Meetings
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. Following is the agenda for the Nov. 8 meeting: 9 a.m. — pledge of allegiance (John Brenemen), exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve first half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:10 a.m. — report of claims for approval for the estate of Helena Day (James Blankenship); 9:15 a.m. — re: Armstrong PSD CDBG documents (Lesley Taylor, Region 4); 9:30 a.m. — 911 mapping ordinance, first reading; 9:50 a.m. — 911 Public Safety Telecommunicators Proclamation; 10 a.m. — NRHS budget discussion, MOU and lease agreement; 10:15 a.m. — break; 10:30 a.m. — re: fee schedule for the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building (Renee Harper); 11 a.m. — re: resolution for Wolf Creek Park/Brad Woolf issue (Larry Harrah, prosecuting attorney); 11:30 a.m. — discuss for countywide trail construction including Wolf Creek Park (Bill Wells); 11:35 a.m. — re: purchase of real estate from Tom Rist (Larry Harrah, prosecuting attorney); and 12 p.m. — workshop for discussion of employee evaluations and starting pay.
FARSE — The Fayette Association of Retired School Employees will meet Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Quality Inn Whitewater Grill in Fayetteville. The meeting speaker will be Jack Tanner, executive director of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, or a representative.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., regular meeting, BOE office; and Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., regular meeting, BOE office.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Flu Clinic — New River Health will host a flu clinic on the parking lot of the former BBT in Oak Hill on Monday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have insurance, bring your card. If not, come anyway. Call 304-469-2905 with questions.
Christmas Decorating Contest — The Town of Ansted will hold its 3rd annual Christmas decorating contest. All decorations must be up by Dec. 9 and winners will be announced on Dec. 13. Awards will be given for the following: residential — first, second and third places; and business — best overall.
Christmas Market Vendors Wanted — The City of Smithers and Fish Insurance Group will host the annual Christmas market again this year. The market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley PK-8 (former Valley High School). Vendors and food vendors interested in participating should send a message to the event host from the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/454648791808600/. There will be shopping, food and drinks, entertainment, prize drawings and Santa will be on hand with a gift for kids. Table rental is $20 with an additional $5 charge if power is needed. All proceeds will benefit the Fayette Starting Points Resource Pantry.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Veterans Day Celebration — DuBois on Main will host a special Veterans Day observance Sunday, Nov. 10 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the group’s community room at 116 Main Street in Mount Hope. There will be a DuBois veterans display, a pot luck dinner and lots of conversation with our veterans. All veterans and the public are invited to attend to learn some fascinating history and to share yours. For more information, call 304-578-7707.
Veterans Appreciation Day — Show your patriotism by attending the annual Veterans Appreciation Day Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville. Guest speakers will be former and active duty military personnel speaking on “The Continual Cost of Freedom.” Special music will be provided by the Fayetteville Community Chorus.
Healthy Grandfamilies in Fayette County — The Health Grandfamilies program, created by West Virginia State University and facilitated by New River Health Association, offers information about how to deal with various agencies, what help is available, ways to manage your time, how technology affects your family, healthy choices and more. Locally, the program, which is available free to anyone raising grandchildren, will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 19 and running every Tuesday for 10 weeks (Tuesdays in holiday weeks will be skipped) at Warm Hands/Warm Hearts on Main Street, Oak Hill. Each session will offer two hours of information about resources to help you and your family. A meal will be provided. Deadline to register is Nov. 15. Call 304-465-1378 and leave a message along with your name and phone number. If you can’t enroll in this session, another day time and an evening session will be offered in 2020. For more information, find healthygrandfamilies.com.
Terri’s Tribute Blood Drive — Terri’s Tribute has announced the 2019 memorial blood drive will be Nov. 9 at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill. Please make plans to join the group and give blood so others may live. Terri’s Tribute is an organization dedicated to help those struggling with cancer and to raise funds for scholarships of local children who have lost a parent to cancer. The group originally was organized in support of the late Terri Massey. October 29 will mark 10 years since Massey’s passing and the blood drives have allowed her friends and supporters to help many many patients in her honor.
Fundraisers
Reveal Show — The Midland Trail Show Choir will host a season-opening fundraising dinner and show on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the high school in Hico. Dinner times are 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., with show times at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children. Tickets will be sold at the door, or you may contact a show choir student. For more information, call 304-658-5184 and ask for Susan Lewis or Mandy George.
Christmas Bazaar — On Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16, the annual Friends of the Lewis House Christmas Bazaar will be held. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each of the four days. Ginny Cracraft, secretary of the Friends group as well as house chairman responsible for renting the upstairs of the historic structure for parties and other activities, says the bazaar in the lower level will be a big event for the area and will feature a myriad of new and like-new items. Proceeds from the sale will go to help the FOTLH recoup some of the expenses of repairing an apartment it rents out on the grounds. One item of particular interest to Cracraft is a good supply of porcelain dolls which will be available for purchase. Throughout the lower portion of the Lewis House, a large variety of Christmas-related items will be for sale during the bazaar, according to Cracraft. “We have divided into areas — Santa Claus, snowmen, Christmas decorations, angels and a variety of things.” In addition to some smaller, primitive trees, there is also a larger Christmas tree for sale. Adorned with numerous quality ornaments, it will cost $150. Without the ornaments, it will be roughly half that price. Other Christmas-related items will include crèches, photos, flowers, small decorations, primitives, soldiers made out of flower pots, bulbs and wreaths, and various accessories for wrapping Christmas presents. “And we have thousands of lights, and they all work.” While most items will be for the yuletide season, there will also be some furniture, dishes and other items, as well as a section devoted to arts and crafters featuring a good deal of supplies. The latter sale may also feature some baked goods, and some winter clothing will be added. Donations of items to sell, as well as monetary donations, are still being accepted. To make donations or seek further information, call Cracraft at 304-719-9098 or 304-469-3861. Also, Cracraft said groups wanting to rent the Lewis House upper level for Christmas events should call to get on the list soon. “It’s starting to fill up.”
