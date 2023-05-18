Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; financial — review and approval of mid-month invoices; visitor comments; unfinished business — discuss and act on fire department reallocation funds for tools; new business — discuss and act on recommendation from the Planning Commission regarding amendments to zoning to allow food and beverage vendors to set up with food trucks or trailers, discuss and act on agreement with Fayette County Board of Education (New River Court Foundation) Phase 2 town accepting donations, discuss and act on taking roadway (with Riley, Shingledecker, New River Health and Conrad) as a town street (Callahan Edwards Lane), discuss and act on increasing coverage for fire department uninsured and underinsured, discuss and act on naming streets in Town Park (first roadway: Veterans Way), discuss and act on naming streets in Town Park (second roadway: Pirate Lane), discuss and act on street closures by town council, discuss and act on parade permits by chief of police, and discuss and act on first reading of amendment to Article 308 (Parades and Public Assemblage); possible executive session for legal advice; possible executive session for personnel issue; and adjournment.
Fayette County DEC Fairs and Festivals Subcommittee — The Fairs and Festivals Subcommittee of the Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee will hold an online Zoom meeting on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. To attend the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUofu-sqDIjHdeyHjQy_nfFeGwoUx7WRegT. Local Democrats are invited to join the subcommittee to see how you can pitch in and to get your local Democrats to be at your event. The subcommittee is “looking forward to working with you all to brighten Fayette County for all residents!”
Democratic Executive Committee — The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee will meet in person on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at Don Rizo, 312 North Court Street, Fayetteville, WV for a regular meeting, according to Chair Chris Pennington. The meeting is open to the public.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m., BOE office; and special meeting for work session — Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant — The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant July 29 (for children up to 12 years of age) and July 30 (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the old Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or by email at gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Memorial Day — Monday, May 29; West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse. Early voting will begin May 31 and end June 10. Early voting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fayette County Chamber of Commerce — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce calendar for upcoming events includes pickleball at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. Also upcoming is the Highball to Thurmond Ultra and Relay, a destination trail race, on Sunday, May 21, a ribbon cutting for The 304 in Fayetteville on May 22 at noon, and Pub N Play at The Gaines Estate on May 24 beginning at 4 p.m. To see the calendar, visit https://business.fayettecounty.com/events.
Active Southern West Virginia — Among upcoming Active SWV activities are several on May 18, including Fayetteville High Fitness from 9 to 10 a.m., Rend Trail hike from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Smithers Wellness classes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., Oak Hill chair aerobics from 5 to 6 p.m., and Fayetteville pickleball from 5 to 8 p.m. On May 19, Ansted pickleball will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 will feature Ansted chair aerobics from 10 to 11 a.m. and Pilates in the amphitheater from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For a look ahead at the organization's calendar, visit https://activeswv.org/calendar/
Gritty Chix Mud Run — ACE Adventure Resort will host the annual Gritty Chix Mud Run (5K Run and Moxie Mile) on Saturday, June 24. There will be free live music Saturday night. This year’s event will benefit Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. For a complete schedule and more information, visit https://aceraft.com/event/gritty-chix-mud-run-2/.
