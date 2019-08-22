Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Sept. 11, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesdays, Aug. 27, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in the BOE office at Fayetteville for regular meetings.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
Learn about Gardening — Interested in learning about or enjoy gardening? Join the Woodland Oaks Gardeners meeting at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Lewis House, 214 Main Street, Oak Hill. The program will be on roses. Woodland Oaks Garden Club, aka Woodland Oaks Gardeners, is celebrating 60 years.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Artists Reception/Exhibit — The exhibit currently hanging at BridgeValley’s The GRID includes artwork created by a handful of local artists: Kim Bingaman, Leonard Hoover, Mary Russell, Teresa McGlothlin and Brittney Hancock. On Saturday, those artists will be honored from 2 to 4 p.m. at a free reception in the art gallery at The GRID. Officials at The GRID invite the public to attend the reception to meet the artists and view the show. Anyone interested also may learn more about The GRID. Light refreshments will be served. The show will run through Aug. 31. Prior to the reception, The Shops at The GRID will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a Back to School event. The shop owners will offer special sales and prizes. There also will be craft booths and a hot dog sale sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Handley. For more, call 304-734-6700 or 304-734-6710.
Free Movies — “Dumbo” will be shown free to the public on Saturday, Aug. 24 beginning at dusk (normally between 8 and 9 p.m.) at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. The final film scheduled for the season is Aquaman, Sept. 7.
Paint Creek Bike Ride — The 5th annual Paint Creek Bike Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The ride is held in conjunction with the Town of Pratt’s annual Fall Festival. Riders may choose between trips from Pratt to Mahan and back (30 miles) or to Pax and back (60 miles). Entry fee is $30 in advance (includes a commorative T-shirt) or $40 the day of the event. For more bike ride info, call 304-419-1891, email dyannivey@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2903527439871946/.
Lynn Davis Exhibit — The Alderson Artisans Gallery currently is hosting a showing of paintings by guest artisan Lynn Davis. Original works will be available for viewing and sale in the gallery through Oct. 11. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Alderson Artisans Gallery is a cooperative non-profit organization. Visit the website at http://www.aldersongallery.com for a list of current artists.
Schools
AES Open House — Ansted Elementary School will host an open house Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.
Midland Trail High Orientation — Midland Trail High School will host parent/student orientation Monday, Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. for those in middle and high school grades. Each student will receive a copy of his schedule.
Church
Anniversary/Homecoming — United Missionary Baptist Church, 205 South Fayette Avenue, Mount Hope will hold its 22nd church anniversary and homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Matthew Watts of Grace Bible Church, Charleston. For more information, call 304-877-6780.
Back to School Movie Ministry — Gatewood Baptist Church and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts, in conjunction with other Gatewood area churches, will host a Christian gathering for the youth of the Gatewood area on Friday, Aug. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. There will be food, games, a movie and ministry, all on the grounds of the Gatewood Baptist Church. Everything is free. Please call 304-663-1045 to let organizers know you’re coming so they can prepare.
Vacation Bible School — Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville will host its Yee Haw VBS: Celebrating God’s Greatest Gift on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bible school will from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the Awana Aftershock Kickoff Party with cookout from 2 to 4 p.m.
Fundraisers
Plant and Pretty Pot Sale — Woodland Oaks Gardeners will host a Plant and Pretty Pot Sale Saturday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Oak Leaf Festival on the porch of the Lewis House, 214 Main Street, Oak Hill. Support the group so it can continue to beautify Oak Hill.
Apple Butter — Members of the Swiss Missionary Baptist Church will make and sell apple butter on Saturday, Sept. 28. The church is located 10 miles east of Gauley Bridge on W.Va. 39. All proceeds will go toward the church’s building project.
Reunions
OHHS Class of 1984 — The Oak Hill High School Class of 1984 will have its 35-year reunion on Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Rivers Expedition Lodge. The following is a list of classmates for whom contact information is needed: Cathy Brown, Angela Calhoun, Earnest Chase III, Gary Cottle, Tina Geerings, Amy Gibson Hurd, Deborah Goard, Diana Goff McMillion, Sharon Harper, Denny Hylton, Shawn Garrett, Rosalyn Martin, Tim McMillam, Sharn Merchant, Leonard H. Morgan, James Neal, Daryl Ohlinger, Cherrie Pawlus, Joseph Radcliff, Lisa Rainey Morris, Linda Randolph, Mark Salmon, Stewart Shelton, James Shuff, Tammy Smith, William D. Smith, Lisa Stauder, Kathy Stover, Lora Tatum Hogan, Kim Treadway Shrewsbury, Jennifer Tuholsky Minnick, Kenneth Waldron, Richard Whittington, Bonnie Wood, Doris Workman and Michael Zickefoose. If you have any information (addresses, email addresses or phone numbers) for anyone, please contact Lee Estep at 304-465-1704 or email shortstep@suddenlink.net.
Second (Indianhead) Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.
