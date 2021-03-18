Meetings
Fayette County Commission — An upcoming Fayette County Commission meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 19 beginning at 9 a.m. Following is the agenda for Friday’s meeting: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements, Exhibit A (Ruth Lanier, county administrator); 9:30 a.m. — re: Fayette Trail Coalition and update and drawdown of fund approved in Sept. 2020 (Holly Fussell, FTC, and Peter Kostes, consultant from Applied Trails Research); 10 a.m. — discussion of housing zoning, development and general zoning in Fayette County; 11 a.m. — discussion and decision (tabled from March 12), lease between Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Lodge No. 118 and the Fayette County Commission for the Community Correction Day Report Center; 11:30 a.m. — budget workshop. Exhibit A agenda items are: CY 2021 SHPO grant application for FCMB repairs for approval signature and approval of 50/50 match (Gabe Peña, tabled from March 12); discussion and decision re: bids for 2021 Comprehensive Plan update; discussion bid from Tri State Roofing for Memorial Building root; discussion and decision LFPP contract between FCC and Tabitha Stover for Independent Marketing and Communications work LFPP contract between FCC and Braiden Maddox, Lady Mountain Films, consultant for New Roots Farm; request from Tabitha Stover, Fayetteville CVB with Generation NRG, to set up a scavenger hunt photo-op April 1 to April 30 on the Courthouse lawn, and to use the Courthouse lawn during the Earth Day celebration Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; discussion and decision Fayette County Commission Facebook page and uploading of recorded meetings to Fayette County Commission YouTube Channel; and discussion re: future agenda items. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3045741200 (meeting ID is 304 574 1200) or call in at 1 646 558 8656.
Mount Hope Council — There will be a special Mount Hope council meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 in the Community center, 518 Main Street, Mount Hope for the purpose of considering the second reading and adoption of an ordinance to sell real estate to Colts Landing Limited Partnership and an application to include the former Mount Hope Elementary School in the City Historic District. Any interested party may appear before council to be heard.
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has set the following meetings for March: Tuesday, March 23 — regular meeting, 6 p.m., BOE office; Wednesday, March 24 — special meeting (if needed for personnel RIF/transfer hearings), 6 p.m., BOE office; Thursday, March 25 — special meeting (if needed for personnel RIF/transfer hearings), 6 p.m., BOE office; and Tuesday, March 30 — Regional LSIC for Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High, 6 p.m., Meadow Bridge High.
Announcements
Easter Basket Give Away — The annual Easter event hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1040 will be held Sunday, April 4 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Valley PreK-8 (former Valley High School) parking lot. Children, babies up to and including the age of 12, are welcome to participate. There will be Easter baskets and drawings for bicycles. The Easter bunny will be there to greet the children. Gates will open for line-up as a drive-through at 12:30 p.m.
New FCPL Bookmobile Sites — The Fayette County Public Library’s Bookmobile has added two stops in the Upper Kanawha Valley. The bookmobile will visit the Boomer Baptist Church each Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and will stop at Glen Ferris on the river side just west of the Glen Ferris Inn from 11 to 11:45 a.m.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library system has released the March calendar of events for the county’s branch libraries. Following is the list of scheduled events by branch, listed alphabetically. Administration Office — Movie Night (Raya and the Last Dragon, Tuesday, March 30, 5 p.m.). Ansted — Pick a Movie Night (Tuesdays, March 23 and 30, 6 p.m.); Storytime (Fridays, March 19 and 26, 1 p.m.). Fayetteville — Storytime, STEM, Family Out of the House together (options movie night, books on tape, board games, puzzles or crafting) (call and set aside a time); Storytime (Wednesdays, March 24 and 31, 10:30 a.m.); STEM (Fridays, March 19 and 26, 3 p.m.); Adult Book Club (Monday, March 29, 6 p.m.); Meadow Bridge — Pajama Storytime (all day, Wednesday, March 24); Let’s Letter (all day, Thursday, March 18); and Very Hungry Caterpillar (all day, Monday, March 29). Montgomery — Storytime (Wednesdays, March 24 and 31, 5 p.m.); Lego/Knex (all day, Thursdays, March 18 and 25); Plant a Flower (Tuesday, March 23, 1 p.m.); and Dyeing Easter Eggs (Tuesday, March 30, 1 p.m.). Mount Hope — Dollar Deco (Tuesdays, March 23 and 30, 11 a.m.); Wreath Making (Wednesdays, March 24 and 31, 11 a.m.); STEM (Thursdays, March 18 and 25, 4 p.m.); Storytime (Fridays, March 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Rock Painting (Mondays, March 22 and 29, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill — Storytime (Thursdays, March 18 and 25, 11 a.m.); Livestream Storytime (Fridays, March 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Wrestle Mania Storytime (Sunday, March 28, 12 p.m., will post on the Oak Hill Library’s Facebook page). Every library has grab and go craft bags and scavenger hunts and puzzles for kids. All programs require registration before attending.
Church
Bible Study — The public is invited to take part in Bible study every Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the Gatewood Free Seventh Day Adventist Church, 141 Toney Hollow Road, Fayetteville. For more information, call 304-667-3108.
No Fear Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church, 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, will host its annual No Fear Youth Rally Saturday, March 27 beginning at 6 p.m. The rally will be held online and in-person with limited seating. The rally is focused on youth from fifth through twelfth grades, but all ages are welcome to join as God is worshiped with music, skits and preaching of the Word of God by Chris Nichols. Church guidelines will be followed for social distancing and mandatory mask wearing. For more information, or to register to attend, visit the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv/.
Fundraisers
Lenten Fish Dinner — Saints Peter & Paul School will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinner on the remaining Fridays of Lent: March 19 and 26. The meal will be drive-through curb service only. Meal costs are as follows: flounder, $9; shrimp, $10; combo, $11; and child, $5. Dinners include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert, bread and drink. Children can choose from a smaller portion of fish or cheese pizza. Cash and check are accepted. All proceeds benefit Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School.
