Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has released its schedule of May meetings. The BOE will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, May 24, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for work session — Thursday, May 26, 4:30 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Combined Food Giveaway/Luncheon — The UKVSAC at Booker T. Washington Community Center in London will have a combined food giveaway and luncheon on Saturday, May 21 from 10:30 a.m. until noon (or until gone, whichever comes first).
Free Literacy Help — The Booker T. Washington Community Center in London hosts online help for adults who want to learn to read and write or improve their skills. Tutoring is one-on-one and free. Individual help is available for things like earning GEDs or passing driver’s tests. Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County, a Charleston-based non-profit, has supplied the center with Chrome books and virtual tutors. The Booker T. Washington Community Center donates the use of its internet service and a staff person to help first-time Zoom users get connected. Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County (LVKC) is tutoring virtually because of the pandemic. “We know many people who need reading help have been left out because they don’t have a computer or internet connection. We hope this will helps bridge the digital divide in Eastern Kanawha County,” Susan Leffler, vice president of the board of directors, said in a press release. The tutoring service is available to students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Booker T. Washington’s Executive Director Gloria Rhem says she welcomes the chance to help people in her community. “Our part of the county is often left out when it comes to services from Charleston. We know there are people in our area who need help with reading,” she says. The community center is located on U.S. Route 60 across from the cemetery in London. To sign up for tutoring, call Rhem at 304-389-0934. Covid vaccinations are recommended. Masks are required. Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County is an all-volunteer organization that has been teaching basic literacy and English as a Second Language (ESL) for 40 years. Partial funding for their programs is provided by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Proper Disposal of Used U.S. Flags — The West Virginia Challenge Academy-South has agreed to accept damaged flags from the community and will dispose of them properly. This is a wonderful way for the cadets to serve the community and to teach proper flag protocol. There are two disposal locations. Please bring any old U.S. flags to Montgomery City Hall, 321 4th Avenue, Montgomery, or to Smithers City Hall at the Smithers Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Each location has a depository bin to accept tattered and damage flags, and they will be delivered to the academy for proper disposal. Mayor Greg Ingram of Montgomery and Mayor Anne Cavalier extend their joint appreciation to the WV Challenge Academy-South for this valuable and needed service to the community.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Kids Art Camp — There will be a Kids Art Camp July 11 to July 15, sponsored by River Valley Arts at Gallery on 4th, 414 Fourth Avenue, Montgomery. The camp is geared for 6- to 10-year olds and runs from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Kids will enjoy different, creative projects including drawing, painting, clay, sewing, collage and more. Price for the camp is $25 and space is limited. Please pre-register on the River Valley Arts Facebook page or by calling 304-981-1212.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market Moved — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. The June festival will be held Friday, June 3. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for May and June. In May, grab and go craft bags will be available at all library branches, the Oak Hill branch will have Makers Space and trivia all month and May also is recognized as Mystery Month. In June, all branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. All branches will be closed Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day and Monday, June 20 for West Virginia Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, May 19 and 26 and June 2 and 9, 3:30 p.m.), game day (Saturdays, May 21, and June 4, 11, 18 and 25, all day), kids’ movie (Tuesdays, May 24 and 31, 4 p.m.), adult movie (Tuesdays, May 24 and 31, 6 p.m.), pinecone craft (Wednesday, May 25, all day), puzzle club (Wednesday, May 25, 3:30 p.m.), jigsaw puzzle club (Wednesdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, all day), book discussion (Friday, June 3, 3:30 p.m.) and SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, Jun 14, 21 and 