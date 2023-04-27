Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Bridge Day Commission — The Bridge Day Commission will meet Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. in the commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, May 9, 6 p.m., Oak Hill High School; special meeting/budget hearing — Tuesday, May 16, 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for work session — Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m., BOE office.
FCPL Board — The Fayette County Public Library’s board of trustees will meet Tuesday, May 9 at 3 p.m. at the FCPL Administration Office in Oak Hill.
Announcements
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Memorial Day — Monday, May 29; West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse. Early voting will begin May 31 and end June 10. Early voting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Community Yard Sale — The annual Town of Jodie yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 beginning at 9 a.m.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for April and May. In April, Oak Hill will offer an art contest and trivia and an egg scavenger hunt all month; and Mount Hope will host an Easter bunny scavenger hunt and rock paint all month. National Library Week will be celebrated April 23-29 and the Fayette County branches will observe Fine Free Week the same week. May is Mystery Month. The FCPL will be closed Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day. The Meadow Bridge Library will close at the end of April. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursdays, April 27, and May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 3:30 p.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 3:30 p.m.; movies, Friday, April 28, 3 p.m.; drop-in activities and games, Saturdays, April 29, and May 6, 13 and 20; book discussion, Friday, May 19, 3:30 p.m.; book folding, Monday, May 9, 6 p.m.; homeschool board games, Thursdays, May 11 and 25, 11 a.m.; Mothers Day craft, Friday, May 12, 3:30 p.m.; CYOA, Tuesday, May 16, 6 p.m.; painting class, Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m.; chia pet program, Friday, May 26, 3:30 p.m.; and Make a Chia Pet, Tuesday, May 30, 6 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime, Thursday, April 27, 3 p.m. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Wings of Wonder, Thursday, April 27, 4 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.; homeschool, Tuesdays, May 2, 9, 23 and 30, 2 p.m.; family games/puzzles/family fun/LEGO, Saturdays, April 29, and May 5, 13, 20 10 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, May 15, 5:30 p.m.; book group, Monday, May 22, 6 p.m.; Crafting Mondays, Monday, May 1, 5:30 p.m.; and WVU nutrition, Tuesday, May 16, 3:30 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — crochet, Thursday, April 27, 1 p.m.; teen STEM, Thursdays, April 27, and May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, April 28, and May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m.; power play, Fridays, April 28, and May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Mondays, May 1, 8, 15 and 22, 11 a.m.; movie, Fridays, April 28 and May 19, 12 p.m.; Crochet Club, Tuesdays, May 2, 9 and 16, all day; straw loom weaving, Wednesday, May 3, 1 p.m.; Star Wars craft, Thursday, May 4, 1 p.m.; Cinco de Mayo craft, Friday, May 5, 1 p.m.; basic nutrition class, Monday, May 8, 1 p.m.; tie dye, Tuesday, May 9, 1 p.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, May 10, 17, 24 and 31, 1 p.m.; puzzles, Thursdays, May 11, 18 and 25, all day; Fit Foods, Monday, May 15, 1 p.m.; kitchen library, Tuesday, May 16, 1 p.m.; basic stretching exercises, Monday, May 22, 1 p.m.; rock painting, Tuesday, May 23, 1 p.m.; and book club, Tuesday, May 30, 10 a.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — walking club, Tuesdays, May 16, 23 and 30, 4 p.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 5 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, April 27, and May 4, 11, 18 and 25, all day; adult coloring club, Fridays, April 28, and May 5, 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, May 15 and 22, 10 a.m. (by appointment); Superhero Day craft, Friday, April 28, 3 p.m.; Mothers Day card craft, Friday, May 12, 3 p.m.; Find the Flowers hunt, Friday, May 19; Memorial Day craft, Friday, May 26, 3 p.m.; and World Otter Day craft, Wednesday, May 31, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Tuesdays, May 9 and 23, 11 a.m.; storytime, Fridays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26 (picnic on May 26th), 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursdays, April 27 and May 25, 5:30 p.m.; STEM storytime, Friday, April 28, 11 a.m.; and Mixed Minds, Tuesday, May 23, 5 p.m.
Fundraisers
Basement and BBQ Sale — Want something different? Want a delicious lunch ready for pick up? Check out the Fayetteville Baptist Church Basement and BBQ Sale Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. BBQ will be ready for pick up from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a $5 donation is requested. Stop by 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville, across from the Board of Education office to explore the best basement treasures around. All donations and funds go to the church’s youth scholarship fund.
Estate Sale — There will be an estate sale May 4-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2635 Maple Avenue, Fayetteville. Included will be linens, books, miscellaneous household items, vintage antique glassware, unused senior medical supplies, tools and patio furniture. For more information, please call 304-663-7573.
Schools
Fayette County Schools Summer Events — The Fayette County Schools offers a number of special events for students during the summer. Among offerings scheduled are: Save the Children, K-2, New River Primary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Save the Children, K-5, Divide Elementary (Ansted Elementary invited) and Meadow Bridge Elementary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Energy Express, New River Intermediate grades 3-5 and Valley PreK-8 grades 1-6, June 21-July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fayette Summer Academy, grades 3-12, Oak Hill Middle School, June 12-June 23 and July 17-July 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration information, follow the FCS website at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us or on social media at www.facebook.com/fayetteschoolswv on Facebook or @FCSWV on Twitter. The forms may be located at forms.office.com/r/sCe6Anidmx.
Reunions
Nuttall High Class of 1973 — The Nuttall High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, June 10 at Babcock State Park’s Sugar Camp Shelter. For more information and/or to make reservations, call 334-301-3172 or 304-222-3545.
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.