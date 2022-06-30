Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: special meeting for oaths of office and election of officers — Tuesday, July 5, 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, July 12, 6 p.m., BOE office; and Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Kids Fest, Yard Sale and Flea Market — Fayetteville Walmart and Children’s Miracle Network will host a kids’ fest on Saturday, July 19 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be food trucks on site, face painting and contests like pie in the face and water balloons. For the yard sale and flea market, vendor spots are available at $10 for two parking spots. All proceeds will go to WVU Children’s Hospitals. Entry forms are available at the store’s service desk.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Montgomery Fourth of July — The City of Montgomery will host its annual Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Avenue, Montgomery. Willie D & No Regrets will perform and there will be free ice cream, popcorn and kids’ activities. Fireworks are set for 10 p.m.
Christmas in July Sale — The Friends of the Lewis House will host a Christmas in July Sale on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at The Lewis House, 214 Main Street West, Oak Hill.
Pilates in the Amphitheater — Active Southern West Virginia will host Pilates in the Amphitheater on Saturday, July 16 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. Join community captains from Get Activated for a free mat pilates class. Participants will use yoga mats with the instructions provided. Pilates can be modified for almost all physical abilities. This pilates class is beginner-friendly and led by a certified local pilates instructor. Pilates can help you improve posture, increase joint mobility and muscle activation, and potentially reduce joint and muscle pain with ongoing practice. Mats will be provided or bring your own. All you need is comfortable clothes that will allow you freedom of movement and a water bottle. Participants are asked to sign an online waiver at https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7&fbclid=IwAR23ReLNXgvqQCL1_DQEXoaxvMWFren4ZbGqetJYs-3-tyj7hxPzpyHAIxA
Morris Creek Watershed Walk — Join Active Southern West Virginia Community Captain Noel Mitchell on a 1.5-mile nature walk at the Morris Creek Watershed on Morris Drive in Montgomery. The walk is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. The Morris Creek Watershed Association is a nonprofit with a mission to “improve the safety of the Morris Creek Watershed, restore its natural beauty and provide recreational opportunities.” The walking path is a combination of paved and gravel surfaces. Restrooms are available. Parking is available at Morris Creek Watershed Association, 328 Morris Drive, Montgomery. Participants are asked to sign an online waiver at https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7&fbclid=IwAR0LNAzPRSj57R0c0G_YNuPXcVSIrwo9YEBozjr_vgpJgJuu_cqhJlsiKk0
Scavenger Hunt — Let’s go on a bear hunt. “The CVB wanted to come up with an idea to promote the bears in Oak Hill, because we’re starting to get a lot of traffic here in the visitors center asking about the bears, what the bears were about, where were they,” said Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge CVB. “We at first thought we’d come up with just a list of the bears, then we decided to make it more fun, more interactive. So, we decided to do a scavenger hunt. We’ve created a little booklet piece and a landing page on our website (www.newrivergorgecvb.com). You can either do it with the booklet or you can do it online, where you go on a bear hunt and try to find the bears with the clues given.” In the summer hunt, New River George has lost his buddy, Oakie, the black bear, and various clues will help participants track Oakie and his friends. There are 12 clues involved in the scavenger hunt, although there are more bears total in Oak Hill at the current time. “Now there are between 20 and 25 bears in Oak Hill, and they’re currently adding more to the list,” Sullivan said. “We can add the bears on the website every time a new one pops up in Oak Hill. But the booklet has just 12 clues for the 12 bears that are associated with the hunt.” The competition is underway and will proceed to Labor Day, Sullivan said. The overall winner will be chosen from a field of all entrants who get all 12 clues correct. A generator on an internet platform will select the random winner from that pool. There are also other ways in which entries can be made into the scavenger hunt. “When they upload their answers on the website, they can also upload photos to get extra entries into the big prize,” said Sullivan. The photos could be images of the bears or selfies with the bears. Those photos should be posted to social media using #GoGorge. The big prize is a $500 honey pot of gift cards or gift certificates for a variety of businesses in the area. Among the offerings are some from The Frozen Barn, River Expeditions and New River Jet Boats. In addition to solving the clues and submitting photos, there are other ways to get more entries for the scavenger hunt, such as following the CVB on social media. The landing page will walk people through each of those items that lead to extra entries, Sullivan said. CVB officials have ordered bear pins, tattoos and stickers so the businesses can give them away to those who are interacting with the scavenger hunt. The carved wooden bears on display at various locations in Oak Hill are the result of a project undertaken by the Oak Hill Beautification Commission and created by Mason Dixon Boys, LLC. For more on the scavenger hunt, visit https://newrivergorgecvb.com/bear-scavenger-hunt/.
