Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the BOE office in Fayetteville for a special meeting for a work session; and Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the BOE office for a regular meeting.
Announcements
American Red Cross — This year, make a tax-deductible contribution that can change a life. Every day the American Red Cross helps thousands of people, providing emergency relief, emotional support and essential care to families in need. The ARC depends on end-of-year donations to do this critical work. Donate to the American Red Cross before midnight Dec. 31 to help bring hope to a family with nowhere else to turn. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make a donation that will change someone’s life.
Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar — The annual Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fayetteville Memorial Building, Fayetteville. Although the bazaar is normally held at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill, it is following CDC guidelines and can not be used until the green pandemic status prevails. Spots will cost $50 and vendors must supply their own table(s). Electricity is limited, so it will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in setting up may email oakleaffestival@yahoo.com for an application and/or information, or pick up an application at the Chamber of Commerce on Oyler Avenue or Tumblers and More on Main Street beside Wendy’s. For more information, please call 304-663-1608 or 304-640-1818.
Shining Hope Christmas Decorating Contest — The second annual Harmony for Hope Mount Hope Home Christmas Decorating Contest will be held this season in the annexed city limits of the City of Mount Hope. The entry application period is through Dec. 16 and judging will be performed Dec. 19-20. Winners will be announced Dec. 22 at the Mount Hope Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting. To enter, visit https://forms.gle/DVR6i36CXoexw5mg7
Toy Drive — Harmony for Hope will host its third annual toy drive because of the help received in 2021 from the Mac’s Toy Fund and The Beckley Area Foundation. This year has been tough on many and the group wants to help in any way it can to make sure everyone has a great Christmas. Until Dec. 16, any toy donations or money for toys can be sent to The Harmony For Hope of West Virginia Center at 704 Main Street, Mount Hope, or money for toys can be sent to 706 Main St., Mount Hope. All toys must be new and in the packaging.
Burning Law — Through Dec. 31, no outdoor burning is allowed in West Virginia from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. When burning, fires must be attended at all times. The area must be cleared down to the mineral soil for a minimum of 10 feet around the burn pile. If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others. The maximum fine for violating the burning law is $1,000. Willfully setting fires is a felony and punishable by fine and/or imprisonment. To make a report of violations, call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Ansted Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony — AIM and the Ansted Events Committee will host the community Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo. Hot soup, hot cocoa and cookies will be available.
Montgomery Christmas Parade — The annual Montgomery Christmas Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. in downtown Montgomery.
Fayetteville Christmas Parade — The Fayetteville 2022 Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Town of Fayetteville Beautification and Fairs and Festivals, will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade theme is “A Gingerbread Time of Year.” Line up is at 4 p.m. at Fayetteville PreK-8 and the parade starts at 5 p.m. The winning entry will receive $50 and second place will receive $25. Entry forms can be picked up at Fayetteville Town Hall or printed from the town’s website at www.fayettevillewv.gov, and are to be returned to Zenda Vance, 125 North Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
Children’s Community Christmas Party — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery Aerie #1040 will host its annual Community Christmas Party for children (babies through 12 years of age) of the Montgomery and surrounding areas on Sunday, Dec. 18. The party will be held at Valley PreK-8 School in Smithers. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Pizza and refreshments will be offered for those in attendance while the children visit with Santa. An age-appropriate present will be given to each child in attendance. Tickets for the drawings of the bicycles will be given at the door. For more information, call the Eagles Aerie at 304-442-8151.
Historic Fayette Theater — “Just in the Nick of Time: A Detective Red Mistletoe Mystery,” written by Linda Daugherty, will be performed next month at the Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville. In this Christmas whodunit, ace detective Red Mistletoe is retained by the citizens of the North Pole to find Santa Claus, who has disappeared at the height of the season. If losing Santa wasn’t enough, the heretofore colorful citizens are losing their Christmas spirit and their holiday hues. Shows are scheduled for Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees set for Dec. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be ordered at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68595?fbclid=IwAR0FBuyVEI7tvJ0uExHcg-2d6gRhs-e0k-R-jerILGj_hJ7wtzURpk0djCg. Tickets also may be purchased at the theater’s box office on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. The theater is located at 115 South Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, please visit the website at www.fayettetheater.com, email contact@fayettetheater.com, or call 304-574-4655 and leave a message.
Holiday Arts Sampler — The Fayetteville Arts Coalition will present its 10th annual Holiday Arts Sampler, a cozier shopping experience, on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Love Hope Center for the Arts, 100 Rotan Street, Fayetteville. The opening reception will be held Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Arts Sampler will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Facebook page @FayettevilleArtsCoalition.
Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge CVB Annual Dinner — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge CVB annual dinner, sponsored by the New River Health Association, will be held Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Smokey’s at Adventures on the Gorge, 219 Chestnutburg Road, Lansing, WV 25862. A social hour with cash bar begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. Network with local businesses while enjoying dinner at AOTG. There will be musical entertainment and door prizes. Fees are $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-Chamber members. For more information, call 304-465-5617 or email becky@fayettecounty.com.
Fayetteville Gingerbread Festival — Nestled in the picturesque mountains of West Virginia you can step back in time and enjoy Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fayetteville gets all dolled up for the holidays celebrating with true small-town flair. Escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays and enjoy a getaway with your family. You can shop small and enjoy strolling around historic downtown as the town is transformed into a candy land with gingerbread decor throughout town. Enjoy the Hansel & Gretel Trail with gingerbread-themed stops through town. The festivities kick off on Dec. 3 with fun lined up throughout the whole weekend. Have breakfast with Santa at Cathedral Café. Enjoy more holiday shopping with the Fayetteville Women’s Club’s Christmas Craft show with over 50 craft vendors. The Fayetteville Arts Coalition will host a Holiday Sampler showcasing the many talented artists that call Fayetteville home. Watch Christmas characters come to life Saturday with Fayetteville’s Christmas Parade. Santa will be riding into town in style with the parade. Visit with Santa and his elves on Saturday and enjoy cookie decorating, a craft, caroling, storytime, face painting, hot cocoa, write letters to Santa and much more! The town also will host its 4th annual Gingerbread Decorating Contest. Gingerbread entries will be on display for voting during the festival. The gingerbread contest is open to all ages and all skill levels. Fayetteville’s Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. on Maple Avenue. For information, call 304-574-1500 or email info@visitfayettevillewv.com. Vendor, craft, parade, and gingerbread registration forms will be available at the Fayetteville Visitor Center and Town Hall.
Ansted Christmas Parade — The annual Ansted Christmas Parade, this year with the theme “A Snowy Mountain Christmas,” will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. (with lineup beginning at 4:15 p.m. on the James River & Kanawha Turnpike). Immediately following the parade, Santa will make his way to The Porch, beside Gran Robbie’s, for a special visit with the kids. To register to take part in the parade, please fill out the form at https://forms.gle/q7XLZA3RyqZzB1Tb6. Trophies will be awarded for Best Use of Theme, Best Overall Walking Group, Best Overall Float and more. Contact Town Hall at 304-658-5901 or 304-658-5106, or email anstedevents@gmail.com with any questions.
Christmas at the Fair — Christmas at the Fair, the State Fair of West Virginia’s Drive-Thru light show. will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 25 and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 24. Christmas at the Fair is available to the public for donations only so that all have the opportunity to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays. Mobile donations are accepted via Paypal at https://bit.ly/3oj0sMi. The light show begins at the livestock gate on 219 North just past the horse barns. Patrons are asked to follow traffic patterns, turn on a designated radio station, and turn off headlights when driving through the show. Major sponsors for this event include Lost World Caverns, United Sound and Equipment, Leslie Equipment, Safe and Sound Security Systems, Greenbrier Physicians, Martin and Jones, Red Oaks Shopping Center, Gayle Mason CPA, Meadows & Wilson Family Dentistry, David. M. Moore Real Estate Law, City National Bank, Barbara Hamilton Ford, Greenbrier Valley Airport, Magic Computer, Knight Henderson – The Henderson Group representing American National Insurance, and several individual donors. For more information and a full calendar of events, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/christmas-at-the-fair. Follow the State Fair of West Virginia on Facebook @statefairofwv, Instagram @statefairofwestvirginia, TikTok @statefairofwv, and Twitter @SFWV. #ChristmasAtTheFair #SFWV
Santa’s Corner — The Town of Gauley Bridge invites local residents to celebrate Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 10. The annual Santa’s Corner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Town Hall (the former elementary school), followed by Santa’s Parade at 7 p.m. Come and join in for fun and food and every kid under 12 will go home with a gift.
Breakfast with the Grinch — The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host Breakfast with the Grinch on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the East Bank United Methodist Annex Building, 148 Elm Street, East Bank, WV 25067. The building is located behind the church and the KCS bus garage. Join the Grinch for a breakfast of pancakes, sausage or bacon and juice or milk and get pictures taken with the Grinch. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds will be used to help local families with Christmas.
Whobilation — The first Fayette County Whobilation will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Children and adults may enjoy brunch with the Grinch, photos with the Grinch, face painting, games and activities, vendors and an ugly sweater contest.
