civil War artifacts plus moonshine stills and much more. Contentment is operated by the Fayette County Historical Society, which would love to have new members. If you are interested in joining, send your name, address, phone number and other contact information to FCHS, PO 702, Ansted, WV 25812 and include a check or money order for $20 for one person or $35 for a business or two in a family. If you just want to help preserve this piece of history, send your donation to the same address. It is tax-deductible.
Schools
Back to School Collection Drive — As time nears to head back to school, the town of Ansted has obtained a list of items that would be helpful to teachers and students at Ansted Elementary School. Any of these items may be donated and dropped off at the school: paper, pencils, crayons, glue, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, tissues, baggies, bandages and items for the STEM room: batteries, aluminum foil, bubble wrap and paper towel and toilet paper rolls.
AES Open House — Ansted Elementary School will host an open house Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.
Midland Trail High Orientation — Midland Trail High School will host parent/student orientation Monday, Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. for those in middle and high school grades. Each student will receive a copy of his schedule.
Oak Hill Middle Summer Band — The summer band schedule for Oak Hill Middle School has been released. Each day lists which section needs to attend in parentheses. Wear tennis shoes and bring water and a pencil, as you will be spending some time outside. The schedule is as follows: Thursday, Aug. 15 — 12 to 2 p.m. (brass only); Friday, Aug. 16 — 12 to 2 p.m. (everyone); Monday, Aug. 19 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only); and Tuesday, Aug. 20 — 12 to 2 p.m. (percussion only).
Church
Back to School Movie Ministry — Gatewood Baptist Church and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts, in conjunction with other Gatewood area churches, will host a Christian gathering for the youth of the Gatewood area on Friday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. There will be food, games, a movie and ministry, all on the grounds of the Gatewood Baptist Church. Everything is free. Please call 304-663-1045 to let organizers know you’re coming so they can prepare.
Vacation Bible School — Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville will host its Yee Haw VBS: Celebrating God’s Greatest Gift on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bible school will from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the Awana Aftershock Kickoff Party with cookout from 2 to 4 p.m.
Fundraisers
Plant and Pretty Pot Sale — Woodland Oaks Gardeners will host a Plant and Pretty Pot Sale Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Oak Leaf Festival on the porch of the Lewis House, 214 Main Street, Oak Hill. Support the group so it can continue to beautify Oak Hill.
Reunions
OHHS Class of 1984 — The Oak Hill High School Class of 1984 will have its 35-year reunion on Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Rivers Expedition Lodge. The following is a list of classmates for whom contact information is needed: Cathy Brown, Angela Calhoun, Earnest Chase III, Gary Cottle, Tina Geerings, Amy Gibson Hurd, Deborah Goard, Diana Goff McMillion, Sharon Harper, Denny Hylton, Shawn Garrett, Rosalyn Martin, Tim McMillam, Sharn Merchant, Leonard H. Morgan, James Neal, Daryl Ohlinger, Cherrie Pawlus, Joseph Radcliff, Lisa Rainey Morris, Linda Randolph, Mark Salmon, Stewart Shelton, James Shuff, Tammy Smith, William D. Smith, Lisa Stauder, Kathy Stover, Lora Tatum Hogan, Kim Treadway Shrewsbury, Jennifer Tuholsky Minnick, Kenneth Waldron, Richard Whittington, Bonnie Wood, Doris Workman and Michael Zickefoose. If you have any information (addresses, email addresses or phone numbers) for anyone, please contact Lee Estep at 304-465-1704 or email shortstep@suddenlink.net.
Cannelton, Carbondale, Marting — A reunion for those from Cannelton, Carbondale, Marting and surrounding areas will be held Aug. 17 at the Cannelton Union Hall. If you live or have lived in the area, please attend. A BBQ dinner will be served. For more information, call Lillian Goodson at 304-981-2159.
Second (Indianhead) Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.
