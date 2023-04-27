Oak Hill, WV (25901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.