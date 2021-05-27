Meetings
Bridge Day Commission — The Bridge Day Commission will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the county commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse on the following dates: June 16, July 21, Aug. 19 and Sept. 15. Bridge Day 2021 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16. For more on Bridge Day, visit officialbridgeday.com.
Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: Thursday, May 27, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Ansted Hometown Festival — The Ansted Hometown Festival will be held June 25-27. Anyone interested in reserving a vendor space for the festival should contact Libby Lucas at 304-640-4394. Deadline for registration is June 15.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Poetry Out Loud National Finals — Notre Dame High School student Ben Long will represent West Virginia at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals, which will be webcast on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at https://bit.ly/33IeETR. Out of 55 state and jurisdictional champions who competed in the national semifinals, Long was named one of only nine high school students who will compete in the National Finals.
Active Southern West Virginia — The following free events are scheduled in the area through May: Fayetteville (Running Group, Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm; FHS Fitness, Thursdays at 9 a.m., Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building; Yoga, Thursdays at 10 a.m., Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building; Ultimate Frisbee, Thursday, May 27, 5:30 p.m., old FES football field); Cunard — Hike, Sunday, May 30, 1 p.m., Southside Trail. For more activities planned throughout the month, visit ASWV’s website at activeswv.org or Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/ActiveSWV/events.
Candlelight Vigil — The 10th annual Memorial Day Candlelight Vigil will be held Sunday, May 30 from 8 to 9 p.m. at Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 124 Park Drive, Fayetteville. The evening will begin as sweet music fills the air by Zayne Anderson and the Fresh Fountain Praise Team. The local Boys Scouts of America, led by Michael LeChalk, will stand at attention awaiting the presentation of colors. This year’s vigil will be based on the topic “Joining Hearts for America” presented by the special speaker, U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant James F. Akers. After the Memorial Day devotion, Pastor Danny Goins will begin the candlelight presentation. Bring a chair, a mask and a friend, meeting the Huse Memorial Park Commission for “Joining Hearts for America.”
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for the month of May. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Patrons are asked to call to register for all programs or to make an appointment and for times. All branches also will have grab and go craft bags for the children. Montgomery Book Club members can pick up their books for the next month’s meeting on June 3. Also, May is recognized as Mystery Month. All branches will be closed Saturday, May 29 and Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — craft (Thursday, May 27 at 3 p.m.); and storytime (Friday, May 28 at 1 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Out of the House Time (all month: movies, games, puzzles, crafts, Legos, Knex). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — STEM (Thursday, May 27 at 4 p.m.); storytime (Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/Knex (Thursday, May 27, all day). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime (Thursday, May 27 at 11 a.m.).
Music on Main — Harmony for Hope will host Music on Main every Sunday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning Sunday, June 6 and running through Sunday, Sept. 12. Join Harmony for Hope each Sunday morning on Main Street in Mount Hope for inspirational music, coffee and community. Get updated on what’s going on in the area, share stories about what you’re doing and enjoy the company of neighbors and a cup of coffee on your way to your Sunday morning place of worship. This is an outdoor event and the group looks forward to seeing old friends and new throughout the 2021 Music on Main season.
WVU Extension Service Book Club — The West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (WVCEOS) holds a virtual book club discussion on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 2 p.m. To join the Zoom discussion, visit https://wvu.zoom.us/j/97316133152?fbclid=IwAR19x7Nvm0XVIh8ai6N-QwVVVZv2dAi6daQyAUcdsQuWIHt_Vw309tQT9Vg#success, dial in by cell phone at 1-646-558-8656 or dial in by landline toll-free in the U.S. at 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 973 1613 3152. Following is the remainder of the year’s scheduled book topics: June 8 — The Mountain Story by Lori Lansens; June 22 — Long Road to Mercy: An Atlee Pine Thriller by David Baldacci; July 13 — West Virginia: A History by Otis K. Rice and Stephen W. Brown; July 27 — Killers of a Flower Moon by David Grann; Aug. 10 — The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes; Aug. 24 — The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer; Sept. 14 — Beneath a Scarlett Sky by Mark Sullivan; Sept. 28 — Carnegie’s Maid by Marie Benedict; Oct. 12 — The Refuge by Ann Gabhart; Oct. 26 — The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland by Jim Defede; Nov. 9 — Same Kind of Different as Me by Ron Hall and Denver Moore; and Nov. 23 — Where Hope Begins by Catherine West.
Fundraisers
Yard Sale — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Montgomery will hold a large yard sale at the Montgomery Community Center (the former WVU Tech David S. Long Alumni House), Third Avenue, Montgomery on Saturday, June 5. The door will open at 8 a.m. and the sale will last until 3 p.m. There will be a wide range of items priced to sell. Items include: housewares, kitchenware, glassware, linens, knick-knacks, books, jewelry, purses, some clothing, and much, much more. Something for everyone! All proceeds are used for community projects.
Reunions
Longacre Reunion — The annual Longacre Reunion, held each year on the first Saturday of June, has been canceled for 2021 because of illness in the organizers’ families. The group hopes to meet again on June 4, 2022. In the meantime, Janice Wiseman is planning to gather additional stories or photos from former Longacre residents, or their children or grandchildren, in preparation for the 2022 reunion. Any submissions may be emailed to Wiseman at janice.l.wiseman@gmail.com. Wiseman will gather the stories and photos and post them on the Longacre, West Virginia — Growing Up There Facebook page or combine them into a booklet.
2nd Infantry Division — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, visit the website at www.2ida.org or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and 224-225-1202.
Commented