God and Country Day — The Town of Pax will host God and Country Day on Saturday, July 2 from 7 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. The town, in conjunction with its amazing community partners, said God and Country Day 2022 will be its biggest and best event to date. The town boasts the largest fireworks display in the entire state of West Virginia; but God and Country Day is so much more than that with events running all day to celebrate. It will be fun for the whole family. There will be contests for horseshoes and pie baking with prizes for the top winners. All events and meals are free and open to the public. Any questions in regards to God and Country Day festivities are to be directed to Town Hall at 304-877-2407.
National Night Out — The UKVSAC is planning a special evening as the 2022-23 school year approaches. A National Night Out is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Booker T. Washington Community Center's Grant Park. There will be food and games, and a school supplies giveaway is part of the evening, as well. To make contributions, contact Tina Ramirez, the UKVSAC vice president, at 304-552-3554.
Training Run — There will be a free group run Saturday, July 30 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. to prepare for the Bridge Day 5K Run this fall. The training run will be hosted by Active SWV Community Captains Beth Hudspeth and Melanie Seiler and is supported by sponsor-partner Water Stone Outdoors. Meet at Water Stone at 8:30 a.m. for the run, then return for coffee, the farmer’s market and new merchandise at the shop. This is a great time to learn the race route and details about the event. Leaders are prepared to split into two groups if there is an interest in a fast 4 to 5 miles as well as a 3.2-mile run/walk. The training run, which is made possible by sponsorship from WVU Tech, will not cross the New River Gorge Bridge as pedestrian traffic is allowed only one day a year. You can sign up for the Bridge Day 5K during which you can run on the bridge at https://activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run/?fbclid=IwAR2IfcP7G0zDBajp5B7XEE12GTLAsyrs0D_GjsUdKNmMZT57QC3rH5oXdv4.
5K Fun Run/Walk — The Town of Fayetteville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Committee (BPAC) will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. in conjunction with the Fayetteville Heritage Festival. The race will start at the Town Park and proceed through the Park Loop Trail, down by Wolf Creek and back up Workman Hollow, finishing at Town Park. Entry is free for children 12 and under. The first 75 entries will receive a drawstring bag loaded with lots of local goodies. Assorted sized T-shirts will be available for purchase for $10 on the day of the race. To sign up, visit the race page at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Fayetteville/Fayetteville4th5K?fbclid=IwAR1aUPFUGY-J20SRFuekCjqT3qGh6HRq_txrW-c4HBVtFHAPJMvgl4r7jj0.
