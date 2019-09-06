Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order, roll call, invocation led by Pastor Sam Blaylock of Oak Hill Baptist Church, pledge of allegiance led by councilman Tom Oxley, presentation, public comments, reading and approval of minutes, treasurer’s report, correspondence, council comments and department reports, unfinished business — SIB recommendation order to demolish (Suzan Blevins, 204 Third Ave., Map 12, Parcel 63), SIB recommendation order to demolish (Deanna Lawson, Damon McDowell, 219 Highland Ave., Map 38, Parcel 5), SIB recommendation for city to demolish (Arnetta Sherer, Lynch Harper Rd., Map 33, Parcel 159), fireworks ordinance, police hiring, consideration to make a contribution to New River Humane Society, appointments to Planning Commission and Building Commission, Planning Commission recommendation (deny the request to rezone lot at 101 Lee Street to B-2 commercial), Planning Commission recommendations (repeal Oak Hill Municipal Code 5.06 due to duplications elsewhere, and amend OHMC 10.08.010, OHMC 15.04.010, OHMC 15.10.040, OHMC 15.38.230, OHMC 15.40.070 pertaining to outdoor storage of wrecked, junked, abandoned vehicles, non-outdoor furniture, and residential fences, second reading); new business — consideration of proclamation to establish a Complete Count Committee for the 2020 census, police pension report, Destination: Downtown Oak Hill third annual Hank Williams Sr. Tribute and Craft Beer and Wine Festival, consideration to adopt resolution in support of Complete Street Guiding Principles, bid opening for the installation of 100,000 BTU 95 percent EFI furnace with 5 ton A/C indoor unit with return grill for Oak Hill Volunteer Fire Department, bid opening for 2019 4500 4x4 dump truck with a 60-inch CA with a 9 1/2-foot aluminum dump body for the City of Oak Hill Street Department; adjournment.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Sept. 11, Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesdays, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. in the BOE office at Fayetteville for regular meetings.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Hunter Safety Course — There will be a free West Virginia Division of Natural Resources hunter safety course Tuesday, Sept. 17; Wednesday, Sept. 18; and Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. each evening at Fayette Institute of Technology in Oak Hill. Register online at https://www.register-ed.com/
Sobriety Checkpoint — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at Glen Jean at the intersection of Scarbro Loop Road and State Route 16 on Friday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
Vendors Wanted — There will be a Halloween Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. until midnight at Hawks Nest State Park. Vendor spaces are 8x10 and vendors should bring their own canopy, tables, chairs, etc. They are requested to decorate their spaces with a Halloween them and may also pass out candy if desired. For more information, or to register as a vendor, contact Kid Quest at 304-640-6776.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Psyched on Bikes Series — Throughout September, Active Southern West Virginia is hosting the Psyched on Bikes Series in the area. Following are the scheduled events: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Arrowhead Trails; Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., White Oak Rail Trail, Park Drive, Oak Hill; Sunday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m., Rend Trail, Thurmond; Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Trail; Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Trail; and Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m., Cunard Trail TBD. For more, visit www.activeswv.com.
Gospel Sing — The West Virginia Mountain State Gospel Singers Corporation is having its last 2019 Gospel Sing at the Mount Nebo convention grounds, located in Nicholas County. There will be an open mic session with all singers welcome on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. session on Saturday, Sept. 7 with invited groups performing. Each Saturday singing group will get two 25-minute singing rounds. There will be free camping with hookups during the sing, but donations are accepted. The convention grounds are located off Route 19, five miles south of Summersville. For precise directions and additional info, visit the website at www.wvgospelsing.com or call 304-872-1977.
34th Pratt Fall Festival — The 34th annual Pratt Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The festival parade begins at 10 a.m. There will be live entertainment and vendor booths, as well as lots of great food, crafts, activities for kids (some free), and family fun. Openings are available for vendors and for participation in the parade. For vendor information, please call 304-444-2487. For parade participation, please call 304-444-2487. You also may email Prattfallfest@gmail.com
Free Water Aerobics — There will be a free water aerobics session offered by the Upper Kanawha Valley YMCA in Montgomery at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The class is free to the community and anyone interested is invited to come try it out.
Square Dance — The Montgomery Hoedown Square Dance, featuring live music and a caller, will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. For more, see https://www.montgomery-herald.com/news/watershed-group-to-host-square-dance/article_a251feb8-ca80-11e9-96c9-f351d5ae3a11.html
Paint Creek Bike Ride — The 5th annual Paint Creek Bike Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The ride is held in conjunction with the Town of Pratt’s annual Fall Festival. Riders may choose between trips from Pratt to Mahan and back (30 miles) or to Pax and back (60 miles). Entry fee is $30 in advance (includes a commorative T-shirt) or $40 the day of the event. For more bike ride info, call 304-419-1891, email dyannivey@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2903527439871946/.
Church
Gospel Sing — There will be a gospel sing Saturday, Sept. 28 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Christian Revival Center, Robson. Featured will be 10 or more singers and/or groups from Fayette County.
Reunions
Montgomery High School All Class Reunion — The MHS All Class reunion will be held Sept. 21 at Valley High School in Smithers from 6 until 11 p.m. The cost is still only $5 dollars per person and all classmates, teachers and guests are welcome. This will be the 16th reunion and all classmates are encouraged to try to attend. It’s a great night for friends, memories and old gold music, and just seeing one another and having great memories together. Hope to see you and Go Greyhounds.
Second (Indianhead) Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 98th annual reunion in Tucson, Arizona from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or call 224-225-1202.
