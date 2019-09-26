Meetings
Mount Hope City Council Special Meetings — The council of the City of Mount Hope will hold two special meetings next month. On Thursday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m., the special meeting will be held for council to consider the first reading of a new zoning ordinance. At 6 p.m., the council will hold a special meeting to consider the second reading of a new zoning ordinance. Any interested party may appear before the council at either meeting and be heard. The meetings will be held in the community room at Mid-Town Terrace, Mount Hope.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25, Nov. 8, Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. Following is the agenda for the Sept. 27 meeting: 9 a.m. — pledge of allegiance, exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve second half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:05 a.m. — decision re: support for Iceland Project; 9:15 a.m. — re: environmental review for Armstrong PSD CDBG (Lesley Taylor, Region 4); 9:30 a.m. — future of Fayette County (Fayette County mayors); 10 a.m. — Community Corrections update (Jeri Sarafin); 10:30 a.m. — motorcycle tourism maps (Michael Moore); 11 a.m. — drug enforcement issue (Sheriff Mike Fridley); 11:25 a.m. — raise request for law enforcement (Sheriff Fridley); 11:30 a.m. — Wolf Creek Park invoice and update (Kelly Jo Drey); 12 p.m. — personnel matter (David Perry); 12:30 p.m. — bids for paving at 911 Center; and 12:45 p.m. — Boomer Ballfield excavating project (Les Thomas and Larry Villarreal).
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Friday, Sept. 27, BOE office, 8:30 a.m., special meeting for work session; and regular meetings on Tuesdays, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. each evening at the BOE office.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Fall Clean-up at Huse Memorial Park — Huse Memorial Park’s annual fall clean-up is scheduled for Oct. 14. Individuals are urged to come by prior to this date to get any decorations you have placed on a grave that you wish to save. New decorations may be placed beginning Nov. 1. Items not allowed to be placed on a lot within the cemetery include, but are not limited to, the following shepherd’s hooks, standup decorations, coping, curbing, decorative rocks, fencing, hedging, grave mounds, borders or enclosures. No decorations of any type are permitted in trees or cemetery plantings. Flags may be placed on graves on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Flag Day and Veterans Day. Flags should be kept to 12x18 inches in size or smaller. Flags are subject to removal by Huse Memorial Park Commission and the Town of Fayetteville 10 days after the holiday. Glass is prohibited at all times. Devotional lights of any type are prohibited in the cemetery.
Christmas Market Vendors Wanted — The City of Smithers and Fish Insurance Group will host the annual Christmas market again this year. The market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley PK-8 (former Valley High School). Vendors and food vendors interested in participating should send a message to the event host from the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/454648791808600/. There will be shopping, food and drinks, entertainment, prize drawings and Santa will be on hand with a gift for kids. Table rental is $20 with an additional $5 charge if power is needed. All proceeds will benefit the Fayette Starting Points Resource Pantry.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Vendors Wanted — There will be a Halloween Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. until midnight at Hawks Nest State Park. Vendor spaces are 8x10 and vendors should bring their own canopy, tables, chairs, etc. They are requested to decorate their spaces with a Halloween them and may also pass out candy if desired. For more information, or to register as a vendor, contact Kid Quest at 304-640-6776.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. Collection dates (as weather permits) through the end of the year are Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Storytime — Oak Hill Library will host a special storytime on Johnny Appleseed on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for those ages 3 to 12. Come learn about Johnny Appleseed through stories, songs and a craft. The storytime will end with a special apple tasting for all who attend.
Terri’s Tribute Blood Drive — Terri’s Tribute has announced the 2019 memorial blood drive will be Nov. 9 at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill. Please make plans to join the group and give blood so others may live. Terri’s Tribute is an organization dedicated to help those struggling with cancer and to raise funds for scholarships of local children who have lost a parent to cancer. The group originally was organized in support of the late Terri Massey. October 29 will mark 10 years since Massey’s passing and the blood drives have allowed her friends and supporters to help many many patients in her honor.
Fall Youth Festival — The annual free fall youth festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. until dark at the Fayetteville Town Park. Among the activities planned are the following: inflatables, a petting zoo, children’s games, teen games, face painting, an obstacle course, laser tag, a hay ride and a dunking booth. Music will be provided by WQTZ 106.9 Spirit Radio and a fire truck and the West Virginia State Police Command Center will be on hand. There will be guest speakers, free food, door prizes (a bicycle and an Xbox), free T-shirts and fireworks at the end of the evening.
