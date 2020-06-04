Meetings
Oak Hill Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. The council will meet via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3044699541; the meeting ID is 304 469 9541. You may also dial 1-301-715-8592; the meeting ID is 304 469 9541. Following is the meeting agenda: call to order; roll call (Mayor Daniel E. Wright, Tom Oxley, Michelle Holly, Diana Janney, Melissa Wilshire, Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr., Benitez Jackson), invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, reading and approval of minutes for May 11 Zoom meeting, treasurer’s report, correspondence, citizens’ comments, council comments and department reports, mayoral comments; unfinished business — recommendation to rezone multiple parcels in the Pacwood Drive area, consideration of one-way street for Mission Avenue, bid opening for demolition of residential structure located at 101 Boley Street owned by Alva and Brittany Mendiola, consideration and adoption of resolution to lay an assessment lien for demolition on property located at #199 Minden Road owned by Lori Byrd; new business — new appointment and reappointments to boards, commissions and committees (Board of Zoning Appeals: appointment to fill vacancy; reappointments: Planning Commission — Jim Ross and Don Williams, Building Commission — Don Williams, Police Civil Service Commission — Jeremy Crosier); Planning Commission recommendation (appeal and reenactment Land Use Table 15.10.040 to permit a processor facility in a B-1 District with a special use permit), budget revision, consideration of streets to be paved in 2020, consideration to amend Oak Hill Municipal Code (OHMC) 5.02 Garage and Rummage Sales for the purpose of eliminating fees for yard sale permits, consideration to renew intergovernmental agreement with Fayette County Building Code inspections; adjournment.
Fayetteville Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will hold its regular meeting on Monday, June 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held by Zoom and may be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Following is the meeting agenda: prayer by Carl Harris; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance led by Zenda Vance; reading and action on minutes from May 7; reading and action on minutes from May 14; reading and action on minutes from May 18; review and approval of financial report; appoint to Board of Parks and Recreation Commission — Mary Ann Roberts, July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024; appoint to Fayetteville Municipal Planning Commission — re: appoint Kathryn Toler, July 1, 2020 to June 30, 20204, and Claude Bess, July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2024; appoint to Huse Memorial Park Commission — reappoint Dale Clonch, July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023; council comments; visitor comments — Roy Smith, removal of grassy divide on South Lee Addition; unfinished business — budget revision (treasurer), discuss and act on canceling the public hearings for the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinances scheduled for June 17; new business — discuss and act on Fourth of July celebration, discus and act on School Properties Survey, discuss and act on setting the date of the public hearing for the Comprehensive Plan for July 9 at 11 a.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall, discuss and act on setting the date for the zoning ordinance public hearings to July 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall, discuss and act on setting the date for the zoning ordinance public hearings to July 9 at 6 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall, discuss and act on setting a special council meeting for July 23 at 5 p.m. for the Comprehensive Plan and new zoning ordinances, discuss and act on first reading of creating an Emeritus Board position, discuss and act on Guardian Ancillary Renewal, discuss and act on West Virginia Department of Highways proposal on the Second Avenue Bridge, discuss and act on West Virginia Trail Force account partnership, discuss and act on dedicating the funds from the sale of the historic school desks/items to the Alumni Scholarship Fund for Fayetteville students (Debbie Richardson), discuss and act on town superintendent salary and vacation package, discuss and act on hiring a seasonal helper, discuss and act on street abandonment Vaglio Avenue (old Third Avenue), discuss and act on returning to business as usual for Town Hall, recycling and other town offices/employees, discuss and act on waiving yard/garage sale fees; reports from boards — board reports, Fire Department, Police Department, report from Town Superintendent; executive session for personnel issue; possible executive session for legal advice; adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, June 9 at 6 p.m., BOE office; regular meeting — Tuesday, June 23 at 6 p.m., BOE office; special meeting for oath of office — Tuesday, June 30 at 8:30 a.m., BOE office.
Announcements
OHHS/CHS Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High School/Collins High School Alumni Association’s Alumni Log will be available for sale Labor Day Weekend at the association’s Alumni Center, 108 Kelly Avenue, Oak Hill (across from City Hall). The center will be open Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 6, 1 to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost of the Alumni Log is $5. For more information on the Alumni Center, call 304-640-0498 or 304-877-3247.
Places to Go/Things to Do
OHHS/CHS Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High School/Collins High School Alumni Center at 108 Kelly Avenue, Oak Hill (across from City Hall) will be open Saturday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, June 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing is in effect. Face masks and hand sanitizer are available at the center. A number of new displays are available for viewing at the center. For more information, call 304-640-0498 or 304-877-3247.
Reunions
Second Infantry Division, U.S. Army — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, visit the website at www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and 224-225-1202.
