Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet Tuesday, April 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building for the public inspection of voting machines for early voting and Election Day. The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be available on Zoom at zoom.us/join. Call-in is 646-558-8656. Meeting ID is 304-574-1200. Following is the meeting agenda: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance; exonerations, orders to combine or divide land, refunds (Assessor Eddie Young); approve second half payroll, approve vouchers and invoices, approve prior meeting minutes and approve estate settlements; 9:05 a.m. — Exhibit A, County Administrator Ruth Lanier (discussion and decision on letter of support for earmark request for NRGRDA Train Project; discussion and decision on approval and signature of MOU with Fayetteville PreK-8 to use the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building as an emergency evacuation shelter; discussion and decision on letter for approval for removal of wrecker company; discussion and decision on request from Tiffany Cottle, planner, for hazard mitigation lease with Mary Abshire; discussion and decision on wage discussion for lifeguard and park employees; discussion and decision on signature of new MOU with Sprouting Farms to transfer to farm; discussion and decision on request from County Clerk Michelle Holly re: appointment of two additional fiduciary commissioners; discussion and decision on request from Allen Ballard to sign recertification of Community Rating System through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency for flood insurance rates; discussion and decision on CFIA Phase III drawdown request in the amount of $96,000; and discussion and decision on approval of meeting dates for July through December 2022); 9:30 a.m. — lay the levy; 9:35 a.m. — emergency polling location change (Precinct 65 from New River Campground to Midland Trail High School); 9:45 a.m. — discussion on White Oak PSD funding request for Wastewater Treatment Plant Bypass Elimination; 10 a.m. — personnel performance discussion; 10:30 a.m. — interviews for 911 deputy director position and reorganization; 11 a.m. — break; and 2:30 p.m. — reconvene for interviews for 911 deputy director position and reorganization.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County will meet as follows: special meeting (proposed levy order and rate sheet for Fiscal Year 2023) — Tuesday, April 29, 5:50 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; and regular meeting — Tuesday, April 29, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville.
CHS/OHHS Alumni Association — The Collins High School/Oak Hill High School Alumni Association holds its meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Alumni House at 103 Kelly Avenue across from city hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the alumni association.
Announcements
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Ramp Dinner — The Sims Memorial United Methodist Church at Swiss will host a ramp dinner Saturday, April 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 12.
Easter Egg Hunt — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at the softball field in Scrabble Creek. There will be prize eggs available. Age groups are: 1 to 3, 4 to 7 and 8 to 10. In case of rain, the hunt will be held at the old high school at the same time and date. Everyone is invited to enjoy hot dogs with the Easter bunny after the egg hunt.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers this year. The kick-off event for 2022 is on the third Friday of April (April 22) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Subsequently, the event will repeat on the first Friday monthly from May through October. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Eagles Annual Easter Egg Hunt — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery Aerie #1040 will host the annual community Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at Valley PreK-8 (the former Valley High School) ball field. Children up to and including the age of 12 are welcome to participate. There will be Easter baskets and drawings for bicycles as well. The Easter bunny will be there to greet the children. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
A Walk for Hope — A Walk for Hope, an opportunity to raise awareness for addiction services and support those in recovery and their family members, will be held Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in front of the Oak Hill City Park. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and toiletries in lieu of a registration fee. For more information, please call 304-640-6987. Register at https://walkforhope.eventbrite.com/.
Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake — Go green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake on Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gather at the Battle Run Beach parking lot to help keep the lake beautiful. There will be opportunities for shoreline cleanup working from boats (private boats are welcome). Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 volunteers. Trash bags, hand sanitizer and masks will be provided. Please call 304-873-4312 or email David.J.Cooney@usace.army.mil to register yourself and/or your group by April 21.
Street Eats and Cruise-In — The Town of Ansted Events Committee will host Street Eats and Cruise-In on Saturday, April 30. Street Eats is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Cruise-In scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. For more information, call 304-658-5901.
Craft and Flea Market — Hawks Nest State Park will host a craft and flea market on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors may reserve a 17x18 space for a $10 advance payment. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and canopy and all trash must be placed in the provided receptacles. All vendors are required to have their booths open until 2 p.m. and to remove all items they brought. No food sales will be allowed unless authorized by the Hawks Nest officials. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. All CDC guidelines must be followed. To reserve a vendor spot, call 304-658-5196, ext. 1575.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for April. In April, grab and go craft bags also will be available at all library branches, the Oak Hill branch will have Maker Space Earth Day Planters all month, Montgomery will hold a Guess the Jellybeans contest until April 18 and Meadow Bridge will hold a tube and straw challenge all month. All branches also will be closed April 15-18 for Easter. Scheduled events for April are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, April 14, 21 and 28, 3:30 p.m.), adult coloring (all month), kids movie (Tuesdays, April 19 and 26, 4 p.m.), adult movie night (Tuesdays, April 19 and 26, 6 p.m.), pinecone craft (Wednesdays, April 20 and 27, all day), Puzzle Club (Wednesdays, April 20 and 27, all day), Game Day (Legos/Knex/penny games/string games, Saturday, April 23, all day) and sachet craft (Friday, April 22, all day). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, April 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Monday, April 25, 12 p.m.), life size Jenga (Tuesday, April 26, 4 p.m.), Good Art Night (Tuesday, April 19, 5 p.m.), and adult coffee and convo (Wednesday, April 20, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — book group (Monday, April 25, 6 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, April 20 and 27, 10:30 a.m.), STEAM Club (Friday, April 22, 10 a.m., Leap into Science), Lego Club (Saturday, April 23, all day) and adult coloring (Saturday, April 30, all day). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Power of Play (Fridays, April 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), Little Learners (Fridays, April 22 and 29, 10 a.m.), adult painting (Mondays, April 25, 11 a.m.), wreath craft (Wednesday, April 27, 1 p.m.), CYOA (Thursday, April 21, 4 p.m.), adult book club (Tuesday, April 26, 10 a.m.), Crafternoons (Wednesday, April 20, 1 p.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursdays, April 14, 21 and 28, all day), Teen STEAM (Thursdays, April 14 and 28, 4 p.m.), horror readers club (Tuesday, April 19, 2 p.m.), STEM (Thursday, April 21, 4 p.m.) and Earth Day craft (Friday, April 22, 1 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, April 14, 21 and 28, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, April 22 and 29, 3 p.m.), one on one computer help (Monday, April 25, by appointment), storytime (Wednesdays, April 20 and 27, 5 p.m.), Easter egg decorating (Thursday, April 14, 3 p.m.) and plant a flower (Friday, April 22, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), storytime (Thursdays, April 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.), baby lapsit (Tuesday, April 26, 11 a.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Club (Thursday, April 21, 5:30 p.m.), family movie night (Tuesday, April 26, Lorax, 5 p.m.).
