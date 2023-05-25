Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: special meeting for work session — Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or by email at gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Memorial Day — Monday, May 29; West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. Early voting will begin May 31 and end June 10. Early voting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Places to Go/Things to Do
WV Historic Preservation Awards Banquet — Tickets are now available for the West Virginia Historic Preservation Awards Banquet, PAWV’s annual event that celebrates the people making strides to improve their communities through historic preservation. All are welcome to join the fun and mingle with fellow supporters of preservation in the Mountain State. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Clingman Center in Lewisburg. Optional tours start at 1:30 p.m. The evening will start with hors d’oeuvres, cocktail hour, and silent auction, and will be followed by a plated dinner, awards ceremony, and raffle. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/west-virginia-historic-preservation-awards-banquet-2023-tickets-638205037447
Gritty Chix Mud Run — ACE Adventure Resort will host the annual Gritty Chix Mud Run (5K Run and Moxie Mile) on Saturday, June 24. There will be free live music Saturday night. This year’s event will benefit Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. For a complete schedule and more information, visit https://aceraft.com/event/gritty-chix-mud-run-2/.
Community Yard Sale — The annual Town of Jodie yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 beginning at 9 a.m.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for May and June. May is Mystery Month and the summer reading program (SRP) begins in June. Scavenger hunts will be held in June at all branch libraries. The FCPL will be closed Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day, and Monday, June 19 for Juneteenth and West Virginia Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursday, May 25, 3:30 p.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, May 31 and June 14, 21 and 28, 3:30 p.m.; book discussion, Friday, June 23, 3:30 p.m.; homeschool board games, Thursdays, May 25, June 8 and 22, 11 a.m.; chia pet program, Friday, May 26, 3:30 p.m.; Make a Chia Pet, Tuesday, May 30, 6 p.m.; colander planter craft, Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 1 p.m.; and Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, June 20, 6 p.m. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Adult Book Club, Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesday, May 31, 11 a.m.; homeschool, Tuesday, May 30, 2 p.m.; family time (games, puzzles, Legos, KNEX and scavenger hunt), Saturdays, June 3, 10, 17, 24, 10 a.m.; book group, Monday, June 26, 6 p.m.; Crafting Mondays, Monday, June 5, 5:30 p.m.; SRP kickoff, Wednesday, June 7, 11 a.m.; Protection Program, Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.; and Nutrition Program, Tuesday, June 20, 3:30 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM, Thursdays, May 18 and 25, 4 p.m., and Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2 p.m.; storytime, Friday, May 26, 10 a.m.; Power Play, Friday, May 26, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Mondays, June 5, 12 and 26, 1 p.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, May 31 and June 7, 14, 21 and 28, 1 p.m.; puzzles, Thursday, May 25, all day; book club, Tuesday, May 30, 10 a.m.; rock painting, Thursdays, June 1 and 8, all day; Puzzle Club, Fridays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day; crochet, Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.; and Youth Environmental Program, Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — walking club, Tuesdays, May 30, 4 p.m., and Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, May 31 and June 7, 5 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, May 25 and June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, all day; adult coloring club, Fridays, May 26 and June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, June 5, 12 and 26, 10 a.m. (by appointment); Memorial Day craft, Friday, May 26, 3 p.m.; World Otter Day craft, Wednesday, May 31, 3 p.m.; Adult Book Club, Thursday, June 1, 1 p.m.; Candy Guess, from June 1 until June 16; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 2 p.m.; movie marathon, Thursday, June 22, all day; and Meteor Craft, Friday, June 30, 2 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Friday, June 23, 11 a.m.; storytime and picnic, Friday, May 26, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursdays, May 25 and June 29, 5:30 p.m.; SRP kickoff, Friday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.; SRP, Mondays, June 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.; SRP, Thursdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.; and YA Beach Party, Tuesday, June 27, 5 p.m.
Fundraisers
Yard Sale — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Montgomery will hold a one-day, huge yard sale at the Montgomery Community Center at 612 Third Avenue in Montgomery on Saturday, June 3. Doors open at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Items include kitchenware, dishes, glassware, linens, small appliances, housewares, seasonal decorations, do-dads, books, CDs, gently used jewelry, purses, shoes, sweaters/tops, some other clothing items, and much, much more. Everything is priced to sell. All proceeds are used for community projects. Your participation is greatly appreciated. For more information, call 304-442-4848 or 304-415-5408.
Schools
Fayette County Schools Summer Events — The Fayette County Schools offers a number of special events for students during the summer. Among offerings scheduled are: Save the Children, K-2, New River Primary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Save the Children, K-5, Divide Elementary (Ansted Elementary invited) and Meadow Bridge Elementary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Energy Express, New River Intermediate grades 3-5 and Valley PreK-8 grades 1-6, June 21-July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fayette Summer Academy, grades 3-12, Oak Hill Middle School, June 12-June 23 and July 17-July 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration information, follow the FCS website at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us or on social media at www.facebook.com/fayetteschoolswv on Facebook or @FCSWV on Twitter. The forms may be located at forms.office.com/r/sCe6Anidmx.
Church
Revival — Cunard Baptist Church will hold a three-day revival May 25-27 at 6 p.m. nightly. Rev. Mike Rhodes will bring the message and there will be special singing each night.
Stellar VBS 2023 — Spirit & Truth Ministries in Oak Hill will host Stellar Vacation Bible School 2023 June 12 to June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening for those ages 4 to 12. Launch kids on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. Stellar rockets kids on an out-of-this-world adventure that’s light years of faith-building fun. Pre-registration is now open at https://vbspro.events/p/events/spiritandtruth.
Reunions
Riverside High Class of 2013 — The Riverside High School Class of 2013 will hold its 10-year reunion Saturday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Tompkins House, 1023 Kelleys Creek Road, Cedar Grove, WV 25039. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhs-class-of-2013-ten-year-reunion-tickets-622034831927?aff=erelexpmlt.
Nuttall High Class of 1973 — The Nuttall High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, June 10 at Babcock State Park’s Sugar Camp Shelter. For more information and/or to make reservations, call 334-301-3172 or 304-222-3545.
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