Oktoberfest Flower Show — All are welcome to visit a Horticulture Specialty Flower Show entitled “Oktoberfest” presented by the Woodland Oaks Gardeners on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at the Historic Lewis House, 214 Main Street, Oak Hill. Admission is free. If you’re interested in gardening please join the group. The monthly meeting will be held Oct. 2 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Lewis House during the Horticulture Specialty Flower Show. All are welcomed.
Shamrock Shindig Fall Ride — The Shamrock Shindig Fall Ride will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 beginning at The Tractor Bar in Mount Nebo. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 10 a.m. The ride through scenic Nicholas County has an entry fee of $20 which includes a poker hand, the ride fee and lunch at the end of the ride. All proceeds will benefit the Mount Nebo St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Inc. Other activities include T-shirt sales, a 50/50 and raffle. All riders must pay the ride fee regardless of age and riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet according to West Virginia State Law. For more information, please contact Mike Sales at 304-619-9644 or Jon Ceslovnik at 304-610-2195.
34th Pratt Fall Festival — The 34th annual Pratt Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The festival parade begins at 10 a.m. There will be live entertainment and vendor booths, as well as lots of great food, crafts, activities for kids (some free), and family fun. Openings are available for vendors and for participation in the parade. For vendor information, please call 304-444-2487. For parade participation, please call 304-444-2487. You also may email Prattfallfest@gmail.com
Square Dance — The Montgomery Hoedown Square Dance, featuring live music and a caller, will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. For more, see https://www.montgomery-herald.com/news/watershed-group-to-host-square-dance/article_a251feb8-ca80-11e9-96c9-f351d5ae3a11.html
Paint Creek Bike Ride — The 5th annual Paint Creek Bike Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. The ride is held in conjunction with the Town of Pratt’s annual Fall Festival. Riders may choose between trips from Pratt to Mahan and back (30 miles) or to Pax and back (60 miles). Entry fee is $30 in advance (includes a commorative T-shirt) or $40 the day of the event. For more bike ride info, call 304-419-1891, email dyannivey@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2903527439871946/.
Music Convention — #1 Paint Creek Music Convention will convene with the Morning Star Baptist Church in Deepwater on Sept. 29. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. and the service will start at 2:30 p.m. Invited groups are The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus, The Brown Singers, The Wings of Mercy/First Baptist Church of Kimberly, First Baptist Church of Chesapeake, choir and various soloists.
Gospel Sing — There will be a gospel sing Saturday, Sept. 28 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Christian Revival Center, Robson. Featured will be 10 or more singers and/or groups from Fayette County.
Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale — The Oak Hill Lions Club will host a spaghetti dinner and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 3221 Main Street East, Oak Hill. The menu is spaghetti with choice of marinara or meat sauce, salad, rolls and drink for $8, dine in or carry out. All proceeds will go to assist with the club’s charities, including the eyeglasses program, Oak Hill High senior scholarships, Lions Club International Sight Foundation and other Oak Hill community projects. For more on the Oak Hill Lions Club, visit its Facebook page at Oak Hill WV Lions Club.
MTHS Scoreboard Fundraiser — The Town of Ansted is raffling off a gift certificate to Adventures on the Gorge as a fundraiser to help Midland Trail High School replace its football scoreboard. The gift certificate is valid for the winner’s choice of one of the following adventures for two people: the Lower New River whitewater trip, Tree Tops Zip Line Canopy Tour, or Timbertrek Adventure Park. Tickets are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5 and are available for purchase at Town Hall. The drawing will be held Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. via Facebook Live.
Spaghetti Dinner — The Fayetteville Baptist Church Memorial Scholarship spaghetti dinner will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Take-out orders are available by calling 304-574-1074. Donations will be accepted and used to fund scholarships for qualifying graduates. Everyone is welcome.
GBHS Class of 1989 — The Gauley Bridge High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30-year reunion Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Riverview Dining Hall at the Historic Glen Ferris Inn from 5 to 10 p.m. The menu will include prime rib, salmon, chicken buffet with dessert. Cost is $47.88 per person (tax and gratuity included). There will be a cash bar with beer and wine only.
