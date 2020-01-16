Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Jan. 17 and 31; Feb. 5, 10, 13, 14 (special election canvass), 18 and 21; March 6, 13, 20 and 27 (all budget); April 10 and 21; May 8 and 18 (primary canvass); June 5 and 26; July 10 and 24; Aug. 7 and 21; Sept. 4 and 18; Oct. 2, 16 and 30; Nov. 9 and 20; and Dec. 4 and 18. Following are dates for closure of the Fayette County Courthouse for holidays and/or elections: Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Feb. 17 — Presidents Day; May 12 — primary election; May 25 — Memorial Day; June 19 — West Virginia Day (observed); July 3 — Independence Day (observed); Sept. 7 — Labor Day; Oct. 12 — Columbus Day; Nov. 3 — general election; Nov. 11 — Veterans Day; Nov. 26-27 — Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 — close at noon for Christmas Eve; Dec. 25 — Christmas; Dec. 31 — close at noon for New Year’s Eve; and Jan. 1, 2021 — New Year’s Day. Following is the agenda for the Jan. 17 meeting: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance (Debbie Berry), exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve second half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:15 a.m. — ARC broadband application for Rt. 612 to Wolf Creek Park (Gabe Peña and Amanda Smarr); 9:30 a.m. — employee letter (Jimmy Sadler); 10 a.m. — break; 10:30 a.m. — Brad Woolf decision; 11 a.m. — NRGRDA update (Joe Brouse); 11:30 a.m. — Kim Maxwell appointment to URA (Gabe Peña and Jeff Proctor); 12 p.m. — workshop (Animal Shelter).
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesdy, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at Midland Trail High School for the Midland Trail area Local School Improvement Council and Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting at the BOE office in Fayetteville.
Mount Hope City Council — Mount Hope City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Mount Hope Housing Authority Office.
American Legion — All veterans are welcome to attend the American Legion meeting each third Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the hall in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Early Voting — Early voting for the special law enforcement, fire and library levy election will begin Jan. 25 and run through Feb. 5, according to County Clerk Alicia Treadway. Early voting will be available at the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, Montgomery Town Hall and the Danese Community Center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Election Day is Saturday, Feb. 8 from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Master Naturalist Courses — The New River Gorge Master Naturalists have the following courses scheduled in the opening months of 2020: Terrestrial Habitats — Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12 noon at Oak Hill City Hall; Nature Interpretation and Teaching — Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitors Center, Lansing; GIS (Global Information System) — Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Hill City Hall; Name, Classification and Identification (plants and animals) — Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics — Sunday, March 29 at 3 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall; and Wildflowers and Weeds (two parts) — Wednesday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at Canyon Rim Visitor Center, Lansing (classroom portion), and Saturday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grandview Shelter 4 at Grandview (field lab) or Sunday, April 26 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at Stone Cliff Trail near Thurmond (field lab), must attend one field lab session. For more extensive information on each session, including cost, instructor and instructions for signing up, visit the New River Gorge Master Naturalists Facebook page and click on the Events tab at the left of the page, or visit the group’s website at newrivergorgemasternaturalist.org and click on Schedule.
New River Birding & Nature Festival — The 2020 New River Birding & Nature Festival is scheduled for April 27 through May 2 in and around the New River Gorge. To discover more on the annual non-profit event, which raises funds for the 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, visit the festival website at birding-wv.com, or www.facebook.com/NewRiverBirdingNatureFestival.
Schools
GSC Winter Open House — Glenville State College invites future Pioneers to attend its Winter Open House on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. on the GSC campus. The day’s schedule starts with check-in on the third floor of the Mollohan Campus Community Center at 9 a.m., followed by a welcome and information session at 10 a.m., academic department tours and information sessions at 10:30 a.m., a campus tour at 11:30 a.m., a tour of the Waco Center at 12:30 p.m., and lunch at the Waco Center at 1 p.m. Prospective students and their families are then invited to cheer on the Pioneers at the men’s and women’s basketball games beginning at 2 p.m. in the Waco Center. For more information or to sign up for GSC’s Winter Open House, contact the Admissions Office at 800-924-2010 or visit www.glenville.edu/admissions/events to register.
Church
Bible Study — Ever wonder why some people build closer families than others? Why they thrive in school and the workplace or excel at conflict resolution? Those people all share something in common: Strong relational wisdom. Discovering Relational Wisdom is a seminar about reducing conflict, harnessing emotions and equipping you with the skills needed to build stronger relationships, valued influence and an inspiring example. Fayetteville Baptist Church will host the engaging seminar packed with dynamic teaching, movie clips, group discussions and practical application exercises beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and running each week through March 25. The instructor for the seminar is Dr. Jack Eades. The only cost related to the seminar is $10 for a workbook. To register, call FBC at 304-574-1074. The church is located at 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville.
