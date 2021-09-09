Meetings
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, Sept. 14, BOE office, 6 p.m.; and regular meeting — Monday, Sept. 27, BOE office, 5:30 p.m.
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee — Some members of the Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee will attend the Sept. 9 public hearing in Charleston that will present information from the state’s redistricting committee on proposed changes to districts around the state. The second Thursday of each month is the committee’s regular meeting date. Members of the Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee have postponed their regular meeting until 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Oak Hill. Members of the public may attend, but proof of vaccination and masks are required. The meeting will also be hosted by Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3044699541. The meeting ID is 304 469 9541. The story map link is https://arcg.is/0ry9uS. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call (Mayor Daniel E. Wright, Tom Oxley, Diana Janney, David Perry, Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr., Benitez Jackson); invocation (led by Pastor Charles Schmuck, Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle); Pledge of Allegiance; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; department reports and council comments; mayoral comments; A Minute from the Minutes; unfinished business — appointment to fill vacancy on Council (Ward 1), examination of demolition report (46 Beaver Road, Map 59E, Parcel 28, owned by Joseph and Sharon Kelly, deceased, c/o Joseph A. Kelly Jr.), examination of demolition report (38 and 40 Poff Road, Map 59E, Parcel 45 and 46, owned by Debra K. and Danny Thomas), consideration and adoption of a resolution to lay assessment lien on property (1138 Minden Road, Map 58L, Parcel 12, owned by Alma Campbell, c/o Diana McCumbers, bid opening for demolition of residential structure (Old Minden Road, Map 33, Parcel 127, owned by Frederick Riggins and King Moses Riggins), consideration and adoption of a resolution for the city to demolish structure (1016 Summerlee Avenue, Map 16, Parcel 50, owned by Arthur J. Adkins), consideration and adoption of a resolution for the city to demolish structure (216 Chestnut Avenue, Map 32, Parcel 70, owned by Paul H. and Clarice Lassinger and Clifford M. Bragg), Crown Act ordinance, appointments to City of Oak Hill Building Commission, consideration to amend Oak Hill Municipal Code (OHMC 4.08.050 Manufacturing, Compounding or Preparing Products; Processing of Food Excepted; and OHMC 4.08.60 Business of Selling Tangible Property; sales exempt, second reading), ordinance to increase pay of council (second reading), Municipal Sales and Use Tax ordinance (second reading); new business — recommendation from Sanitary Board to establish maximum distance for required connection to a main sewer line, approve of Service Line Warranties fall campaign mailing, Planning Commission recommendation to approve land classification from R-2 Medium Density Residential District to B-R Recreational Business District to allow RV Park at 4342 Lochgelly Road, future agenda items (next council meeting will be held on Oct. 11); adjournment.
CHS/OHHS Alumni Association — The Collins High School/Oak Hill High School Alumni Association holds its meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Alumni House at 103 Kelly Avenue across from city hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the alumni association.
Announcements
Blood Drive — Brookside Ministries, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will host a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. The blood drive will be held in the church’s fellowship hall at 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mount Carbon. To schedule your appointment, visit bmcogic.churchcenter.com.
Waste Tire Collection — Waste tires will be collected on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old K-mart off Route 19 in Oak Hill. Only tires from state residents will be accepted; please have your West Virginia ID ready when you sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be strictly enforced. Tires, only from cars or light trucks, must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-640-0749. The event is held the third Wednesday of each month by the Fayette County Solid Waste Authority, REAP and DEP.
Proper Disposal of Used U.S. Flags — The West Virginia Challenge Academy-South has agreed to accept damaged flags from the community and will dispose of them properly. This is a wonderful way for the cadets to serve the community and to teach proper flag protocol. There are two disposal locations. Please bring any old U.S. flags to Montgomery City Hall, 321 4th Avenue, Montgomery, or to Smithers City Hall at the Smithers Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Each location has a depository bin to accept tattered and damage flags, and they will be delivered to the academy for proper disposal. Mayor Greg Ingram of Montgomery and Mayor Anne Cavalier extend their joint appreciation to the WV Challenge Academy-South for this valuable and needed service to the community.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Babcock State Park Hike — Active Southern West Virginia will host the Babcock State Park Hike on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. Meet at the gift shop parking lot. The group will walk the easy-to-navigate Narrow Gauge Trail, two miles out and two miles back. See the best of Southern West Virginia’s parks when you join an ASWV hike. Hikes go at a leisurely pace, and are led by community captains. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. You are welcome to bring walking sticks/hiking poles for assistance, and are encouraged to bring your own water and sunscreen. The length of each hike may vary. All hikes are perfect for grand-families, groups with multiple interests, and individuals. All are welcome! Youth are encouraged to attend, but must be accompanied by a guardian and the adult must stay on site during the activity. Trained community captains deliver free, beginner-level instructional programs to area parks. Participants will be asked to sign an online waiver found here: https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7.
