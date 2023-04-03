Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 5 at 9 a.m. at commission chambers in the Fayette County Courthouse. To join the meeting by Zoom, go to zoom.us/join. The call-in is 646-558-8656 and the meeting ID is 304-574-1200. Following is the meeting’s agenda: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance, exonerations and orders to combine or divide land and refunds (Assessor Eddie Young), approve second half March payroll, approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements; 9:05 a.m. — County Administrator Ruth Lanier with Exhibit A (discussion and decision on Women’s Resource Center/AWAY MOU for approval and signature of President Tom Louisos, discussion and decision on request for change in scope for CDBG 18SCBG004 for Armstrong PSD, discussion and decision on approval and signature DOH grant award, discussion and decision on budget information letter for signature, discussion and decision on request for bids for CFIA Grant for Sheriff’s Department, discussion and decision on REAP Grant documents for signature, discussion and decision on proclamation for Fair Housing Month, discussion and decision on Foremost Insurance Company flood insurance policies’ renewals (461 Laurel Creek Cut Off Road, Fayetteville; 469 Laurel Creek Cut Off Road, Fayetteville; and 547 Shelter Road, Fayetteville), discussion and decision on request to appoint Jim McCartney to Page-Kincaid PSD Board (unexpired term to end Oct. 1, 2025) and discussion and decision on clarification of County Work Week; 9:15 a.m. — bid opening for Fire Association; 9:30 a.m. — Zoning Officer Angela Gerald and Houseal Lavigne with presentation of comprehensive plan from Planning Commission to County Commission and vote to hold public hearing prior to adoption of Comprehensive Plan; and 10:30 a.m. — discussion and decision on Boy Scout Bond Resolution.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. at New River Intermediate School for the Local School Improvement Councils for New River Primary, New River Intermediate and Fayetteville PK-8. Following is the meeting agenda: call to order — President Pat Gray; Pledge of Allegiance — board member Joby Groom; recognitions and reports — LSIC presentations (New River Primary, 6 p.m.; New River Intermediate, 6:15 p.m., and Fayetteville PK-8, 6:30 p.m. Oral presentations will address the following questions: Share with the board your safety procedures and what you have done to create the plan; what are you doing to assure a safe environment? Discuss how you are addressing academic achievement, consider data in your discussion and how that directs your steps. What are the challenges to address mental health and wrap around services; ideas to address challenges — provide discipline date in hard copy. What is being done at the school to improve culture and climate?); future meetings: regular meeting — Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m., Board of Education office; statutory meeting to set levy rates (continuation of March 14 special meeting) — Tuesday, April 18, 5:50 p.m., BOE office; and regular meeting — Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street. The meeting also is available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Following is the meeting agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; previous minutes and financial report (reading and action on minutes from March 2, March 6, March 14, March 16 and March 22, review and approval of financial report); general comments and reminders (community clean-up second weekend of each month, annual clean-up and electronic recycling April 14-15 and community electronic clean-up and clean up other); appointments (reappoint Kathy Williams to the Grievance Board for a term from April 6 to March 30, 2024; reappoint Zenda Vance to the Grievance Board for a term from April 6 to March 30, 2024; and appoint Barbara Jennings to the Grievance Board for a term from April 6 to March 30, 2024); proclamation (Kids to Parks Day for May 20); council/board comments (Gabe Peña, Okey Skidmore, Lori Tabit, Zenda Vance, Stanley Boyd, Brian Good); department reports (Fire Department, Police Department, town superintendent); visitor comments; unfinished business — budget revision General Fund (treasurer); new business — discuss and act on language for excess levy for streets/sidewalks, discuss and act on expansion of Historic District, discuss and act on town superintendent/manager verbiage, discuss and act on Fayetteville Merchants Group 1st Friday events May to November for road closure, discuss, update and act on percentage partnership for Fayetteville CVB effective July 1, 2023 at 7 percent, discuss and act on hiring landscape business for beautification, discuss and act on first reading 1329.23 Zoning Ordinances application fees adding Minor Subdivision application fee ($25) and Major Subdivision application fee ($100), discuss, update and act on rehire of Floyd Ramsey for part-time employment at the rate of $12, discuss, update and act on rehire of John McGuire for part-time officer at the rate of $24.25; possible executive session for legal advice; and adjournment.
Oak Hill City Council — The City of Oak Hill will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, April 4 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for the purpose of drawing for candidates’ ballot position. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; invocation and pledge; roll call; purpose of special meeting (uniform drawing for candidates’ ballot position for mayor, council-at-large, Ward I and Ward II); announcements — regular council meeting is scheduled for April 10 at 5:30 p.m. and Section 8 (city elections will be addressed during the public hearing on April 18 at 5:30 p.m.); and adjournment.
Announcements
Fayetteville Community Wide Spring Cleanup — The Town of Fayetteville invites the public (those from surrounding communities are well, too) to take part in the annual community wide clean-up April 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building parking lot, 200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Those wishing to dispose of items must haul them to the site; no pick-up is available. Appliances accepted will be washers, dryers, dishwashers, water heaters, heat pumps, furnaces, garbage disposals, trash compactors, conventional and microwave ovens, ranges/stoves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and freezers (freon removed); along with furniture, mattresses, chairs, couches, clothing, paint (has to be filled with kitty litter), lawn accessories, lawn mowers, etc. Keep Fayette County beautiful. The event is sponsored by the Town of Fayetteville, Keep Fayetteville Beautiful, Fayette County, Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup. For more information, call Superintendent Matt Diederich at 304-574-0101.
