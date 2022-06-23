Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Vendors Welcome — The City of Montgomery will host its annual Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. and is now accepting applications from vendors. If you would like to have a vendors table at the event, please contact Angela at City Hall at 304-442-5181.
Places to Go/Things to Do
God and Country Day — The Town of Pax will host God and Country Day on Saturday, July 2 from 7 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. The town, in conjunction with its amazing community partners, said God and Country Day 2022 will be its biggest and best event to date. The town boasts the largest fireworks display in the entire state of West Virginia; but God and Country Day is so much more than that with events running all day to celebrate. It will be fun for the whole family. There will be contests for horseshoes and pie baking with prizes for the top winners. All events and meals are free and open to the public. Any questions in regards to God and Country Day festivities are to be directed to Town Hall at 304-877-2407.
Training Run for Bridge Day 5K — There will be a free group run to prepare for the Bridge Day 5K Run this fall on Saturday, Jun 25 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The training run is hosted by Active SWV Community Captains Beth Hudspeth and Melanie Seiler and supported by sponsor-partner Water Stone Outdoors with sponsorship from WVU Tech. Meet at Water Stone in Fayetteville at 8:30 a.m. for a run then return for coffee, the farmer’s market, and new merchandise at the shop. This is a great time to learn the race route and details about the event. Organizers are prepared to split into two groups if there is an interest in a fast 4-5 miles and interest in a walk/run 3.2 miles. The training run will not be running across the New River Gorge Bridge. Pedestrian traffic is only allowed one day a year. You will have to sign up to race for that opportunity at https://activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run/
National Night Out — The UKVSAC is planning a special evening as the 2022-23 school year approaches. A National Night Out is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Booker T. Washington Community Center's Grant Park. There will be food and games, and a school supplies giveaway is part of the evening, as well. To make contributions, contact Tina Ramirez, the UKVSAC vice president, at 304-552-3554.
Smithers Adventure Day — Smithers Adventure Day is planned for Thursday, June 30 at the Gateway Center. The event will be staged from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be new activities from which to choose, and everyone is welcome. There will be snacks and an A:FC water bottle for every participant. The event is coordinated by Adventure: Fayette County, which is a subcommittee of the Substance Abuse Taskforce facilitating activities to build a brighter future for local youth. For more information or to volunteer, call 304-860-5106, email adventurefayette@gmail.com, or visit https://www.adventurefayette.org/.
Community Yard Sale — The Jodie/Rich Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
5K Fun Run/Walk — The Town of Fayetteville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Committee (BPAC) will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, July 2 at 8:30 a.m. in conjunction with the Fayetteville Heritage Festival. The race will start at the Town Park and proceed through the Park Loop Trail, down by Wolf Creek and back up Workman Hollow, finishing at Town Park. Entry is free for children 12 and under. The first 75 entries will receive a drawstring bag loaded with lots of local goodies. Assorted sized T-shirts will be available for purchase for $10 on the day of the race. To sign up, visit the race page at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Fayetteville/Fayetteville4th5K?fbclid=IwAR1aUPFUGY-J20SRFuekCjqT3qGh6HRq_txrW-c4HBVtFHAPJMvgl4r7jj0.
Kids Art Camp — There will be a Kids Art Camp July 11 to July 15, sponsored by River Valley Arts at Gallery on 4th, 414 Fourth Avenue, Montgomery. The camp is geared for 6- to 10-year olds and runs from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Kids will enjoy different, creative projects including drawing, painting, clay, sewing, collage and more. Price for the camp is $25 and space is limited. Please pre-register on the River Valley Arts Facebook page or by calling 304-981-1212.
Work in Progress — The Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville presents Work in Progress: A Community Performance Series at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Present your songs, poems, prose, jokes in a listening environment.
Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market — A free community Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market will be held in Smithers from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through October. It will be at the Magic Carpet Lot, Michigan Ave, Smithers, which is across the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. The free event will feature vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather and other updates: Plein Air Art Festival & Farmers Market.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for June. In June, all branches will have grab and go craft bags for the kids. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — game day (Saturday, June 25, all day), jigsaw puzzle club (Wednesday, June 29, all day) and SRP (summer reading program, Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m.). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — baby lapsit (Monday, June 27, noon), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesday, June 29, noon) and bird feeders (Thursday, June 23, all day). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Legos/KNEX Club (Saturday, June 25, all day), SRP (summer reading program, Wednesday, June 29, 11 a.m.) and book group (Monday, June 27, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — adult painting (Monday, June 27, 1 p.m.), Lego/KNEX (Friday, June 24, all day), Movie Day (Friday, June 24, 1 p.m.), Teen STEM (Wednesday, June 29, 1 p.m.), SRP (summer reading program, Thursdays, June 23 and 30, 1 p.m.) and Adult Book Club (Tuesday, June 28, 10 a.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/Knex Cub (Thursdays, June 23 and 30, all day), Adult Coloring Club (Friday, June 24, 3 p.m.), 1 on 1 computer help (Monday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by appointment), Walking Club (Tuesday, June 28, 4 p.m.) and SRP (summer reading program, Wednesday, June 29, 2 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), trivia (all month), SRP (summer reading program, Tuesday, June 28, 11 a.m., and Thursdays, June 23 and 30, 11 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.), SRP lapsit (Friday, June 24, 11 a.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Group (Journey Under the Sea, ages 9 to 18, Saturday, June 25, 12 p.m.) and Family Movie Night (Atlantis, Tuesday, June 28, 5 p.m.).
Church
Kingdom Quest — LifeBridge Assembly of God in Oak Hill will host Kingdom Quest on July 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the church’s parking lot (1513 Main Street East, Oak Hill). Visitors are invited to wear medieval costume if they have it available to them. There will be free food, inflatables, a dunk booth, carnival-style games, crafts, balloon swords and crowns, face painting, and other activities. Everything is free to the community.
