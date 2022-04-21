Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss (with possible action): rescind appointment of Don Phillips to the Board of Zoning Appeals; and purchase of the former BB&T building.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will hold a special meeting Monday, April 25 beginning at 9 a.m. in commission chambers. The meeting will be available via Zoom at zoom.us/join. Call in is 646-558-8656 and the meeting ID is 304-574-1200. The meeting agenda is as follows: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance and discussion and decision on request for federal earmark funding support letter from John David, SALS, for Historic Oak Hill School New River Apartments; 9:15 a.m. — discussion and decision on signature of new MOU with Sprouting Farms to transfer to New Roots Farm (postponed from April 19); and 9:30 a.m. — discussion and decision on 911 deputy director position and reorganization (postponed from April 19).
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has released its schedule of May meetings. The BOE will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, May 10, 6 p.m., Oak Hill High School; special meeting/budget hearing — Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, May 24, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for work session — Thursday, May 26, 4:30 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Mobile Food Pantry — Mountaineer Food Bank will have a mobile food pantry at the old Mount Hope High School, 100 High School Drive, this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Proper Disposal of Used U.S. Flags — The West Virginia Challenge Academy-South has agreed to accept damaged flags from the community and will dispose of them properly. This is a wonderful way for the cadets to serve the community and to teach proper flag protocol. There are two disposal locations. Please bring any old U.S. flags to Montgomery City Hall, 321 4th Avenue, Montgomery, or to Smithers City Hall at the Smithers Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Each location has a depository bin to accept tattered and damage flags, and they will be delivered to the academy for proper disposal. Mayor Greg Ingram of Montgomery and Mayor Anne Cavalier extend their joint appreciation to the WV Challenge Academy-South for this valuable and needed service to the community.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Ramp Dinner — The Sims Memorial United Methodist Church at Swiss will host a ramp dinner Saturday, April 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12.
Ramp Dinner — The Ansted VFW will host a ramp dinner Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (eat in or carry out). Menu will include ramps, pinto beans, corn bread, cole slaw, fried potatoes (with or without ramps), drink and dessert for $12. Everyone is welcome.
Ramp Dinner — Harmony for Hope will host a ramp dinner Saturday, April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel, 401 Main Street, Mount Hope, WV 25880 as part of Mount Hope — Crossroads: Change in Rural America. Tickets are $8 for children and $15 for adults. Menu will include ramps, beans, fried potatoes and cornbread. Purchase a ticket in advance at Eventbrite.
Trout Fishing Derby — New River Parents as Teachers (PAT) will host the annual trout fishing derby at Fayette County Park, Beckwith, on Saturday, April 30 from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event is free for children aged 3 through 14, but each child must bring a pole and bait. Registration is scheduled from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (register 30 minutes prior to fishing time). Fishing times are as follows: ages 3 to 5, 9 to 9:45 a.m.; ages 6 to 10, 10 to 11:15 a.m.; and ages 11 to 14, 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Fayette County Park is located as 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers this year. The kick-off event for 2022 is on the third Friday of April (April 22) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Subsequently, the event will repeat on the first Friday monthly from May through October. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Meet the Author — The Fayette County Public Library system will host a meet the author event on Saturday, May 7 at 2 p.m. at the FCPL administration office, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901. Members of the public are invited to meet and greet West Virginia author Katherine P. Manley. Registration is required; please call 304-465-0121.
Meteor Shower Night Hike — Active Southern West Virginia will host a meteor shower night hike on the Hawks Nest Rail Trail Friday, April 22 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Join the ASWV community captain for a night hike to view the Lyrid meteor shower. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver found at https://redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7.
Community Clean-up and Electronic Recycling — The Town of Fayetteville will host a community wide spring clean-up and electronic recycling event Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville. Those from surrounding communities are welcome.
A Walk for Hope — A Walk for Hope, an opportunity to raise awareness for addiction services and support those in recovery and their family members, will be held Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in front of the Oak Hill City Park. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and toiletries in lieu of a registration fee. For more information, please call 304-640-6987. Register at https://walkforhope.eventbrite.com/.
Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake — Go green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake on Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gather at the Battle Run Beach parking lot to help keep the lake beautiful. There will be opportunities for shoreline cleanup working from boats (private boats are welcome). Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 volunteers. Trash bags, hand sanitizer and masks will be provided. Please call 304-873-4312 or email David.J.Cooney@usace.army.mil to register yourself and/or your group by April 21.
Street Eats and Cruise-In — The Town of Ansted Events Committee will host Street Eats and Cruise-In on Saturday, April 30. Street Eats is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Cruise-In scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. For more information, call 304-658-5901.
Craft and Flea Market — Hawks Nest State Park will host a craft and flea market on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors may reserve a 17x18 space for a $10 advance payment. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and canopy and all trash must be placed in the provided receptacles. All vendors are required to have their booths open until 2 p.m. and to remove all items they brought. No food sales will be allowed unless authorized by the Hawks Nest officials. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. All CDC guidelines must be followed. To reserve a vendor spot, call 304-658-5196, ext. 1575.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for April. In April, grab and go craft bags also will be available at all library branches, the Oak Hill branch will have Maker Space Earth Day Planters all month and Meadow Bridge will hold a tube and straw challenge all month. Scheduled events for April are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursday, April 28, 3:30 p.m.), adult coloring (all month), kids movie (Tuesday, April 26, 4 p.m.), adult movie night (Tuesday, April 26, 6 p.m.), pinecone craft (Wednesday, April 27, all day), Puzzle Club (Wednesday, April 27, all day), Game Day (Legos/Knex/penny games/string games, Saturday, April 23, all day) and sachet craft (Friday, April 22, all day). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursday, April 28, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Monday, April 25, 12 p.m.) and life size Jenga (Tuesday, April 26, 4 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — book group (Monday, April 25, 6 p.m.), storytime (Wednesday, April 27, 10:30 a.m.), STEAM Club (Friday, April 22, 10 a.m., Leap into Science), Lego Club (Saturday, April 23, all day) and adult coloring (Saturday, April 30, all day). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Power of Play (Fridays, April 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), Little Learners (Fridays, April 22 and 29, 10 a.m.), adult painting (Monday, April 25, 11 a.m.), wreath craft (Wednesday, April 27, 1 p.m.), adult book club (Tuesday, April 26, 10 a.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursday, April 28, all day), Teen STEAM (Thursday, April 28, 4 p.m.) and Earth Day craft (Friday, April 22, 1 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX (Thursday, April 28, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, April 22 and 29, 3 p.m.), one on one computer help (Monday, April 25, by appointment), storytime (Wednesday, April 27, 5 p.m.) and plant a flower (Friday, April 22, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), storytime (Thursday, April 28, 11 a.m.), baby lapsit (Tuesday, April 26, 11 a.m.) and family movie night (Tuesday, April 26, Lorax, 5 p.m.).
