Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Health — The Fayette County Board of Health will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at the FCHD conference room, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville. Everyone interested is invited to attend.
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. The story map link is located at https://arcg.is/1KPv9n0. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Pastor Roger Harding, Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church; Pledge of Allegiance led by Roger Evans; presentation by Del. David “Elliott” Pritt; presentation of the Joshua Jones Award; reading and approval of minutes; treasurer’s report; correspondence; citizens’ comments; public hearing on sewer rate increase; unfinished business — consideration to approve an ordinance setting for the rates, fees and charges for service to customers of the sewer system of the City of Oak Hill (2nd reading), consideration to approve a letter of support for Housed-Up Inc. to build a single-room occupancy housing project designed to move participants from homeless to housing, consideration to appoint and reaping individuals (boards, commissions and committees), consideration to lien properties demolished by the REAP program, consideration to approve Zoning Officer appointment, consideration to appoint Wes Toney as city prosecutor and consideration to annex Greentown Loop property (2nd reading); new business — consideration to approve the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) application for City Park playground with 50 percent match, request to change Nov. 13 council meeting to Nov. 6, discussion on future plans for the former BB&T Bank building, consideration to approve a City of Oak Hill Youth Council program and application, consideration to repeal Oak Hill Municipal Code (OHMC) 2.20.070 White Oak Rail Trail Committee (first reading), update from Business Owners Association and consideration to rescind an action to pay the mayor and council members $100 per meeting to attend appointed meetings; department reports — Police Department, Fire Department, City Manager, Code Enforcement, Director of Economic Development and MS4; council comments; future agenda items; announcements; and adjournment.
West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women — The West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. will hold its 59th annual meeting Sept. 15-17 at the Weirton-Steubenville Holiday Inn, Weirton. Keynote Banquet Speaker will be Kenyatta Coleman Grant, community organizing coordinator with the WV Women’s Coalition against Domestic Violence. Additional speakers will include the chair of the WV Democratic Party, Mike Pushkin; the executive director of the state party, Ryan Frankenberry, who will conduct a workshop on Vote Builder Training; and the newly elected vice chair of the Democratic State Party, Teresa Toriseva, who will be featured speaker on Sunday morning. The WVFDW was founded in 1964 with a purpose to unite all Women’s Democratic clubs and all Democratic women into one group working together for the success of the Democratic Party. To register for this event, please contact a local county club president. Follow the event on facebook.com/WVFDW for more information.
Build the Hill — Build the Hill, a group of local residents working together to revitalize Oak Hill, will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at The Bellann, 137 Main Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901. All who are interested in the prosperity and well-being of the community are encouraged to attend — business owners, families, entrepreneurs, individuals. In 2023, Oak Hill was selected to participate in HubCAP, a program designed by The West Virginia Community Development Hub (The Hub). The goal of this program is to stimulate the revitalization of communities in West Virginia like Oak Hill through volunteer efforts and leadership development. Through this program, Oak Hill is able to receive technical assistance, support with creative placemaking, and expert mentorship from key innovators and thought leaders in West Virginia. Collectively, the volunteer group is advocating for and implementing initiatives that support local businesses, attract new investments, revitalize neighborhoods, promote tourism, and get the city’s economy moving.
Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited — The Ernie Nester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12 at #2 Players Club Drive, Charleston, WV 25311. The meeting is open to everyone, and provides a social period at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a guest speaker for the evening.
Ansted Town Council — The Ansted Town Council will meet Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Fayette County Commission — The Fayette County Commission has regular meetings scheduled for Wednesdays, Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18. Meetings begin at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers of the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet in September as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m., BOE office; special board meeting for work session — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m., BOE office; and regular meeting — Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m., Meadow Bridge High School.
Announcements
FCPL Homebound Program — Fayette County Public Library provides free delivery of materials to homebound patrons. To be eligible for the Homebound Program an individual must be: a resident of Fayette County; a Fayette County Library cardholder in good standing or if you do not have a library card, we can get you one; or homebound due to age or long-term illness, injury, or disability. Materials available for delivery include books, magazines, movies on DVD and audiobooks. To apply for the program, print the application form off our website at fayette.lib.wv.us, or pick one up from any of our branches. You may return completed forms at any of our branch libraries or mail to: Homebound Program, Fayette County Public Library, Attn: Kim Massey, 531 Summit St., Oak Hill, WV 25901. If you are unable to fill out and return the form yourself, please call 304-465-5664 and we can fill out the form with the information you provide over the phone.
