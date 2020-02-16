Meetings
WVU Extension Service Fayette County — The Fayette County WVU Extension Committee will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. at the Fayette County WVU Extension Service in Fayetteville. All Extension Service committee meetings are open to the public.
FARSE — The Fayette Association of Retired School Employees will meet Saturday, March 28 (backup date April 25 if canceled by weather) and May 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Whitewater Bar and Grill, Quality Inn, Fayetteville. For more information, please contact Joel Davis, president, at 304-222-6984 or Martha Aliff, treasurer, at 304-573-1224.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Feb. 18 and 21; March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (all budget); April 10 and 21; May 8 and 18 (primary canvass); June 5 and 26; July 10 and 24; Aug. 7 and 21; Sept. 4 and 18; Oct. 2, 16 and 30; Nov. 9 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18. Following are dates for closure of the Fayette County Courthouse for holidays and/or elections: Feb. 17 — Presidents Day; May 12 — primary election; May 25 — Memorial Day; June 19 — West Virginia Day (observed); July 3 — Independence Day (observed); Sept. 7 — Labor Day; Oct. 12 — Columbus Day; Nov. 3 — general election; Nov. 11 — Veterans Day; Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 — close at noon for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 — Christmas; Dec. 31 — close at noon for New Year’s Eve; and Jan. 1, 2021 — New Year’s Day.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting at the BOE office in Fayetteville. There also will be a special meeting/public hearing on the proposed school calendar for 2020-2021 on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the BOE office.
Mount Hope City Council — Mount Hope City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Mount Hope Housing Authority Office.
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Pro-Life Rally — West Virginians for Life will host a Pro-life Rally Day Monday, Feb. 24 in Charleston. Free T-shirts will be give to the first 300 who register onsite in the lower rotunda of the Capitol.
WVU Master Gardener Class — A Master Gardener class will be offered beginning in March at the Fayetteville Lowe’s. The 11-week class, starting March 16, will run each Monday (March 16, March 23, March 30, April 6, April 13, April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25) and Wednesday (March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27) from 6 to 8 p.m. Call the Fayette County WVU Extension office at 304-574-4253 to get your name on the list.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Trail Blazing and Trail Maintenance — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists will host two days of trail blazing and trail maintenance at Hawks Nest State Park next month. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Hawks Nest State Park will provide volunteers with a cookout at the end of each day. Lodging also is available if needed. If you plan to attend, please email Keith Richardson at keith@newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org so organizers may have a headcount for food preparation. Be sure to bring plenty of water, appropriate attire including gloves, snacks, and lunch.
Bike Rally — The first annual Southern West Virginia Bike Rally will be May 21 to May 25 at Monkey’s Uncle on Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. There will be live music, camping and more. For more, call 304-646-4505.
Kanawha Valley Model Train & Craft Show — The 15th annual Kanawha Valley Model Train & Craft Show, presented by the Kanawha Valley Railroad Association, will be held Feb. 22-23 at The Arena Event Center at 6400 MacCorkle Ave., Saint Albans. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, and free for children under 12.
Disc Golf Tournament — Fayette County 4-H will host its second disc golf tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Fayette County Park. This will be a doubles tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Admission will be $15 per person which includes lunch. Register online by following this link: https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Fayette_County_4_H_Tournament_2020?fbclid=IwAR2A5cp88z4fR69l8OmLlsKLqYHg2h3jdlYc8WbHDf82oIzutltm0zRISyM
Art Exhibit — Marshall University Libraries’ annual art exhibition, titled “Reframing Appalachia: Images, Stories and Dreams for the Future,” is currently on display at Marshall’s Drinko Library and Information Center on the Huntington campus. “Reframing Appalachia” features 78 pieces of art by 20 artists, including Marshall faculty, students and community members. “We’re trying to create a year-long theme on exploring Appalachian identity through actual Appalachians’ eyes, rather than people outside of Appalachia who often stereotype the region,” said Sabrina Thomas, instruction and research librarian at Marshall. An opening reception for “Reframing Appalachia” will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Drinko Library. The exhibition will be open to the public through May 11. The exhibit’s digital library may be viewed at https://libguides.marshall.edu/c.php?g=963739&p=7186415.
Free Community Meal — The First Brethren Church of Oak Hill offers a free community meal each fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. February’s event is set for Feb. 22 at the church’s Fellowship Hall on Central Avenue. Everyone is welcome. Take a break from cooking and join the church for community fellowship. Bring a neighbor or friend. If you need a ride, call 304-469-6153 and leave a message at least 24 hours before the luncheon.
Lapsit Storytime — The Babies Love Books Lapsit returns in February to the Oak Hill Public Library. Come read with the group every second and fourth Tuesday (Feb. 25, cats and kittens) at 10:30 a.m. The lapsit is for those 6 to 35 months (with room to wiggle). The storytime promotes development of motor coordination, social skills, early language development and literacy skills and parent/child bonding.
Master Naturalist Courses — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists have the following courses scheduled in the opening months of 2020: GIS (Global Information System) — Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Hill City Hall; Name, Classification and Identification (plants and animals) — Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics — Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; and Wildflowers and Weeds (two parts) — Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing (classroom portion), and Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grandview Shelter 4 at Grandview (field lab) or Sunday, April 26 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Stone Cliff Trail near Thurmond (field lab), must attend one field lab session. For more extensive information on each session, including cost, instructor and instructions for signing up, visit the New River Gorge Master Naturalists Facebook page and click on the Events tab at the left of the page, or visit the group’s website at newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org and click on Schedule.
New River Birding & Nature Festival — The 2020 New River Birding & Nature Festival is scheduled for April 27 through May 2 in and around the New River Gorge. To discover more on the annual non-profit event, which raises funds for the 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, visit the festival website at birding-wv.com, or www.facebook.com/NewRiverBirdingNatureFestival.
Fundraisers
Red Devil Rumble — The Red Devil Rumble, featuring boxing, MMA and kickboxing, will be held Saturday, April 4 at Oak Hill High School presented by Signal 12 Gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Ringside seating is available. For reservations, or to register to fight, call 304-640-1515. All proceeds support Oak Hill High School softball.
Church
Revelation Bible Study — Mount Hope Baptist Temple will be studying and have preaching from the book of Revelation for the next few months. As we see the days approaching for the coming of the Lord we invite each and every one of you to come worship with us and hear what the Lord says to us from the book of Revelation concerning the end of time. The interim pastor of the Mount Hope Baptist Temple, Rev. Ron George Jr., will be leading and preaching this series of messages concerning the end of days according to the book of Revelation. Come to hear what the Lord says is going to happen so you will be prepared when that time comes and you go to meet the Lord in heaven. The service times at the Mount Hope Baptist Temple are: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday mid-week prayer and Bible study, 11 a.m. All services are held at the church on Main Street in Mount Hope.
Bible Study — Ever wonder why some people build closer families than others? Why they thrive in school and the workplace or excel at conflict resolution? Those people all share something in common: Strong relational wisdom. Discovering Relational Wisdom is a seminar about reducing conflict, harnessing emotions and equipping you with the skills needed to build stronger relationships, valued influence and an inspiring example. Fayetteville Baptist Church will host the engaging seminar packed with dynamic teaching, movie clips, group discussions and practical application exercises from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each week through March 25. The instructor for the seminar is Dr. Jack Eades. The only cost related to the seminar is $10 for a workbook. To register, call FBC at 304-574-1074. The church is located at 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.