Meetings
PSC Public Hearing — The Public Service Commission is holding a public comment hearing on the pending Page-Kincaid Public Service District application for a certificate of convenience and necessity for a $3.35 million water treatment plant rehabilitation project. The hearing will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the Circuit Courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse, 100 Court Street, Fayetteville. At the hearing, the public will have an opportunity to hear the proposed plans and to have their concerns addressed. “The Commission has received numerous formal complaints and a petition signed by approximately 400 residents complaining about poor water service and high rates of Page-Kincaid PSD,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte R. Lane. “The public comment hearing in Fayetteville is the community’s chance to have their voices and concerns heard by the Commission.” West Virginia-American Water Company has been granted intervenor status in this case. An evidentiary hearing in this matter is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Nov. 13 at the Public Service Commission Office in Charleston. Page-Kincaid PSD serves approximately 642 water customers in Fayette County. More information may be obtained from the Public Service Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 19-0609-PWD-CN.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the BOE office.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Trick or Treat — Local communities will observe Trick or Treat as follows: Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m. — Mount Hope; and Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. — Ansted, Fayetteville, Meadow Bridge and Oak Hill.
Christmas Market Vendors Wanted — The City of Smithers and Fish Insurance Group will host the annual Christmas market again this year. The market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley PK-8 (former Valley High School). Vendors and food vendors interested in participating should send a message to the event host from the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/454648791808600/. There will be shopping, food and drinks, entertainment, prize drawings and Santa will be on hand with a gift for kids. Table rental is $20 with an additional $5 charge if power is needed. All proceeds will benefit the Fayette Starting Points Resource Pantry.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Grandma, You’ve Got Mail — The Fayette County Public Library in Oak Hill is offering a computer basics class Friday, Oct. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Administration Building, located directly behind the Oak Hill library. The class is titled “Grandma, You’ve Got Mail!” and will cover some basic computer terminology and creating a free email address. As the title suggests, this class is geared toward older adults, but anyone 18 or older may register. Organizers feel there is a real need in our community for basic and advanced computer classes and the library’s goal is to fill that need. Using technology provided by the West Virginia Library Commission, which can easily be transported to other locations in the county, FCPL plans to provide this class and others at all Fayette County branches in the future. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. To register or for more information, please call the Fayette County Public Library Administration Building at 304-465-0121 or visit the library.
Terri’s Tribute Blood Drive — Terri’s Tribute has announced the 2019 memorial blood drive will be Nov. 9 at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill. Please make plans to join the group and give blood so others may live. Terri’s Tribute is an organization dedicated to help those struggling with cancer and to raise funds for scholarships of local children who have lost a parent to cancer. The group originally was organized in support of the late Terri Massey. October 29 will mark 10 years since Massey’s passing and the blood drives have allowed her friends and supporters to help many many patients in her honor.
Shamrock Shindig Fall Ride — The Shamrock Shindig Fall Ride will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at The Tractor Bar in Mount Nebo. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m. The ride through scenic Nicholas County has an entry fee of $20 which includes a poker hand, the ride fee and lunch at the end of the ride. All proceeds will benefit the Mount Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Inc. Other activities include T-shirt sales, a 50/50 and raffle. All riders must pay the ride fee regardless of age and riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet according to West Virginia State Law. For more information, please contact Mike Sales at 304-619-9644 or Jon Ceslovnik at 304-610-2195.
Fundraisers
Spaghetti Dinner — There will be a benefit spaghetti dinner drive-through on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School Cafeteria. All proceeds will benefit the school. For a $20 ticket, each purchaser will receive a meal for a family of four: spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian bread and dessert. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Pick-up times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the cafeteria at 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill. For more information, call 304-465-5045.
