Meetings
Fayette County Health Department — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. at the Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Bookmobile Schedule — Following is the Fayette County Public Library’s Bookmobile schedule for each week through Aug. 31: Monday — Oak Hill Place, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; Fayette Manor, 2 to 2:45 p.m. and Fayette Hills, 3 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday — Pax Fire Department, 1 to 2 p.m. and Mossy Gas Station, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday — Gauley Bridge Gino’s, 12 to 1 p.m.; Dixie (school), 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. and Jodie (church), 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday — Danese (store), 10 to 11 a.m.; Danese Christian, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Prince (bus stop), 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Friday — Nuttall Paradise Inn, 1 to 2 p.m., and Piggly Wiggly, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fayette County Public Library — Following is the calendar of events at FCPL branches for the remainder of July: Ansted (Summer Reading — 4 p.m., Thursday, July 23); Montgomery (Summer Reading, 4 p.m., Thursday, July 23); Oak Hill (Summer Reading, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Thursday, July 23); Adventure Day at the Collins Park (11 a.m., Thursday, July 23). For more information, visit the FCPL website at fayette.lib.wv.us or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Fayette-County-Public-Library-455353044504357/.
Reunions
Kesler/Kessler Reunion — It is with regret that the 73rd annual Kesler/Kessler reunion, held at Clifty, Kesler Memorial Presbyterian Church, Hico, has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If you have any questions, please contact President Bill Kesler (304-438-9158) or secretary Gerriann Fair (304-719-9368).
Meadow Bridge Homecoming — The 33rd annual Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival scheduled for Aug. 7-8 has been canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions. The organizing committee of the Homecoming Festival regrets it is unable to continue with this year’s festival. Though the governor has allowed opening of fairs and festivals, it is not feasible to follow the guidelines at this location. Rather than risk having people get infected, the group will strive to have a wonderful festival in 2021. Plans are underway for some festival-related events, the organizers reported. For more information, follow the Facebook page and check for future events or contact 304-484-6315, 304-484-7903 or 304-484-7029.