Community Yard Sale — The annual Town of Jodie yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 beginning at 9 a.m.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for May and June. May is Mystery Month and the summer reading program (SRP) begins in June. Scavenger hunts will be held in June at all branch libraries. The FCPL will be closed Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day, and Monday, June 19 for Juneteenth and West Virginia Day. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursdays, May 18 and 25, 3:30 p.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, May 24 and 31 and June 14, 21 and 28, 3:30 p.m.; drop-in activities and games, Saturday, May 20; book discussion, Fridays, May 19 and June 23, 3:30 p.m.; homeschool board games, Thursdays, May 25, June 8 and 22, 11 a.m.; painting class, Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m.; chia pet program, Friday, May 26, 3:30 p.m.; Make a Chia Pet, Tuesday, May 30, 6 p.m.; colander planter craft, Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 1 p.m.; and Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, June 20, 6 p.m. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Adult Book Club, Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, May 24 and 31, 11 a.m.; homeschool, Tuesdays, May 23 and 30, 2 p.m.; family games/puzzles/family fun/Lego, Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m., and family time (games, puzzles, Legos, KNEX and scavenger hunt), Saturdays, June 3, 10, 17, 24, 10 a.m.; book group, Mondays, May 22 and June 26, 6 p.m.; Crafting Mondays, Monday, June 5, 5:30 p.m.; SRP kickoff, Wednesday, June 7, 11 a.m.; Protection Program, Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.; and Nutrition Program, Tuesday, June 20, 3:30 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Teen STEM, Thursdays, May 18 and 25, 4 p.m., and Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, May 19 and 26, 10 a.m.; Power Play, Fridays, May 19 and 26, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Monday, May 22, 11 a.m., and Mondays, June 5, 12 and 26, 1 p.m.; movie, Friday, May 19, 12 p.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesdays, May 24 and 31 and June 7, 14, 21 and 28, 1 p.m.; puzzles, Thursdays, May 18 and 25, all day; basic stretching exercises, Monday, May 22, 1 p.m.; rock painting, Tuesday, May 23, 1 p.m.; book club, Tuesday, May 30, 10 a.m.; rock painting, Thursdays, June 1 and 8, all day; Puzzle Club, Fridays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, all day; crochet, Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.; and Youth Environmental Program, Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — walking club, Tuesdays, May 23 and 30, 4 p.m., and Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, May 24 and 31 and June 7, 5 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, May 18 and 25 and June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, all day; adult coloring club, Fridays, May 19 and 26 and June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, May 22 and June 5, 12 and 26, 10 a.m. (by appointment); Find the Flowers hunt, Friday, May 19; Memorial Day craft, Friday, May 26, 3 p.m.; World Otter Day craft, Wednesday, May 31, 3 p.m.; Adult Book Club, Thursday, June 1, 1 p.m.; Candy Guess, from June 1 until June 16; SRP, Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28, 2 p.m.; movie marathon, Thursday, June 22, all day; and Meteor Craft, Friday, June 30, 2 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Tuesday, May 23, and Friday, June 23, 11 a.m.; storytime, Fridays, May 19 and 26 (picnic on May 26th), 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursdays, May 25 and June 29, 5:30 p.m.; Mixed Minds, Tuesday, May 23, 5 p.m.; SRP kickoff, Friday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.; SRP, Mondays, June 13, 20 and 27, 11 a.m.; SRP, Thursdays, June 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.; and YA Beach Party, Tuesday, June 27, 5 p.m.
Fundraisers
Car Side To-Go Spaghetti Dinner & Savor the Sounds — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. will host a car side to-go spaghetti dinner on Friday, May 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fayette County Community Arts Center, Mount Hope. The Mount Hope Regional Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the dinner will support music, art and Appalachian heritage. Dinners are $10 for adults and $8 for children.
Schools
Fayette County Schools Summer Events — The Fayette County Schools offers a number of special events for students during the summer. Among offerings scheduled are: Save the Children, K-2, New River Primary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Save the Children, K-5, Divide Elementary (Ansted Elementary invited) and Meadow Bridge Elementary, June 19 to July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Energy Express, New River Intermediate grades 3-5 and Valley PreK-8 grades 1-6, June 21-July 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fayette Summer Academy, grades 3-12, Oak Hill Middle School, June 12-June 23 and July 17-July 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For registration information, follow the FCS website at www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us or on social media at www.facebook.com/fayetteschoolswv on Facebook or @FCSWV on Twitter. The forms may be located at forms.office.com/r/sCe6Anidmx.
Church
Stellar VBS 2023 — Spirit & Truth Ministries in Oak Hill will host Stellar Vacation Bible School 2023 June 12 to June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening for those ages 4 to 12. Launch kids on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. Stellar rockets kids on an out-of-this-world adventure that’s light years of faith-building fun. Pre-registration is now open at https://vbspro.events/p/events/spiritandtruth.
Reunions
Riverside High Class of 2013 — The Riverside High School Class of 2013 will hold its 10-year reunion Saturday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Tompkins House, 1023 Kelleys Creek Road, Cedar Grove, WV 25039. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhs-class-of-2013-ten-year-reunion-tickets-622034831927?aff=erelexpmlt.
Nuttall High Class of 1973 — The Nuttall High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, June 10 at Babcock State Park’s Sugar Camp Shelter. For more information and/or to make reservations, call 334-301-3172 or 304-222-3545.
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