Terri’s Tribute Blood Drive — The annual Terri’s Tribute Memorial Blood Drive, held each year in memory of Terri Massey, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Lewis Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill. There is currently a critical blood shortage across the country, while someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. Each donation can save up to three lives, according to the American Red Cross. For an appointment, call 304-663-2410 or email dktread@gmail.com.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Splash Pad Grand Opening — The Splash Pad Grand Opening at Fayetteville Town Park will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. Please join in for a refreshing morning and remember to bring a towel. The project was made possible with combined funds from the American Relief Fund and the Fayetteville Park Commission.
Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run — The 17th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run, a poker run, will hit the roads Sept. 9 to honor the memory of Lindsey Raines, a 2004 Greenbrier West High School graduate and avid motorcycle rider who died on Dec. 12, 2006. The event, annually held on the Saturday after Labor Day, is utilized as a fundraiser for scholarships for students from Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East, Pocahontas and James Monroe high school students. To date, organizers say the poker run has raised over $250,000 in support of scholarships. Pre-registration with cash, check, credit card or PayPal: @paulraines834 will be accepted at the Western Auto in Rainelle. Calls seeking more details can be directed to Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155. Registration on Sept. 9 will be held at the Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg. A breakfast buffet will be available for $10 from 9 a.m. until noon. Route maps will be provided at registration. The last bike in will be at 4 p.m. at the Rainelle Moose Lodge. An evening meal and music will be provided. Registration price is $30 per hand, which includes a “super nice” T-shirt, run patch, meal, the chance to win best or worst hand, and a door prize. An extra hand will cost $10, and two extra cards per hand can be purchased for $10. The best hand will be awarded $500, and the worst hand will receive $250.
Music on Main — Harmony for Hope of West Virginia, Inc. will sponsor Music on Main, a summer of fantastic live music in Mount Hope, on the third Friday of September (Sept. 16). The concert will start in the parking lot of the Mount Hope Christian Church. Bring your family and friends for an evening with great music and good vibes. Light refreshments (popcorn, chips, candy and pop) will be available at the Fayette County Community Arts Center concession stand.
NWS Open House — The National Weather Service in Charleston will host a public open house at their new facility, 1754 Hendrickson Drive, South Charleston, WV 25303, on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will give the public an opportunity to visit the forecast office and interact with the meteorologists, as well as other core partners who work day to day with the NWS. Activities planned during the event are tours of the forecast office and the Science on a Sphere room, weather balloon launches, and informational booths provided by local emergency management, universities and local media outlets. Admission and parking are free. Reservations for office tours inside the facility can be made at https://national-weather-service.ticketleap.com/nws-charleston-wv-open-house/. Follow US National Weather Service Charleston WV on Facebook at @NWSCharlestonWV on Twitter.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for September, which is Library Card Sign Up Month. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, 3:30 p.m.; homeschoolers board games, Thursdays, Sept. 14 and 28, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.; storytime, Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3:30 p.m.; movie night/treat, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.; Kitchen Fun, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5 p.m.; youth watercolor painting with Mae, Friday, Sept. 15, 3:30 p.m.; Book Club, Friday, Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m.; and YA and adult Watercoloring with Mae, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Book Group, Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m.; Homeschool Hour, Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 2 p.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.; Family Fun, Saturdays, Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10 a.m.; Crafting Mondays, Monday, Sept. 11, 5:30 p.m.; and Crafty Kitchen, Monday, Sept. 18, 5:30 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day; Adult Coloring Club, Fridays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 27, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, Sept. 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m. (by appointment); Walking Club, Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, Sept. 13, 20 and 27, 5 p.m.; grandparents card, Friday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m.; Find the Fall Leaves, Thursday, Sept. 14, 1 p.m.; Outer Space Craft, Friday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.; and Fall Fun Craft, Thursday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Puzzle Club, Tuesday, Sept. 19, all day; Movement Monday, Monday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.; Wellness Wednesday, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m.; Teen STEM, Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14 and 21, 4 p.m.; Family Friday, Fridays, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Monday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.; Crafternoons, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m.; Board Game Cafe, Fridays, Sept. 8 and 22, 1 p.m.; Book Club, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, Sept. 28, 4 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.; Crochet Club, Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14 and 21, 1 p.m.; adult painting, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m.; and puzzles, Monday, Sept. 25, all day. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — CYOA, Thursday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.; Video Game Night, Thursday, Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.; Baby Lapsit, Tuesdays, Sept. 12 and 26, 11 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Thursday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m.; and scavenger hunt, trivia and makerspace, all month.
Schools
Fayetteville PK-8 Watch DOGS Dad Kickoff — Fayetteville PK-8 will have its Watch DOGS Dad kickoff event for fathers and father figures on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. If you are already a verified Watch DOG Dad and are ready to sign up for a day, email tabanks@k12.wv.us. If you need a shirt, you can order one at shop.dadsofgreatstudents.com.
