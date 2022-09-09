Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Announcements
A Walk for Hope — The Fayette Prevention Coalition invites the public to take part in A Walk for Hope on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come out and show your support for people affected by addiction. A Walk for Hope is a walk or a run, whichever you choose, that is meant to raise awareness of Fayette County’s drug epidemic. The FPC’s goal is to recognize community members who are in recovery, those who have lost the battle to addiction or those who are ready to start their journey into recovery. There will be resources available with information on the different programs offered in West Virginia in an attempt to erase some of the stigma surrounding substance use disorder. In lieu of a registration fee, FPC is collecting nonperishable food items and toiletries to donate to local organizations. For more, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-walk-for-hope-tickets-347405999697?fbclid=IwAR1WM9QHfRRjpbm2xKpX-67t4NaRrYXzQaz1KrobEiyR1unuVGnHnv27mXo.
Places to Go/Things to Do
9/11 Remembrance Concert — The Mount Hope Regional Band, directed by Michael Carver, will perform a free live concert, the 9/11 Remembrance Concert, on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill. The event is presented by Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. It’s been more than 20 years since 9/11. To commemorate this occasion, we ask you to honor those we lost and the heroes of that fateful day by uniting in service to rekindle the spirit of unity and service that swept our nation after that tragic day. Many Americans chose to start careers in emergency response after 9/11. Also honored will be firefighters, EMS personnel, law enforcement offices, active military and veterans in Fayette and Raleigh counties. They are the first line of defense in domestic emergencies, including firefighters, EMTs, police, and other first responders. Others chose to serve their country through AmeriCorps, meeting vital community needs in education, health, disaster relief, and other areas. All have upheld the virtues of honor, sacrifice, and selflessness that have always been the source of America’s strength through unity and service. This year, thousands of Americans of all ages and backgrounds will participate in service projects to honor the lives and service of those we lost on Sept. 11. We invite you to reach across lines of difference to seek opportunities to serve neighbors and strangers. Our goal is to spark a passion and create relationships between communities and individuals across divides that extend past this day to inspire a lifetime of service in all Americans. In honor of this day, the Mount Hope Regional Band (a 100 percent volunteer band) invites you to join them as they play some family favorite patriotic songs at the Lively Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 10 starting at 7 p.m.
Mount Hope Jubilee — The 31st annual Mount Hope Jubilee will be held Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. Following is the Jubilee’s schedule of events: Friday, Sept. 16 — alumni gathering, 5 to 7 p.m. (This will be held in the middle of town at the old YMCA building, now the Mount Hope Community Building. Sponsored by Mount Hope Alumni Association and the Mount Hope Jubilee Committee.); Doo-Wop sock hop, 7 to 9 p.m. (This is a new addition to the Jubilee that we know will be a huge success. Music provided by Bob Dorado.); fireworks, immediately following the Doo-Wop sock hop (There will be a huge fireworks display provided by the Mount Hope Fire Department. Bring your lawn chairs, set up on the school lawn across from the Methodist Church and enjoy. Thank you to the MHFD for this addition to the Jubilee.); Saturday, Sept. 17 — Mount Hope Jubilee, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (live music, food vendors, craft vendors, kids’ carnival, and lots of fun; call 304-673-3984 for set-ups); car show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Top 40+ trophies plus four specialty trophies; call 304-573-6467 to enter.); Karen James Buckland gospel music, 9:30 a.m.; parade, 10 a.m.; Big Daddy and the Mudcats with Jimmy Pino, 11:30 a.m.; Mia Bailey, 1 p.m.; and Alan Kinsler, 2 to 4 p.m.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — The final free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market for 2022 will be held in Smithers from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. It will be at the Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, outside or inside depending on weather conditions. The free event will feature vendors, games, music and food with a Halloween theme. Adults and children are encouraged to dress for costume contests. Project Aware of the Fayette County Board of Education will lead everyone in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance. Check Facebook for any updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for September. There will be grab and go craft bags all month at each branch. The Oak Hill library branch also will offer maker space crafts, an autumn scavenger hunt and trivia all month. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 3:30 p.m.); Jigsaw Club (Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28; Brucella Jordan poetry reading (Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.); Choose Your Own Adventure (Saturday, Sept. 17, 12 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.); and Indoor Plant Week (Monday, Sept. 19 to Saturday, Sept. 24, come in and plant herb seeds all week). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 15 and 22, 3 p.m.); baby lapsit (Mondays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Movie Night (Tuesday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m.); scrapbooking (Wednesdays, Sept. 14 and 28, all day); Walking Club (Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28, 6 p.m.); Paint Night (Tuesday, Sept. 20, 5 p.m.); and adult arts/crafts (Wednesday, Sept. 21, all day). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Family Day/board games (Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.); Crafting Mondays (Monday, Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m.); storytime (Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28, 10:30 a.m.); Family Day/Lego and Knex (Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.); Kitchen Witchery (Monday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.); Family Day/adult coloring (Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.); and adult book group (Monday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM (Thursdays, Sept. 15 and 29, 4 p.m.); storytime (Fridays, Sept. 16, 23 and 30, 10 a.m.); Dollar Decorating (Mondays, Sept. 12 and 26, 11 a.m.); DIY bird feeder (Tuesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m.); adult coloring (Wednesdays, Sept. 14 and 28, all day); Power Play (Fridays, Sept. 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.); Movie Day (Fridays, Sept. 16 and 23, 1 p.m.); adult painting (Monday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m.); adult weaving (Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.); Crafternoons (Wednesday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.); CYOA (Thursday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m.); adult book club (Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.) and adult thriller/horror book club (Friday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — adult coloring club (Fridays, Sept. 16 and 23, 3 p.m.); one on one computer help (Mondays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, by appointment); Walking Club (Tuesdays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.); storytime (Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28, 5 p.m.) and fall fun craft (Thursday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime (Thursdays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.); lapsit (Tuesdays, Sept. 13 and 27, 11 a.m.); YA Mothman event (Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m.); Movie Night (Mothman, Thursday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m.); scavenger hunt (Monday, Sept. 19); Movie Night (Bad Guys, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.) and CYOA (Thursday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m.)
Fundraisers
Hot Dog Sales — The Sims Memorial United Methodist Church at Swiss will hold its annual Gauley Season hot dog sales on Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The menu includes: hot dogs, $2; burgers, $4; BBQ, $4.50; pinto beans with corn bread, $4; macaroni salad, $2; potato salad, $2; desserts, $2; and drinks, $1.50.
Commented
