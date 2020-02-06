Meetings
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer by Jim Mitchell, Grace Baptist Church; call to order and Pledge of Allegiance, review and act on minutes from previous meetings; review and act on financial report; appoint Development Committee for the old school properties (Zenda Carte); visitors’ agenda; council comments (Okey Skidmore, Stanley Boyd, Lori Tabit, Brian Good, Gabe Peña, Zenda Vance); old business — budget revision (treasurer); reports from departments (Town Superintendent, Police Department, Fire Department); reports from boards (Parks and Recreation Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Development Committee, Dilapidated Buildings, Fairs and Festivals, Beautification Commission, Convention & Visitors Bureau, Municipal Planning Commission, Historic Landmark Commission, Huse Park Commission, Municipal Building Commission, Old High School Building Board, Parking Authority, Water Quality Board); new business — discuss and act on B&O tax break plan; review of contract regarding WV FLAP and discuss and take action if necessary for funding for trail; discuss and act forming a Bike/Walk Activities Committee; appoint BPAC (Biking Pedestrian Activities Committee: Andy Forren, Adam Stephens, Matt Diederich, Sarah Coffey and Veronica Crosier); discuss and act on purchase partnership with Region 4 for GIS; discuss and act on Home Rule application process; discuss and act on Welcome to Fayetteville and wayfaring signs; discuss and act on promotion of Tyler McMillion to Patrolman First Class; discuss and act on two new police candidates (Charles Johnston and Devin McDowell), discuss and act on pay increase for street employees; discuss and act on vehicle for street employee; possible executive session for personnel issue; possible executive session for legal advice; adjourn until March.
WVU Extension Service Fayette County — The Fayette County WVU Extension Committee will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Fayette County WVU Extension Service in Fayetteville. All Extension Service committee meetings are open to the public.
FARSE — The Fayette Association of Retired School Employees will meet Saturday, March 28 (backup date April 25 if canceled by weather) and May 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Whitewater Bar and Grill, Quality Inn, Fayetteville. For more information, please contact Joel Davis, president, at 304-222-6984 or Martha Aliff, treasurer, at 304-573-1224.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Feb. 10, 13, 14 (special election canvass), 18 and 21; March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (all budget); April 10 and 21; May 8 and 18 (primary canvass); June 5 and 26; July 10 and 24; Aug. 7 and 21; Sept. 4 and 18; Oct. 2, 16 and 30; Nov. 9 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18. Following are dates for closure of the Fayette County Courthouse for holidays and/or elections: Feb. 17 — Presidents Day; May 12 — primary election; May 25 — Memorial Day; June 19 — West Virginia Day (observed); July 3 — Independence Day (observed); Sept. 7 — Labor Day; Oct. 12 — Columbus Day; Nov. 3 — general election; Nov. 11 — Veterans Day; Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 — close at noon for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 — Christmas; Dec. 31 — close at noon for New Year’s Eve; and Jan. 1, 2021 — New Year’s Day.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. for regular meetings at the BOE office in Fayetteville. There also will be a special meeting/public hearing on the proposed school calendar for 2020-2021 on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the BOE office.
Mount Hope City Council — Mount Hope City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Mount Hope Housing Authority Office.
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Pro-Life Rally — West Virginians for Life will host a Pro-life Rally Day Monday, Feb. 24 in Charleston. Free T-shirts will be give to the first 300 who register onsite in the lower rotunda of the Capitol.
WVU Master Gardener Class — A Master Gardener class will be offered beginning in March at the Fayetteville Lowe’s. The 11-week class, starting March 16, will run each Monday (March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25) and Wednesday (March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27) from 6 to 8 p.m. Call the Fayette County WVU Extension office at 304-574-4253 to get your name on the list.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Prayer Walk and Clean Up — Warm Hands from Warm Hearts will host a prayer walk and clean up in Oak Hill on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The volunteers will walk a designated area of town and pray for the community while picking up trash and then finish up at The Center of Hope for the monthly community meal. The Center of Hope is located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill.
Bike Rally — The first annual Southern West Virginia Bike Rally will be May 21 to May 25 at Monkey’s Uncle on Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. There will be live music, camping and more. For more, call 304-646-4505.
Live Library Clue — Remember the board game Clue? The Oak Hill Branch of the Fayette County Public Library will feature its version of the mystery game called Live Library Clue on Friday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. If you are into mystery, murder and mayhem, then register at the front desk or call 304-469-9890 for one of the 10 spots available. Once you are registered you will receive a character profile and game information. You must be 18 and older to participate.
Great Backyard Bird Count — Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will host the Great Backyard Bird Count on Saturday, Feb. 8 beginning at 1 p.m. Bring your children and learn how to identify and feed birds so that you can participate together. Those in attendance will learn basic backyard bird identification, easy feeding projects to make at home and how to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17. Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center is located at 1151 Terry Avenue, Fayetteville. Price of admission is pet food or supplies to be donated to the Fayette County Animal Shelter. For more information or to register, please call 304-465-8974.
Kanawha Valley Model Train & Craft Show — The 15th annual Kanawha Valley Model Train & Craft Show, presented by the Kanawha Valley Railroad Association, will be held Feb. 22-23 at The Arena Event Center at 6400 MacCorkle Ave., Saint Albans. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, and free for children under 12.
