WVU Extension Committee — The Fayette County WVU Extension Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. by way of Zoom, an online platform. All Extension Service Committee meetings are open to the public. To attend, email Brian Sparks, county program coordinator (CPC), at brsparks@mail.wvu.edu. In turn, you will be emailed a link for the Zoom meeting.
Fayette County Public Library Board — The FCPL Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, March 10 at 3 p.m. at the FCPL Administration Building.
Fayette County Commission — Upcoming Fayette County Commission meetings are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22; Thursday, Feb. 25; and Friday, March 5.
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has set the following meetings for February: Thursday, Feb. 18 — special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar 2021-2022, BOE office, 5:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 18 — regular meeting, BOE office, 6 p.m. Following is the agenda for the special meeting on Feb. 16: call to order (President Pat Gray), Pledge of Allegiance (Gray), recognitions and reports — LSIC presentations (New River Primary, 6 p.m.; New River Intermediate, 6:10 p.m.; and Fayetteville PK-8, 6:20 p.m.), round table discussions, adjournment.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library system has released the February calendar of events for the county’s branch libraries. Following is the list of scheduled events by branch, listed alphabetically. Ansted — Pick a Movie Night (Tuesday, Feb. 23); penny and string games (Saturday, Feb. 20); Knex, Lego and adult coloring (call to register any time); ticket drawing, are you lucky? (until March 10). Fayetteville — Adult Book Group (Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.); Storytime and/or STEM (Monday through Friday, call for appointment any day). Meadow Bridge — Read Aloud (Wednesday, Feb. 24, all day); Lego (Monday, Feb. 22, all day); Coloring (all day, Thursday, Feb. 25). Montgomery — Chocolate Hearts Estimation Station (through Feb. 19); Storytime (Wednesday, Feb. 24). Mount Hope — Dollar Decorating (Tuesday, Feb. 23); Rock Painting (Wednesday, Feb. 24); Lego-Knex (Thursdays, Feb. 18 and 25); Storytime (Friday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m.); jigsaw puzzles and scavenger hunt, passive programs. Oak Hill — Livestream Storytime (Thursday, Feb. 18 and 25 at 11 a.m.); Lapsit Livestream (Tuesday, Feb. 23). Every library also has grab and go craft bags for children to pick up. The system also has released the March calendar. Following are the schedules for each branch, listed by alphabetical order. Administration Office — Book Club (Thursday, March 11, 6 p.m.); Adult Movie Night (Leprechaun, Tuesday, March 16, 5:30 p.m.); and Movie Night (Raya and the Last Dragon, Tuesday, March 30, 5 p.m.). Ansted — Pick a Movie Night (Tuesdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6 p.m.); Storytime (Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 1 p.m.); Legos, Knex, penny games, string games, adult coloring (call to pick a time, Saturday, March 6); St. Patrick’s Day coloring (Friday, March 12). Fayetteville — Storytime, STEM, Family Out of the House together (options movie night, books on tape, board games, puzzles or crafting) (call and set aside a time); Storytime (Wednesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 10:30 a.m.); STEM (Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m.); Adult Book Club (Monday, March 29, 6 p.m.); Meadow Bridge — Doodle and Dine (all day, Tuesday, March 2); Storytime (Wednesday, March 3, 3 p.m.); Mail A Hug! (all day, Thursday, March 4); Racing to Read (all day, Mondays, March 8 and 15); Pajama Storytime (all day, Wednesdays, March 10 and 24); Let’s Letter (all day, Thursdays, March 11 and 18); Get Your Green On (all day, Wednesday, March 17); and Very Hungry Caterpillar (all day, Monday, March 29). Montgomery — Storytime (Wednesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 5 p.m.); Lego/Knex (all day, Thursdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25); Find the Leprechauns (all day, Wednesday, March 17); Plant a Flower (Tuesday, March 23, 1 p.m.); and Dyeing Easter Eggs (Tuesday, March 30, 1 p.m.). Mount Hope — Dollar Deco (Tuesdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 11 a.m.); Wreath Making (Wednesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 11 a.m.); STEM (Thursdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m.); Storytime (Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Rock Painting (Mondays, March 8, 15, 22 and 29, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill — Dr. Seuss’ Birthday (Tuesday, March 2); Storytime (Thursdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 11 a.m.); Livestream Storytime (Fridays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.); Wrestle Mania Storytime (Sunday, March 28, 12 p.m., will post on the Oak Hill Library’s Facebook page). Every library has grab and go craft bags and scavenger hunts and puzzles for kids. All programs require registration before attending.
No Fear Youth Rally — Grace Baptist Church, 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, will host its annual No Fear Youth Rally Saturday, March 27 beginning at 6 p.m. The rally will be held online and in-person with limited seating. The rally is focused on youth from fifth through twelfth grades, but all ages are welcome to join as God is worshiped with music, skits and preaching of the Word of God by Chris Nichols. Church guidelines will be followed for social distancing and mandatory mask wearing. For more information, or to register to attend, visit the church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistchurchfaywv/.
Lenten Fish Dinner — Saints Peter & Paul School will host its annual Lenten Fish Dinner on all Fridays of Lent: Feb. 19 and 26; and March 5, 12, 19 and 26. The meal will be drive-through curb service only. Meal costs are as follows: flounder, $9; shrimp, $10; combo, $11; and child, $5. Dinners include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert, bread and drink. Children can choose from a smaller portion of fish or cheese pizza. Cash and check are accepted. All proceeds benefit Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School.