Electronics Recycling Event — The Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority, REAP and the Town of Fayetteville will host an electronics recycling event April 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building parking lot, 200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Accepted will be computers, printers, copiers, zip drives, video game devices, electronic cables, laser and multifunction scanners, fax machines, laptops, computer mouse, keyboards, speakers, webcams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards, cell phones, CD players, tape players, etc. Not accepted will be TVs, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, air conditioners, lamps, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, magnetic tapes, household batteries, fluorescent bulbs and home thermostats. All material is recycled through Greenbrier Recycling Center. For more information, call Superintendent Matt Diederich at 304-574-0101.
Earth Day Celebration — The Ansted Events Committee will host Ansted’s Earth Day Celebration April 21-22. Spots are still open for food vendors and spaces are free. If you are interested in participating, please call Town Hall at 304-658-5901 or register at https://forms.gle/NVtdJipNYmEREjwg8. Food trucks also are welcome.
Flea Market — Vendors are being accepted for a flea market at Hawks Nest State Park, 49 Hawks Nest Road, Ansted, WV 25812 on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. and a $10 advance payment is required for a 17x18 space. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide your own tables, chairs and canopy and place trash in receptacles provided. Vendors are responsible for the removal of all items brought to the site, and are required to have the booths open until 2 p.m. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the park superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. and no food sales are allowed unless authorized by Hawks Nest officials. The sale of guns, fireworks, alcoholic beverages, pornographic material, counterfeit merchandise, pets, livestock, tobacco, ammo, vehicles (including all-terrain and motorcycles) is strictly prohibited. Hawks Nest reserves the right to reject any items deemed inappropriate to the family atmosphere of the park. Please call 304-658-5196 ext. 1575 to reserve your spot.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Memorial Day — Monday, May 29; West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse. Early voting will begin May 31 and end June 10. Early voting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Kanawha County Clean-up — The spring 2023 Kanawha County Clean-up is scheduled next month. Locally, the delivery site at Cabin Creek, behind the Go-Mart, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Items accepted will be accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, 10 tires (with WV ID) and televisions. Recyclables accepted will be computers, all metals, car batteries and electronics. Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals or motor oil. The clean-up is for residential debris only. Business debris will not be accepted. Removal of material from the site will not be allowed. The event is sponsored by the Kanawha County Commission and the West Virginia DEP. For more information, contact the Kanawha County Commission.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Easter Egg Hunt — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia will host its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8 at 12 p.m. at the Mount Hope Field.
Easter Egg Hunt — There will be an Easter egg hunt on Tuesday, April 4 at the Glen Jean Armory, 409 Wood Mountain Road, Glen Jean, WV 25846-9708.
Easter Egg Hunt — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery #1040 will host the annual community Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at Valley Pre K–8 (the former Valley High School) ball field. Children up to and including the age of 12 are welcome to participate. There will be Easter baskets and drawings for bicycles as well. The Easter bunny will be there to greet the children. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for April. In April, Oak Hill will offer an art contest and trivia and an egg scavenger hunt all month; and Mount Hope will host an Easter bunny scavenger hunt and rock paint all month. Montgomery will host Guess the Jelly Beans until April 17. All branches will be closed for Easter on April 7-10. National Library Week will be celebrated April 23-29 and the Fayette County branches will observe Fine Free Week the same week. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — rabbit craft, Tuesday, April 4, 6 p.m.; storytime, Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 3:30 p.m.; chicken book folding, Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, April 12, 19 and 26, 3:30 p.m.; movies, Friday, April 14 and 28, 3 p.m.; drop-in activities and games, Saturdays, April 15, 22 and 29; CYOA Kids, Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m.; book discussion, Friday, April 21, 3:30 p.m.; and bath scrub craft, Tuesday, April 25, 6 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime, Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 3 p.m. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Wings of Wonder, Thursday, April 27, 4 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.; homeschool, Tuesdays, April 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; family games, Saturdays, April 15 and 29, 10 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, April 17, 5:30 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.; and book group, Monday, April 24, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — DIY beauty craft, Tuesday, April 4, 1 p.m.; puzzles, Wednesday, April 5, all day; crochet, Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 1 p.m.; teen STEM, Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4 p.m.; egg hunt, Thursday, April 6, 5 p.m.; DIY seed bombs, Tuesday, April 11, 11 a.m.; DIY bird feeders, Wednesday, April 12, 1 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, April 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.; power play, Fridays, April 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Mondays, April 17 and 24, 11 a.m.; Medicare info, Tuesday, April 18, 1 p.m.; DIY flower pot craft, Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m.; Earth Day craft, Monday, April 24, 11 a.m.; adult book club, Tuesday, April 25, 10 a.m.; DIY terrarium, Wednesday, April 26, 1 p.m.; and movie, Friday, April 28, 12 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — walking club, Tuesdays, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, 5 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day; Easter egg rockets, Tuesday, April 11, 3 p.m.; adult coloring club, Fridays, April 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, April 17 and 24, 10 a.m. (by appointment); plant a flower, Thursday, April 20, 3 p.m.; and Superhero Day craft, Friday, April 28, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — adult painting, Tuesday, April 4, 5 p.m.; baby lapsit, Tuesdays, April 11 and 25, 11 a.m.; storytime, Fridays, April 14 and 21, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m.; and STEM storytime, Friday, April 28, 11 a.m.
Reunions
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
