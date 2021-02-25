Meetings
Fayette County Public Library Board — The FCPL Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, March 10 at 3 p.m. at the FCPL Administration Building.
Fayette County Commission — Upcoming Fayette County Commission meetings are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25; and Friday, March 5. Following is the agenda for the Feb. 25 meeting: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, Board of Equalization and Review (adjourn sine die); 9:15 a.m. — exonerations (Eddie Young), approve second half payroll, approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Ruth Lanier, county administrator), items (Exhibit A — job descriptions and pay increases for Ami Dangerfield and Joy Boyd for discussion and decision; tabled, request from William Bailey, director of New River Youth Symphony Orchestra, to use the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building for socially distanced rehearsal space on Monday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m., can change the time to only meet until 8 p.m. and will not start until March 8, will also sanitize chairs after each rehearsal, they have 50 members, but only groups of 10 to 25 would be present at a time; request from Jenna Grayson, Generation NRG with the Town of Fayetteville, to use the FCMB parking lot or the Wiseman Avenue Courthouse parking lot for an Earth Day event on April 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a pesticide collection paid for by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture); 9:30 a.m. — re: Circuit Clerk budget (Deborah Hendrick); 10 a.m. — re: Park and Garade budget and request for position changes in garage and park for discussion and decision (Wayne Workman); 10:30 a.m. — re: county commission minutes and records management in county clerk system for discussion and decision (Michelle Holly, county clerk); 11 a.m. — NRHS budget (Kathy Gerencer); 11:30 a.m. — re: WVU budget (Brian Sparks); 12 p.m. — re: Community Corrections budget (Jeri Sarafin); 12:30 p.m. — discussion and decision of Community Correction workers and how to better help Fayette County; and 1 p.m. — re: development (continued discussion with NRGRDA with county and municipalities).
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has set the following meetings for March: Tuesday, March 2 — Regional LSIC for Ansted Elementary, Divide Elementary and Midland Trail High, 6 p.m., Midland Trail High, Hico; Monday, March 8 — special meeting (proposed levy order and rate sheet for Fiscal Year 2022), 5:20 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; Monday, March 8 — special meeting (public hearing proposed school calendar, 2021-2022), 5:30 p.m., BOE office; Monday, March 8 — regular meeting, 6 p.m., BOE office; Tuesday, March 23 — regular meeting, 6 p.m., BOE office; Wednesday, March 24 — special meeting (if needed for personnel RIF/transfer hearings), 6 p.m., BOE office; Thursday, March 25 — special meeting (if needed for personnel RIF/transfer hearings), 6 p.m., BOE office; and Tuesday, March 30 — Regional LSIC for Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High, 6 p.m., Meadow Bridge High.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library system has released the February calendar of events for the county’s branch libraries. Following is the list of scheduled events by branch, listed alphabetically. Ansted — Knex, Lego and adult coloring (call to register any time); ticket drawing, are you lucky? (until March 10). Fayetteville — Storytime and/or STEM (Monday through Friday, call for appointment any day). Meadow Bridge — Coloring (all day, Thursday, Feb. 25). Mount Hope — Lego-Knex (Thursday, Feb. 25); jigsaw puzzles and scavenger hunt, passive programs. Oak Hill — Livestream Storytime (Thursday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m.). Every library also has grab and go craft bags for children to pick up. The system also has released the March calendar. Following are the schedules for each branch, listed by alphabetical order. Administration Office — Book Club (Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m.); Adult Movie Night (Leprechaun, Tuesday, March 16, 5:30 p.m.); and Movie Night (Raya and the Last Dragon, Tuesday, March 30, 5 p.m.). Ansted — Pick a Movie Night (Tuesdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6 p.m.); Storytime (Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 1 p.m.); Legos, Knex, penny games, string games, adult coloring (call to pick a time, Saturday, March 6); St. Patrick’s Day coloring (Friday, March 12). Fayetteville — Storytime, STEM, Family Out of the House together (options movie night, books on tape, board games, puzzles or crafting) (call and set aside a time); Storytime (Wednesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10:30 a.m.); STEM (Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m.); Adult Book Club (Monday, March 29, 6 p.m.); Meadow Bridge — Doodle and Dine (all day, Tuesday, March 2); Storytime (Wednesday, March 3, 3 p.m.); Mail A Hug! (all day, Thursday, March 4); Racing to Read (all day, Mondays, March 8 and 15); Pajama Storytime (all day, Wednesdays, March 10 and 24); Let’s Letter (all day, Thursdays, March 11 and 18); Get Your Green On (all day, Wednesday, March 17); and Very Hungry Caterpillar (all day, Monday, March 29). Montgomery — Storytime (Wednesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 5 p.m.); Lego/Knex (all day, Thursdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25); Find the Leprechauns (all day, Wednesday, March 17); Plant a Flower (Tuesday, March 23, 1 p.m.); and Dyeing Easter Eggs (Tuesday, March 30, 1 p.m.). Mount Hope — Dollar Deco (Tuesdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.); Wreath Making (Wednesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.); STEM (Thursdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m.); Storytime (Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Rock Painting (Mondays, March 8, 15, 22 and 29, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill — Dr. Seuss’ Birthday (Tuesday, March 2); Storytime (Thursdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 11 a.m.); Livestream Storytime (Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Wrestle Mania Storytime (Sunday, March 28, 12 p.m., will post on the Oak Hill Library’s Facebook page). Every library has grab and go craft bags and scavenger hunts and puzzles for kids. All programs require registration before attending.
Church
No Fear Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church, 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, will host its annual No Fear Youth Rally Saturday, March 27 beginning at 6 p.m. The rally will be held online and in-person with limited seating. The rally is focused on youth from fifth through twelfth grades, but all ages are welcome to join as God is worshiped with music, skits and preaching of the Word of God by Chris Nichols. Church guidelines will be followed for social distancing and mandatory mask wearing. For more information, or to register to attend, visit the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv/.
Schools
SSPP Registration — Registration for PK 3, PK 4 and kindergarten students at Saints Peter & Paul School is scheduled for March 1 to March 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call the school for more information at 304-465-5045 and to schedule your appointment. Parents need to bring the following information: copy of child’s birth certificate, copy of child’s immunization records, and copy of child’s baptismal certificate, if Catholic.
Fundraisers
Lenten Fish Dinner — Saints Peter & Paul School will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinner on all Fridays of Lent: Feb. 19 and 26; and March 5, 12, 19 and 26. The meal will be drive-through curb service only. Meal costs are as follows: flounder, $9; shrimp, $10; combo, $11; and child, $5. Dinners include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert, bread and drink. Children can choose from a smaller portion of fish or cheese pizza. Cash and check are accepted. All proceeds benefit Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.