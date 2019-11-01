Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., regular meeting, BOE office; and Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., regular meeting, BOE office.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Trick or Treat — Because of inclement weather several local communities changed the dates for Trick or Treat observances. Both Fayetteville and Oak Hill have set Trick or Treat hours for Friday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Trick or Treat hours will now be observed in Ansted, Lookout and Hico on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Christmas Decorating Contest — The Town of Ansted will hold its 3rd annual Christmas decorating contest. All decorations must be up by Dec. 9 and winners will be announced on Dec. 13. Awards will be given for the following: residential — first, second and third places; and business — best overall.
Christmas Market Vendors Wanted — The City of Smithers and Fish Insurance Group will host the annual Christmas market again this year. The market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley PK-8 (former Valley High School). Vendors and food vendors interested in participating should send a message to the event host from the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/454648791808600/. There will be shopping, food and drinks, entertainment, prize drawings and Santa will be on hand with a gift for kids. Table rental is $20 with an additional $5 charge if power is needed. All proceeds will benefit the Fayette Starting Points Resource Pantry.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Terri’s Tribute Blood Drive — Terri’s Tribute has announced the 2019 memorial blood drive will be Nov. 9 at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill. Please make plans to join the group and give blood so others may live. The American Red Cross has announced a dire need for blood donations across the region. Terri’s Tribute is an organization dedicated to help those struggling with cancer and to raise funds for scholarships of local children who have lost a parent to cancer. The group originally was organized in support of the late Terri Massey. October 29 marked 10 years since Massey’s passing and the blood drives have allowed her friends and supporters to help many many patients in her honor.
Shamrock Shindig Fall Ride — The Shamrock Shindig Fall Ride will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at The Tractor Bar in Mount Nebo. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m. The ride through scenic Nicholas County has an entry fee of $20 which includes a poker hand, the ride fee and lunch at the end of the ride. All proceeds will benefit the Mount Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Inc. Other activities include T-shirt sales, a 50/50 and raffle. All riders must pay the ride fee regardless of age and riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet according to West Virginia State Law. For more information, please contact Mike Sales at 304-619-9644 or Jon Ceslovnik at 304-610-2195.
Fundraisers
Christmas Bazaar — On Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16, the annual Friends of the Lewis House Christmas Bazaar will be held. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each of the four days. Ginny Cracraft, secretary of the Friends group as well as house chairman responsible for renting the upstairs of the historic structure for parties and other activities, says the bazaar in the lower level will be a big event for the area and will feature a myriad of new and like-new items. Proceeds from the sale will go to help the FOTLH recoup some of the expenses of repairing an apartment it rents out on the grounds. One item of particular interest to Cracraft is a good supply of porcelain dolls which will be available for purchase. Throughout the lower portion of the Lewis House, a large variety of Christmas-related items will be for sale during the bazaar, according to Cracraft. “We have divided into areas — Santa Claus, snowmen, Christmas decorations, angels and a variety of things.” In addition to some smaller, primitive trees, there is also a larger Christmas tree for sale. Adorned with numerous quality ornaments, it will cost $150. Without the ornaments, it will be roughly half that price. Other Christmas-related items will include crèches, photos, flowers, small decorations, primitives, soldiers made out of flower pots, bulbs and wreaths, and various accessories for wrapping Christmas presents. “And we have thousands of lights, and they all work.” While most items will be for the yuletide season, there will also be some furniture, dishes and other items, as well as a section devoted to arts and crafters featuring a good deal of supplies. The latter sale may also feature some baked goods, and some winter clothing will be added. Donations of items to sell, as well as monetary donations, are still being accepted. To make donations or seek further information, call Cracraft at 304-719-9098 or 304-469-3861. Also, Cracraft said groups wanting to rent the Lewis House upper level for Christmas events should call to get on the list soon. “It’s starting to fill up.”
Spaghetti Dinner — There will be a benefit spaghetti dinner drive-through on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School Cafeteria. All proceeds will benefit the school. For a $20 ticket, each purchaser will receive a meal for a family of four: spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian bread and dessert. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Pick-up times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the cafeteria at 123 Elmore Street, Oak Hill. For more information, call 304-465-5045.