28, 6 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, May 19 and 26 and June 2 and 9, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Monday, May 23, 11 a.m., and June 6, 13 and 27, noon), $ store crafting (Tuesday, May 24, 5 p.m.), Adult Nerd Day/Team Trivia (Wednesday, April 25, all day), Lego Day (Thursday, May 26, all day), nail painting (Tuesday, June 7, 4 p.m.), Gardening 101 (Wednesday, June 8, all day), Lego Club (Tuesday, June 14, all day), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, noon), Cupcake Wars (registration required, Thursday, June 16, 11 a.m.), Paint Night (Tuesday, June 21, 4 p.m.) and bird feeders (Thursday, June 23, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, June 9, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime (Wednesdays, May 25 and June 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m.), STEAM Club (Fridays, May 20 and June 17, 3:30 p.m.), family games (Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.), book group (Monday, May 23, 6 p.m.), Legos/KNEX Club (Saturdays, June 4 and 25, all day), crafting (Monday, June 6, 5:30 p.m.), adult coloring (Saturday, June 11, all day), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, June 13, 5:30 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), family games (Saturday, June 18, all day) and book group (Monday, June 27, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Little Learners (Fridays, May 20 and 27 and June 3, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (Fridays, May 20 and 27 and June 3, 11 a.m.), adult painting (Mondays, May 23 and June 27, 1 p.m.), wreath making (Wednesday, May 25, 1 p.m.), CYOA (Thursday, May 19, 4 p.m.), Horror Readers Club (Tuesday, May 24, 2 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Fridays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, all day), Movie Day (Fridays, June 10 and 24, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Monday, June 13, 11 a.m.), adult coloring (Tuesday, June 14, 1 p.m.), Teen STEM (Wednesdays, June 15 and 29, 1 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30, 1 p.m.), Crafternoon (Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m.), science and stories (Wednesday, June 22, 1 p.m.) and Adult Book Club (Tuesday, June 28, 10 a.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/Knex Cub (Thursdays, May 19 and 26 and June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day), Adult Coloring Club (Fridays, May 20 and June 3, 10, 17 and 24, 3 p.m.), 1 on 1 computer help (Mondays, May 23 and June 6, 13 and 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment), Walking Club (Tuesdays, May 24 and 31 and June 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, May 25 and June 8, 5 p.m.), scavenger hunt (Thursday, May 19, all day), Movie Night at the Library (Wednesday, May 25, Clifford, 5 p.m.), Guess the Chocolates (June 1 until June 17), storytime (Wednesdays, June 1 and 8, 5 p.m.), Adult Book Club (Thursday, June 2, 1 p.m.), hot air balloon craft (Friday, June 3, 3 p.m.), Leap into Science (Friday, June 10, 3 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 2 p.m.) and STEM activity (WVU Tech Sphero Bots, Friday, June 17, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), trivia (all month), baby lapsit (Tuesday, May 24, 11 a.m.), storytime (Thursdays, May 19 and 26, 11 a.m.), CYOA (Thursday, May 26, 5:30 p.m.) and Movie Night (Treasure Planet), Medicare counselor (Tuesday, June 7, 10 a.m.), adult paint class (registration required, Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program) kickoff (Thursday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Tuesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m., and Thursdays, June 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.), Mixed Minds Book Club (Devil and the Dark Water, Tuesday, June 21, 5 p.m.), SRP lapsit (Friday, June 24, 11 a.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Group (Journey Under the Sea, ages 9 to 18, Saturday, June 25, 12 p.m.) and Family Movie Night (Atlantis, Tuesday, June 28, 5 p.m.).
Church
Free Community Lunch — The Swiss Missionary Baptist Church will host a free, carry-out spaghetti dinner for the community on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church’s fellowship hall. Lunch will consist of spaghetti, garlic bread, cole slaw and dessert.
Vacation Bible School — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville will host its Vacation Bible School, Big Heart Farms, June 13 to June 17 for those in kindergarten through sixth grade. Join the church where God’s fruit grows for a great week of worship, games, snacks and studying the Word of God. Register at https://www.gbcfayetteville.com/vbs-big-heart-farms?fbclid=IwAR0EAvo4mdG8F6U7ASiQXGGoB_66I2GoDKu1EksWJd8LZYzTLTcVJham0Hg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.