Meetings
FARSE — The Fayette Association of Retired School Employees will meet Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Quality Inn Whitewater Grill in Fayetteville. The guest speaker will be Jack Tanner, executive director of the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, or a representative. All retired school employees are invited to attend.
WVACEEC — The West Virginia Advisory Council for the Education of Exceptional Children (WVACEEC) will meet at the Fayette Institute of Technology on Oyler Ave. Oak Hill, on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 22 at 8:30 a.m. The public is Invited.
Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at the Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. All interested persons are invited to attend.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the county commission room in the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville on the following dates: Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. Following is the agenda for the Nov. 22 meeting: 9 a.m. — public hearing re: creating a TIF District in Oak Hill, exonerations (Eddie Young), approve vouchers and invoices, approve second half payroll, approve prior meeting minutes, approve estate settlements (Debbie Berry, county administrator); 9:30 a.m. — Trinity Coal (Carol Hall) re: valuation; 10 a.m. — John Osborne re: Ansted property deed and dilapidated lien; 10:15 a.m. — break; 10:30 a.m. — RFP for 7-acre pad site at Wolf Creek Park and DEP National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Fee for approval; 11 a.m. — permission to advertise for a farm production manager (Susannah Wheeler); 11:30 a.m. — re: URA oversight, excise revenues, bank account for revenues from farm, square stand and compatible iPad and accessories, approval of Coal Reallocated Fund Expenditures for trails (Gabe Peña and Susannah Wheeler); 12 p.m. — second reading of Mapping and Addressing Ordinance; 12:30 p.m. — workshop (New River Humane Society: discussion and decision on county truck; entrance sign; road repair; roof leak at garage building; weed eating on front hill).
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. for regular meetings at the BOE office in Fayetteville.
New River Humane Society — The New River Humane Society meeting will be held at Elliott’s Whitewater Bar and Grill on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association — The Oak Hill High/Collins High Alumni Association meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 107 Kelly Avenue across from City Hall. All alumni and friends are invited to attend.
Announcements
Thanksgiving Meal — The 2019 Community Thanksgiving Meal will be held at the Lewis Christian Community Center at 469 Central Avenue in Oak Hill. Those dining at the center are invited to join the meal from 12 to 2 p.m. Deliveries begin at 11 a.m. To have meals delivered, or if you have questions about the delivery areas, please call one of the following locations with name, telephone number, directions to delivery location and number of meals requested: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 304-469-3223 or Oak Hill United Methodist Church at 304-469-4126. Delivery requests will be accepted only through Nov. 22. Anyone wishing to volunteer in any manner is asked to call Lesley Taylor at 304-382-1421 or send a message via the 19th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal page on Facebook. Financial contributions, as well as donations of items for the meal are welcome as well. Anyone wishing to make a contribution to the meal can contact Taylor at the phone number above. Financial donations can be sent to Community Thanksgiving Meal, c/o St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 345 Kelly Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901, noting “Thanksgiving meal” in the memo. Anyone wishing to donate thawed turkeys or turkey breasts, for which there is a dire need, can bring them to the Lewis Christian Community Center on Monday, Nov. 25.
Christmas Decorating Contest — The Town of Ansted will hold its 3rd annual Christmas decorating contest. All decorations must be up by Dec. 9 and winners will be announced on Dec. 13. Awards will be given for the following: residential — first, second and third places; and business — best overall.
Christmas Market Vendors Wanted — The City of Smithers and Fish Insurance Group will host the annual Christmas market again this year. The market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley PK-8 (former Valley High School). Vendors and food vendors interested in participating should send a message to the event host from the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/454648791808600/. There will be shopping, food and drinks, entertainment, prize drawings and Santa will be on hand with a gift for kids. Table rental is $20 with an additional $5 charge if power is needed. All proceeds will benefit the Fayette Starting Points Resource Pantry.
Call for Volunteers — The West Virginia Alliance for Sustainable Families is seeking volunteers to assist in preparing tax returns in the Mount Hope area during the upcoming tax season. Free training will be provided. For more information, visit the website at www.wvasf.org or call 304-673-1530.
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program sponsor a waste tire collection the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart off Route 19 at Fayetteville. The final collection date for the year (as weather permits) is Dec. 18. Only tires from state residents will be accepted, so please have your West Virginia ID ready at sign in. A 10-tire limit per person will be enforced. Tires (only car or light truck tires, 16 inches or less) must be off the rim. For more information, call 304-574-4339.
VA in Need of Volunteer Drivers — The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance is looking for individuals to volunteer one day a month to transport veterans to medical appointments for the Veteran Transportation Network. This program is designed to ensure that veterans without transportation have access to the health care they need. It is free to the veterans. Anyone wishing to volunteer to become a driver of veterans should contact the Voluntary Service Office at the Beckley VA Medical Center: 304-255-2121 ext. 4162 or 4556.
Harm Reduction & Recovery Program — The Fayette County Health Department hosts a harm reduction and recovery program every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 202 Church Street, Fayetteville. Many services are offered, including STD testing, needle exchange and supplies, immunizations, wound assessment and treatment, Naloxone training, etc. If you would like to volunteer, please call 304-574-1617.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Oak Leaf Christmas Bazaar — The annual Oak Leaf Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lewis Community Center, Central Avenue, Oak Hill. Come join in the fun and do some of your Christmas shopping. There will be lots of vendors with a variety of homemade crafts.
Drop-in Ornament Making — The Oak Hill Public Library will host its annual ornament drop-in on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Several different ornament crafts will be laid out all day long with instructions for you to make and take home for your tree. Drop in whenever you can. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 304-469-9890.
Breakfast with St. Nick — Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School will host Breakfast with St. Nick on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost of admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Come take your photo with Santa. He’ll arrive at 8:30 a.m. There will be a silent auction to include front row seats at the school’s Christmas program and for other items, as well as a 50/50 drawing. There will be Christmas caroling by the SSPP students, as well as a writing station for the children to write letters to Santa. Vendor tables are available for rent to sell your merchandise, crafts, baked goods, etc. for $25 a table. If interested, call 304-465-5045 for more information.
Christmas Wrap Party — The Oak Hill Public Library will host a Christmas Wrap Party Thursday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Don’t wrap presents by yourself. Bring your wrapping supplies or use some of the library’s to wrap all your gifts. Bring a friend or a group to wrap together (adults only). Enjoy gift wrapping tips from your librarians, coffee and refreshments. For more information, call 304-469-9890.
Breakfast with Santa — Hawks Nest State Park will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.
