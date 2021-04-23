Meetings
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Thursday, April 29 for a special meeting for work session, 4:30 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Recycling — Ansted will host a recycling program Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Ansted Town Hall. The following items will be accepted: newspapers, office paper, cardboard, aluminum cans, tin cans, Plastic #1, Plastic #2 and magazines. Sorry, but no glass will be accepted.
Oak Leaf Festival and Bridge Day Pageant — Applications now are being accepted for the 2021 Oak Leaf Festival and Bridge Day pageants. The pageants will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 at Oak Hill High School. Requirements for each competition division are as follows: Teen — at least 13 years of age and no older than 15 and a resident of West Virginia; Miss — at least 16 years of age and no older than 22 on Jan. 1, 2021 and a resident of West Virginia; Mrs. — married, above 18 years of age and a resident of West Virginia. The children’s pageant, for which applications also are available, will be Aug. 15 at the high school. To get an application, please email oakleafbridgedaypageant@gmail.com.
Leadership Fayette County — Applications are now open for the Leadership Fayette County Class of 2022. Students apply during their sophomore year to participate in the successful program during their junior year of high school. Every sophomore in Fayette County, WV is encouraged to apply. Each applicant will receive an interview. Those interested can apply online at leadershipfayettecounty.com. The deadline for application this year is April 29. Leadership Fayette County meets in different locations each month of the school year (August through May). Each session is considered by the Fayette County Board of Education as an approved educational leave of absence. There is no cost to participate in the program. Leadership Fayette County provides the tools students need to help reach their full potential by providing opportunities to learn about themselves, and their ability to lead, follow and perform on a team. The program also offers opportunities to learn what makes Fayette County unique. Upon completion of the program, graduates earn a one-time $1,000 scholarship toward college/training and an excellent achievement/reference for college applications. LFC is an extremely competitive program and accepts a limited number of students (12 to 14) each year. At least one student from each Fayette County high school is selected. Selection is based on factors such as application, interview, motivation, character, individuality, critical thinking and diversity. For more information, contact the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 304-465-5617 or email becky@fayettecounty.com.
Sobriety Checkpoints — On Friday April 30, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along WV 16 (E. Main Street) near the old Department of Highways building, Oak Hill. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. Friday, April 30 until 12 a.m. Saturday, May 1. On Friday, May 14, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along WV 41, Summersville, near Lerose Plaza. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. Friday, May 14 until 12 a.m. Saturday, May 15. The purpose of these checkpoints is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. The motoring public is encouraged to assist the State Police in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.
Ansted Hometown Festival — The Ansted Hometown Festival will be held June 25-27. Anyone interested in reserving a vendor space for the festival should contact Libby Lucas at 304-640-4394. Deadline for registration is June 15.
Pop-Up Farmers Market Open House — The Gateway Farmers Market will host a farmers market at the Gateway Center in Smithers the first Friday of each month from 3 to 7 p.m. Pop-up markets also will be held every other Friday. There will be kids activities, door prizes, cooking demonstrations and more.
Community Cleanup — The Fayette Prevention Coalition and the New River Humane Society will host a community cleanup along Fayette County Park Road on Sunday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The road goes by the Fayette County Park (4-H Camp) and the New River Humane Society animal shelter. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Check the Facebook event page for more information, such as where to park.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Earth Day Festival — Generation New River Gorge, along with Generation West Virginia, will host the 2021 Earth Day Festival Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Fayetteville. The festival celebrates the springtime renewal and revitalization in West Virginia’s mountains. Those attending will be able to visit various arts, craft, retail, and artisan food vendors. Feast your eyes on beautiful paintings and pottery, locally-made soaps, jewelry, and much more. The day kicks off with community yoga on the Courthouse lawn, followed by educational activities promoting environmental protection, local businesses, kids games and interactive booths and ending with local live music in downtown. The farmer’s market will be open all day selling fresh, locally grown treats including baked goods, coffee, spices and herbal remedies. Please make sure you are masked while enjoying the event.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 10th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo is set for Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. along the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill. Vendor space ($25 per space) is limited, but applications will be accepted until full. The event, held on the handicap-accessible paved trail, features over 150 vendors and live entertainment. To receive a vendor application, email whiteoakrailtrail@gmail.com. Expo hosts are the White Oak Rail Trail Expo, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Destination Downtown Oak Hill and Oak Hill Info.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for the month of May. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Patrons are asked to call to register for all programs or to make an appointment and for times. All branches also will have grab and go craft bags for the children. Montgomery Book Club members can pick up their books for the next month’s meeting on June 3. Also, May is recognized as Mystery Month. All branches will be closed Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — games all day (Saturdays, May 1, 8, 15 and 22); pick a movie night (Tuesdays, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 5:30 p.m.); craft (Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 3 p.m.); and storytime (Fridays, May 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 1 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — Toddler Time (Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 11 a.m.); Girl Scouts (Tuesdays, May 4 and 18 at 4 p.m.); Homework Club (Wednesdays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 3 p.m.); Planting Love (Thursdays, May 6 and 20, all day); 4-H (Tuesdays, May 11 and 25 at 4 p.m.); adult coloring and coffee (Wednesday, May 12, all day); and Legos (Thursday, May 13, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hll, 304-465-5306) — Movie Night with The Wicker Man (Wednesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m.); and adult book club (Thursday, May 13 at 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Out of the House Time (all month: movies, games, puzzles, crafts, Legos, Knex); storytime (Wednesdays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m.); STEM (Friday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m.); and adult book group (Monday, May 24 at 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Dollar Decorating (Mondays, May 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 11 a.m.); Echo Planting (Tuesdays, May 4 and 18 at 11 a.m.); Mothers Day craft (Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m.); STEM (Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 4 p.m.); storytime (Fridays, May 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 11 a.m.); tile painting (Tuesdays, May 11 and 25 at 11 a.m.); wreath making (Wednesdays, May 12 and 26 at 11 a.m.); and Memorial Day craft (Wednesday, May 19 at 11 a.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — storytime (Wednesdays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 5 p.m.); Lego/Knex (Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day); create a Mother’s Day card (Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m.); frog jumping craft (Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m.); endangered species craft (Thursday, May 20 at 1 p.m.); and scavenger hunt, find the flowers (Monday, May 24, all day). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — make Mother’s Day candles (Tuesday, May 4 at 6 p.m., registration required); storytime (Thursdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 11 a.m.); and baby lapsit livestream (Tuesdays, May 11 and 25 at 11 a.m.).
Music on Main — Harmony for Hope will host Music on Main every Sunday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning Sunday, June 6 and running through Sunday, Sept. 12. Join Harmony for Hope each Sunday morning on Main Street in Mount Hope for inspirational music, coffee and community. Get updated on what’s going on in the area, share stories about what you’re doing and enjoy the company of neighbors and a cup of coffee on your way to your Sunday morning place of worship. This is an outdoor event and the group looks forward to seeing old friends and new throughout the 2021 Music on Main season.
WVU Extension Service Book Club — The West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS) holds a virtual book club discussion on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 2 p.m. To join the Zoom discussion, visit https://wvu.zoom.us/j/97316133152?fbclid=IwAR19x7Nvm0XVIh8ai6N-QwVVVZv2dAi6daQyAUcdsQuWIHt_Vw309tQT9Vg#success, dial in by cell phone at 1-646-558-8656 or dial in by landline toll-free in the U.S. at 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 973 1613 3152. Following is the remainder of the year’s scheduled book topics: April 27 — The Song of the Jade Lilly by Kirsty Manning; May 11 — The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck; May 25 — To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee; June 8 — The Mountain Story by Lori Lansens; June 22 — Long Road to Mercy: An Atlee Pine Thriller by David Baldacci; July 13 — West Virginia: A History by Otis K. Rice and Stephen W. Brown; July 27 — Killers of a Flower Moon by David Grann; Aug. 10 — The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes; Aug. 24 — The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer; Sept. 14 — Beneath a Scarlett Sky by Mark Sullivan; Sept. 28 — Carnegie’s Maid by Marie Benedict; Oct. 12 — The Refuge by Ann Gabhart; Oct. 26 — The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland by Jim Defede; Nov. 9 — Same Kind of Different as Me by Ron Hall and Denver Moore; and Nov. 23 — Where Hope Begins by Catherine West.
Fundraisers
Ramp Dinner — The Sims Memorial United Methodist Church at Swiss will host a ramp dinner on Saturday, April 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. The menu will include pinto beans, ham, fried potatoes with ramps, scrambled eggs and ramps, ramp casserole, ramp meatloaf, hot cabbage, foods without ramps and desserts and drinks. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for those aged 5 to 12 and free for those under 5.
Leivasy Peoples Place Ramp Dinner — The Leivasy Peoples Place Ramp Dinner is set for Saturday, May 1 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. It will be a drive-thru event, take outs only, but there will be some tables, chairs and canopies on the grounds, maybe the ball field, if you’d prefer to stay and eat. You drive through the picnic shelter, will be given your take out trays and exit. Someone will guide you if you’d prefer to eat on the grounds. There will be two lines coming up and going down on the road, so please be careful and be mindful of anyone needing out. Follow the signs. The menu will include fried ramps, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, pinto beans, ham, bacon, pickled eggs, cornbread, corn pone, dessert and a drink (pop or water). A large cup of sassafras tea will be available for $2. All takeouts will be $13 each. Please be patient as the group attempts this new drive-thru ramp dinner. The building is not big enough for social distancing. Leivasy is located in Nicholas County on Rt. 20.