Kids Art Camp — There will be a Kids Art Camp July 11 to July 15, sponsored by River Valley Arts at Gallery on 4th, 414 Fourth Avenue, Montgomery. The camp is geared for 6- to 10-year olds and runs from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Kids will enjoy different, creative projects including drawing, painting, clay, sewing, collage and more. Price for the camp is $25 and space is limited. Please pre-register on the River Valley Arts Facebook page or by calling 304-981-1212.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for July. In July, all branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. The Oak Hill branch also will have makers space and trivia all month. All branches will be closed on Monday, July 4. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — movie (Saturdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, July 5, 12 and 19, 6 p.m.), Jigsaw Club (Wednesdays, July 6, 20 and 27, all day), Book Discussion Club (Friday, July 8, 3:30 p.m.) and STEM program (Thursday, July 14, 3 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — Legos (Tuesdays, July 5 and 19, all day), SRP (Wednesdays, July 6, 13 and 20, 12 p.m.), Baby Lapsit (Mondays, July 11, 18 and 25, 11 a.m.), Walking Club (Wednesdays, July 13, 20 and 27, 6 p.m.) and adult puzzles and coffee (Thursday, July 21, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Book Club (Thursday, July 14, 6 p.m.) and Movie Night (Tuesday, July 26, 5 p.m., Atlantis). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Lego Club (Saturdays, July 2, 16 and 23, 10:30 a.m.), SRP (Wednesdays, July 6, 13, 20, 11 a.m.), family games (Saturday, July 9, 10:30 a.m.), Crafting Mondays (Monday, July 11, 5:30 p.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, July 18, 5:30 p.m.), STEM Club (Friday, July 22, 2 p.m.), Adult Book Group (Monday, July 25, 6 p.m.) and Adult Coloring Club (Saturday, July 30, 10:30 a.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Movie Day (Fridays, July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.), Lego/KNEX (Tuesdays, July 5, 12 and 19, all day), Teen STEM (Wednesdays, July 6, 13 and 20, 1 p.m.), SRP (Thursdays, June 30, July 7, 14 and 21, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Mondays, July 11, 18 and 25, 11 a.m.), STEM Bots (Wednesday, July 13, 11 a.m.), Walking Club (Tuesday, July 19, 10 a.m.), Adult Book Club (Tuesday, July 26, 10 a.m.), Science and Stories (Wednesday, July 27, 1 p.m.) and CYOA Club (Thursday, July 28, 4 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Adult Coloring Club (Fridays, July 1, 8, 15 and 29, 3 p.m.), Walking Club (Tuesdays, July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m.), SRP (Wednesdays, July 6, 13 and 20, 2 p.m.), Adult Book Club (Thursday, July 7, 1 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day), 1 on 1 Computer Help (Mondays, July 11 and 25, by appointment), Scavenger Hunt (Friday, July 15, 3 p.m.) and Summer Craft (Friday, July 29, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — SRP (Tuesdays, July 5, 12 and 19, 11 a.m., and Thursdays, June 30, July 7, 14 and 21, 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.), Baby Lapsit (Fridays, July 8 and 22, 11 a.m.), Adult Painting Class (Tuesday, July 12, 5:30 p.m., registration required), NYM Book Club (Tuesday, July 19, 5:30 p.m.), YARG Book Club (Tuesday, July 26, 5 p.m.) and CYOA Club (Thursday, July 28, 5:30 p.m.).
Schools
Garden Summer Camp — The Fayette County Schools Farm to School program is offering a free summer garden camp to all students in grades 1 through 6. Garden summer camp will teach students valuable, experiential, lifelong lessons about gardening and nutrition. The camp will be offered at Valley PreK-8 on Wednesdays and Ansted Elementary on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Free lunch is provided. If interested, please contact Kathryn Eckman at KathrynGEckman@gmail.com or 717-693-2958 for more information, dates and permission slips.
Church
Free Community Luncheon — The Swiss Missionary Baptist Church will host a free community carry-out luncheon on Saturday, July 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church’s fellowship hall. Menu will be barbecues with a side and dessert.
On the Case VBS — Witcher Baptist Church, 2206 East Dupont Avenue, Belle, will host On the Case Vacation Bible School July 17 to July 20. There will be a kickoff cookout on July 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Kingdom Quest — LifeBridge Assembly of God in Oak Hill will host Kingdom Quest on July 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the church’s parking lot (1513 Main Street East, Oak Hill). Visitors are invited to wear medieval costume if they have it available to them. There will be free food, inflatables, a dunk booth, carnival-style games, crafts, balloon swords and crowns, face painting, and other activities. Everything is free to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.