Bears and Brews — Join in a day of music, craft beer, food and craft vendors and live carvings by the Mason Dixon Boys at Bears and Brews on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Lively Family Amphitheater on Main Street, Oak Hill. Enjoy live music from John Lilly, Shawn Benfield and the Untrained Professionals. The event is hosted by Destination: Downtown Oak Hill, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Oak Hill Info, Shawn Benfield, The Untrained Professionals and the Punishers LEMC WV Black Bear Chapter.
Montgomery Fall Festival — The Montgomery Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 12 to 4 p.m. There will be live music, a cruise in, bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin painting and more. Vendors are welcome and can contact City Hall at 304-442-5181 for more information. The City of Montgomery will serve free chili to all who come out and join in the fun.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for September. Grab and Go craft bags will be available all month. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Patrons are asked to call to register for all programs or to make an appointment and for times. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Fridays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, 1 p.m.), movie night (Tuesday, Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m.), adult coloring/Legos (Saturdays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25) and gardening club (Wednesday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Wednesdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 3 p.m.), 4-H (Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m.), Adulting 101 (Thursday, Sept. 9, all day), Toddler Time (Mondays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.), Girl Scouts (Tuesdays, Sept. 14 and 28, 4 p.m.) and Resumes 101 (Thursday, Sept. 23, all day). Administrative Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — book club (Thursday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime (Wednesdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m.), Family Day (Saturdays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25, board games, color, Lego/Knex, 10 a.m.), movie night (Monday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m.) and Kitchen Witchery (Monday, Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — adult coloring club (Fridays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, 3 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 5 p.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursdays, Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day), grandparents cards (Friday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.), Smithers Plein Air Art Night (Friday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.) and Find the Fall Leaves (Monday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — storytime (Fridays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, 11 a.m.), movie night (Thursdays, Sept. 9 and 23, 4 p.m.) and Dollar Decorating (Mondays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — trivia (all month), storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.), lapsit (Tuesdays, Sept. 14 and 28, 11 a.m.), scavenger hunt (Monday, Sept. 20). Bookmobile (FP, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-5664) — Week 1 (Sept. 13-17 and Sept. 27-Oct. 1) and Week 2 (Sept. 20-24).
Jack Grace Band — New York City’s Jack Grace Band will perform Thursday, Sept. 23 sty 7 p.m. as part of Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series in Lewisburg. The concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. The alcohol-free events conclude at 8:30 p.m. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-646-7917.
WVU Extension Service Book Club — The West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS) holds a virtual book club discussion on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 2 p.m. To join the Zoom discussion, visit https://wvu.zoom.us/j/97316133152?fbclid=IwAR19x7Nvm0XVIh8ai6N-QwVVVZv2dAi6daQyAUcdsQuWIHt_Vw309tQT9Vg#success, dial in by cell phone at 1-646-558-8656 or dial in by landline toll-free in the U.S. at 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 973 1613 3152. Following is the remainder of the year’s scheduled book topics: Sept. 14 — Beneath a Scarlett Sky by Mark Sullivan; Sept. 28 — Carnegie’s Maid by Marie Benedict; Oct. 12 — The Refuge by Ann Gabhart; Oct. 26 — The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland by Jim Defede; Nov. 9 — Same Kind of Different as Me by Ron Hall and Denver Moore; and Nov. 23 — Where Hope Begins by Catherine West.
Fundraisers
Hot Dog Sale – The Sims Memorial United Methodist Church at Swiss will host a hot dog sale on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The menu will include: hot dogs, $2; burgers, $3.50; BBQ, $4; pinto beans and cornbread, $3; potato salad and macaroni salad, $1.50; and desserts and drinks, $1.
Reunions
2nd Infantry Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, visit the website at www.2ida.org or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and 224-225-1202.