Disc Golf Tournament — Fayette County 4-H will host its second disc golf tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Fayette County Park. This will be a doubles tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Admission will be $15 per person which includes lunch. Register online by following this link: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Fayette_County_4_H_Tournament_2020?fbclid=IwAR2A5cp88z4fR69l8OmLlsKLqYHg2h3jdlYc8WbHDf82oIzutltm0zRISyM
Art Exhibit — Marshall University Libraries’ annual art exhibition, titled “Reframing Appalachia: Images, Stories and Dreams for the Future,” is currently on display at Marshall’s Drinko Library and Information Center on the Huntington campus. “Reframing Appalachia” features 78 pieces of art by 20 artists, including Marshall faculty, students and community members. “We’re trying to create a year-long theme on exploring Appalachian identity through actual Appalachians’ eyes, rather than people outside of Appalachia who often stereotype the region,” said Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research librarian at Marshall. An opening reception for “Reframing Appalachia” will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Drinko Library. The exhibition will be open to the public through May 11. The exhibit’s digital library may be viewed at https://libguides.marshall.edu/c.php?g=963739&p=7186415.
West Virginia Can’t Wait Town Hall — As part of West Virginia Can’t Wait’s End the Damn Corruption Town Hall Tour, Stephen Smith, candidate for governor, will visit the old Nuttall School Gym in Lookout on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 12 to 2 p.m. This is Smith’s fourth trip around the state, visiting small communities to hear from residents about what the state most needs. There will be a free lunch and opportunity to tell Smith what is important to you. Childcare can be arranged by calling 304-237-3443. To learn more, visit the Town Hall - Fayette County event page on Facebook.
Kaymoor Trail Hike — Join Active SWV Community Captains for a moderate hike on the Kaymoor Trail on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. Please bring water, snacks, good shoes, warm clothing, and rain gear. Meet at the Brooklyn Trailhead. To reach the trailhead from Route 19, follow Route 16 south through the town of Fayetteville. Take a left on Gateway Road (sign indicates Kaymoor and Cunard). Follow Gatewood Road for 4.6 miles and turn left at the sign for Cunard. Go 1.8 miles and turn left at both of the signs indicating Cunard River Access Road. The parking area is just past the trailhead, located 0.5 miles further on the right. The hike is hosted by Get Active in the Park and Active Southern West Virginia.
Free Community Meal — The First Brethren Church of Oak Hill offers a free community meal each fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. February’s event is set for Feb. 22 at the church’s Fellowship Hall on Central Avenue. Everyone is welcome. Take a break from cooking and join the church for community fellowship. Bring a neighbor or friend. If you need a ride, call 304-469-6153 and leave a message at least 24 hours before the luncheon.
Lapsit Storytime — The Babies Love Books Lapsit returns in February to the Oak Hill Public Library. Come read with the group every second and fourth Tuesday (Feb. 11, Valentine’s Day; and Feb. 25, cats and kittens) at 10:30 a.m. The lapsit is for those 6 to 35 months (with room to wiggle). The storytime promotes development of motor coordination, social skills, early language development and literacy skills and parent/child bonding.
Master Naturalist Courses — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists have the following courses scheduled in the opening months of 2020: GIS (Global Information System) — Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Hill City Hall; Name, Classification and Identification (plants and animals) — Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics — Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; and Wildflowers and Weeds (two parts) — Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing (classroom portion), and Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grandview Shelter 4 at Grandview (field lab) or Sunday, April 26 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Stone Cliff Trail near Thurmond (field lab), must attend one field lab session. For more extensive information on each session, including cost, instructor and instructions for signing up, visit the New River Gorge Master Naturalists Facebook page and click on the Events tab at the left of the page, or visit the group’s website at newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org and click on Schedule.
New River Birding & Nature Festival — The 2020 New River Birding & Nature Festival is scheduled for April 27 through May 2 in and around the New River Gorge. To discover more on the annual non-profit event, which raises funds for the 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, visit the festival website at birding-wv.com, or www.facebook.com/NewRiverBirdingNatureFestival.
Fundraisers
Red Devil Rumble — The Red Devil Rumble, featuring boxing, MMA and kickboxing, will be held Saturday, April 4 at Oak Hill High School presented by Signal 12 Gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Ringside seating is available. For reservations, or to register to fight, call 304-640-1515. All proceeds support Oak Hill High School softball.
Church
Revelation Bible Study — Mount Hope Baptist Temple will be studying and have preaching from the book of Revelation for the next few months. As we see the days approaching for the coming of the Lord we invite each and every one of you to come worship with us and hear what the Lord says to us from the book of Revelation concerning the end of time. The interim pastor of the Mount Hope Baptist Temple, Rev. Ron George Jr., will be leading and preaching this series of messages concerning the end of days according to the book of Revelation. Come to hear what the Lord says is going to happen so you will be prepared when that time comes and you go to meet the Lord in heaven. The service times at the Mount Hope Baptist Temple are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday mid-week prayer and Bible study, 11 a.m. All services are held at the church on Main Street in Mount Hope.
Bible Study — Ever wonder why some people build closer families than others? Why they thrive in school and the workplace or excel at conflict resolution? Those people all share something in common: Strong relational wisdom. Discovering Relational Wisdom is a seminar about reducing conflict, harnessing emotions and equipping you with the skills needed to build stronger relationships, valued influence and an inspiring example. Fayetteville Baptist Church will host the engaging seminar packed with dynamic teaching, movie clips, group discussions and practical application exercises beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and running each week through March 25. The instructor for the seminar is Dr. Jack Eades. The only cost related to the seminar is $10 for a workbook. To register, call FBC at 304-574-1074. The church is located at 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville.
Commented