Turkey Trot — This year Active Fitness and Physical Therapy, along with the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Association Food Pantry, will host its 14th annual Turkey Trot. Registration is going on now for the Thursday, Nov. 24 event. You can donate $20 or 20 canned goods to register. The $20 donation gets a T-shirt to the participants. The event is for every age, every activity level. You can Run the 5k (3.2 miles) Trot at 8 a.m. or Wobble the 2 Mile Walk at 8 a.m. Active Fitness and Physical Therapy, where the trot starts, is located at 436 Central Avenue, Oak Hill.
Home for the Holidays — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s Home for the Holidays tour will wind up Thursday, Dec. 22 with a show at the Historic Fayette Theater, Fayetteville, at 7:30 p.m. The all-new show is filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. Landau’s special guests are The Cline Twins, the Canadian twins who perform with hockey sticks and pucks and appeared on the 2022 season of America’s Got Talent. Standard ticket price is $35 and VIP tickets, which are limited, are $50 and include a copy of Landau’s latest album. Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68983?fbclid=IwAR2Wm2oL46aGPZptFyIUkrpeuQaak0YwHlz-AMzmzmbozaNcTPeKzh8duy8.
Christmas Cookie Contest — Harmony for Hope and the Oakvale Area Outreach Team will host the inaugural Christmas Cookie Contest on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Baptist Temple. Signup for the contest, which is free, runs until Dec. 2. The entries must be made from a homemade cookie recipe. Each entrant, who is asked to submit 24 or more cookies, is required to submit a recipe card with a full list of ingredients along with baking directions. Adults and children will be judged separately. For more information, visit the Facebook event page: Christmas Cookie Contest.
Church
Refresh Conference — Grace Baptist Church of Fayetteville, located at 70 Kaymoor Bottom Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840, will host its Refresh Conference Jan. 1 with services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Jan. 2-3 at 7 p.m. each evening. Special speaker will be Scott Pauley with music from Grace Worship and Arukah.
Grief Support Group — The holidays can pose a challenge for those who have lost a friend or loved one. If you have lost someone near and dear, you are invited to join a Grief Support Group at Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene to learn what the Bible teaches about dealing with the pain and hurt that comes with a grieving heart. The meetings will be held Mondays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through Jan. 9, 2023 at the church, located at 3221 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV. For more information, call the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene at 304-469-2904 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Fundraisers
Santa’s Christmas Bazaar — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host Santa’s Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School. Spaces are $10 and a new toy. All funds raised will be used to help provide the town’s annual Santa’s Corner. For spaces, call 304-632-2505 or 632-4141.
Wreath-Making Workshops — Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will hold wreath-making workshops on Saturday, Dec. 3. Workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The $25 entry fee includes the wreath frame, fresh-cut evergreens from the nature center’s trees, bows and other decorations. We will also have containers to make festive evergreen arrangements for your mantle or table. In addition, we’re taking orders for wreaths and will be making evergreen arrangements for sale. The workshops are limited to 10 people, so call 304-465-8974 to reserve your spot. You can also email us at hhndc.info@gmail.com or use the Facebook page. This workshop is for adults and perhaps interested teenagers, but is not suitable for small children. All workshops will be held in the large, heated greenhouse to allow for social distancing. At the end of workshops, leftovers will be used for small evergreen arrangements made by children for a local nursing home, called the Macil Kidd Project. Honeysuckle Hill is located in Oak Hill, but when using a map program, 1151 Terry Ave, Fayetteville, usually works. Take the Oyler Avenue exit from Route 19. From 19 North, turn right; from 19 South, turn left. Go through the traffic light at Main Street and continue to the stop sign. Turn right on to Terry Avenue and continue for about a mile. Honeysuckle Hill is on the left. Look for the sign with the rabbit. All proceeds will benefit Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center to create and maintain learning programs and gardens for the children (and adults) of southern West Virginia. Programs and activities offered by Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center are available to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, disability, religion, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, or national origin. Anyone needing special assistance can call 304-465-8974 to make arrangements.
Breakfast with St. Nicholas — Join Saints Peter & Paul for a pancake breakfast with St. Nicholas; shop local vendors for holiday gifts and crafts, jewelry and baked goods as well as a silent auction of various holiday baskets on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Christmas decor and front row seats to SSPP Christmas program will be set up as well as a 50/50 raffle. The breakfast menu will include pancakes from the griddle, bacon or sausage, toppings for pancakes, coffee, milk, juice and hot chocolate bar. Cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children. Santa Claus will arrive at 9 a.m. Children may also write letters to Santa and have photos taken with him. SSPP is located at 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
