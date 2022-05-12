Editor's note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune's community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Community Monument Planning Meeting — The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, in partnership with the United Mine Workers of America, is working on a new public history project that will lead to the creation of monuments to honor the contributions that unionist miners made to American history, focusing on the route of the Miners’ March to Blair Mountain in the summers of 1921. Each monument will be unique to the location based on the individual community’s needs, stories and input, and tied together with overarching themes, features and design. The first two monuments will be dedicated in August in Marmet and Sharples. A community monument planning meeting will be held at Marmet City Hall, 9403 Maccorkle Avenue SE, Marmet, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13. If this history is part of your family’s legacy or of interest to you, please plan to attend the meeting. For more about the project, see https://wvminewars.org/courage.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education has released its schedule of May meetings. The BOE will meet as follows: special meeting/budget hearing — Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, May 24, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for work session — Thursday, May 26, 4:30 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Comments Accepted — Region 4 Planning and Development Council is working on the Regional Hazard Mitigation 2022 Update as required by the state and FEMA for Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas and Webster counties. Public comments are being accepted until 4 p.m. on May 13. Please visit the Region 4 PDC website at www.reg4wv.org to view the plan and use the Contact tab to Tell Us What You Think or contact our office at 304-872-4970.
Combined Food Giveaway/Luncheon — The UKVSAC at Booker T. Washington Community Center in London will have a combined food giveaway and luncheon on Saturday, May 21 from 10:30 a.m. until noon (or until gone, whichever comes first).
Free Literacy Help — The Booker T. Washington Community Center in London hosts online help for adults who want to learn to read and write or improve their skills. Tutoring is one-on-one and free. Individual help is available for things like earning GEDs or passing driver’s tests. Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County, a Charleston-based non-profit, has supplied the center with Chrome books and virtual tutors. The Booker T. Washington Community Center donates the use of its internet service and a staff person to help first-time Zoom users get connected. Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County (LVKC) is tutoring virtually because of the pandemic. “We know many people who need reading help have been left out because they don’t have a computer or internet connection. We hope this will helps bridge the digital divide in Eastern Kanawha County,” Susan Leffler, vice president of the board of directors, said in a press release. The tutoring service is available to students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Booker T. Washington’s Executive Director Gloria Rhem says she welcomes the chance to help people in her community. “Our part of the county is often left out when it comes to services from Charleston. We know there are people in our area who need help with reading,” she says. The community center is located on U.S. Route 60 across from the cemetery in London. To sign up for tutoring, call Rhem at 304-389-0934. Covid vaccinations are recommended. Masks are required. Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County is an all-volunteer organization that has been teaching basic literacy and English as a Second Language (ESL) for 40 years. Partial funding for their programs is provided by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Proper Disposal of Used U.S. Flags — The West Virginia Challenge Academy-South has agreed to accept damaged flags from the community and will dispose of them properly. This is a wonderful way for the cadets to serve the community and to teach proper flag protocol. There are two disposal locations. Please bring any old U.S. flags to Montgomery City Hall, 321 4th Avenue, Montgomery, or to Smithers City Hall at the Smithers Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Each location has a depository bin to accept tattered and damage flags, and they will be delivered to the academy for proper disposal. Mayor Greg Ingram of Montgomery and Mayor Anne Cavalier extend their joint appreciation to the WV Challenge Academy-South for this valuable and needed service to the community.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fireside Chat — Harmony for Hope will host its second fireside chat, Providing Access to Mount Hope’s History, as part of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service Museum on Main Street Mount Hope — Crossroads: Change in Rural America event, on Friday, May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held in the guest area of the Historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel in Mount Hope. Speakers include Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission members, including Tighe Bullock, Andy Davis and Carrie Kidd. They will be on hand to discuss Historic Tax Credits, Preservation Grants, and how they are supporting a project that will make the history of Mount Hope available to the world via The Clio. This series is designed for anyone in Southern West Virginia who owns a historic property, is interested in purchasing a historic property, or is a general history buff. Corner Gas and Grill will be providing light refreshments.
Art and Storytelling Event — Love Hope Center for the Arts, 100 Rotan Street, Fayetteville, will host a special opening reception and storytelling event on Sunday, May 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. Moon-Eyed People, an art and storytelling event by Peter Stevenson live from Aberystwyth, United Kingdom. There will be a display of a selection of works from the Welsh artist on view in the Hope Gallery from May 15 through July 10.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. The June festival is scheduled for Friday, June 3. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for May. In May, grab and go craft bags will be available at all library branches, the Oak Hill branch will have Makers Space and trivia all month and May also is recognized as Mystery Month. All branches will be closed Monday, May 28 and May 30 for Memorial Day. Scheduled events for May are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, May 12, 19 and 26, 3:30 p.m.), games (Saturdays, May 14 and 21, all day), kids’ movie (Tuesdays, May 17, 24 and 31, 4 p.m.), adult movie (Tuesdays, May 17, 24 and 31, 6 p.m.), pinecone craft (Wednesdays, May 18 and 25, all day) and puzzle club (Wednesdays, May 18 and 25, 3:30 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, May 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Mondays, May 16 and 23, 11 a.m.), $ store crafting (Tuesday, May 24, 5 p.m.), adult coloring and coffee (Wednesday, May 18, all day), Adult Nerd Day/Team Trivia (Wednesday, April 25, all day) and Lego Day (Thursday, May 26, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, May 12, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime (Wednesdays, May 18 and 25, 10:30 a.m.), adult coloring (Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, May 16, 5:30 p.m.), STEAM Club (Friday, May 20, 3:30 p.m.), family games (Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.) and book group (Monday, May 23, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Lego/Knex Club (Thursday, May 12, all day), Little Learners (Fridays, May 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (Fridays, May 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.), adult painting (Monday, May 23, 1 p.m.), wreath making (Wednesday, May 25, 1 p.m.), Teen Steam (Thursday, May 12, 4 p.m.), Movie Day (Friday, May 13, 1 p.m.), Dollar Decorating (Monday, May 16, 1 p.m.), Memorial Day craft (Tuesday, May 17, 1 p.m.), Crafternoons (Wednesday, May 18, 1 p.m.), CYOA (Thursday, May 19, 4 p.m.) and Horror Readers Club (Tuesday, May 24, 2 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/Knex Cub (Thursdays, May 12, 19 and 26, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, May 13 and 20, 3 p.m.), 1 on 1 computer help (Mondays, May 16 and 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment), Walking Club (Tuesdays, May 17, 24 and 31, 4 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, May 18 and 25, 5 p.m.), frog craft (Friday, May 13, 3 p.m.), scavenger hunt (Thursday, May 19, all day) and Movie Night at the Library (Wednesday, May 25 (Clifford, 5 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), trivia (all month), baby lapsit (Tuesday, May 24, 11 a.m.), storytime (Thursdays, May 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m.), CYOA (Thursday, May 26, 5:30 p.m.) and Movie Night (Treasure Planet).
Church
Movie Night — The Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle invites the public to watch the first two episodes of The Chosen on Friday, May 13 beginning at 6 p.m. If you haven’t seen it yet, you will enjoy it. If you already have seen it, then you’re invited to come enjoy it again with the church which is located at 124 Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill.
Commented
