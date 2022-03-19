Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, March 22, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Wednesday, March 23, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; special meeting (if needed) for personnel RIF/transfer hearings — Thursday, March 24, 6 p.m., BOE office, Fayetteville; and LSIC meeting for Meadow Bridge Elementary and Meadow Bridge High — Tuesday, March 29, 6 p.m., Meadow Bridge High.
CHS/OHHS Alumni Association — The Collins High School/Oak Hill High School Alumni Association holds its meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Alumni House at 103 Kelly Avenue across from city hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the alumni association.
Announcements
Meet and Greet — There will be a meet and greet for Matt Jeffries, candidate for the non-partisan magistrate position in Fayette County, on Tuesday, March 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cathedral Cafe, 134 S. Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Everyone is invited to come out for an evening of refreshments and entertainment and to meet Jeffries and ask him any questions you may have.
Election Stories — In advance of the May 10 primary election, a story, with accompanying photo if desired, announcing an individual’s candidacy for office may be submitted and published in The Montgomery Herald and/or The Fayette Tribune until April 11. After the April 14 edition, there will be no publication of candidates’ announcements. The staff reserves the right to edit submitted stories. Letters of support for specific candidates also may be submitted for publication, but must be limited to 300 words. All letters must include the author’s name, physical address and telephone number for verification purposes. Only the name and town of residence will be published. Candidacy stories and letters of support may be emailed to Cheryl Keenan at ckeenan@register-herald.com; or mailed to Editor, 417 Main Street West, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Spring Musical — After a 2-year delay the Historic Fayette Theater’s auditorium will once again be abuzz with song and dance with the spring production, “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood.” It’s the 1950s, hula hoops are in high demand, and so is Little Red Riding Hood! Wise Prince Jason (winner of the Math Olympics and the Nobel Prize), Strong Prince Justin (who can bench press his own mother) and ordinary Loud Prince Frank all want to woo Red Riding Hood. So the king and queen hire the Fairy Godmother to set three tasks for the princes. Only the prince who can find the missing girl, defeat the dragon and awaken a castle visitor from her slumber earns the right to woo Wed Widing Hood... that is, Red Riding Hood! Alas, Little Red’s couch-potato parents don’t want to lose their little girl. How else will they get their cookies delivered to Grandmother? So they hire the evil queen to thwart the Fairy Godmother’s contest. Luckily, Little Red Riding Hood's two sisters, Big Green Riding Hood and Medium Purple Riding Hood, help balance out the situation. Complete with the big bad wolf and a sock-hopping ‘50s score, this adventure is guaranteed to end in happily-ever-after laughter for audiences of all ages!” Performance dates and times are April 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on April 3 and 10. In accordance with CDC recommendations, masks will be required while inside the theater. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and children 12 and under. Tickets can be ordered online at showtix4u.com for Will Call pickup (seats will be assigned at box office) or can be purchased early at the box office on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The musical is produced by special arrangements with Pioneer Drama Service. In addition, funding to support the Historic Fayette Theater is made possible by the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Historic Fayette Theater is located at 115 S. Court St., Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call the theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com.
Easter Egg Hunt — Join Harmony for Hope, the Mount Hope Regional Band, the Mount Hope Lions Club, Mount Hope churches and the community for Mount Hope’s first community-wide Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 12 noon. Eggs will be hidden throughout the Mount Hope soccer field and kids of all ages are invited to come out and hunt them. The event will have a rain date of April 16 at 12 p.m.
A Walk for Hope — A Walk for Hope, an opportunity to raise awareness for addiction services and support those in recovery and their family members, will be held Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in front of the Oak Hill City Park. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and toiletries in lieu of a registration fee. For more information, please call 304-640-6987. Register at https://walkforhope.eventbrite.com/.
Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake — Go green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Earth Day Cleanup at Summersville Lake on Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Gather at the Battle Run Beach parking lot to help keep the lake beautiful. There will be opportunities for shoreline cleanup working from boats (private boats are welcome). Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 volunteers. Trash bags, hand sanitizer and masks will be provided. Please call 304-873-4312 or email David.J.Cooney@usace.army.mil to register yourself and/or your group by April 21.
Lenten Fish Dinner — The Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School’s annual Lenten fish dinner will be held each Friday of Lent (March 25 and April 1 and 8). The drive-through curbside only dinners will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Friday. Dinners are: flounder, $10; shrimp, $11; and combo, $12, and include baked potato, baked beans, slaw, dessert and bread. Children’s meal are fish or shrimp, $6; or a child’s pizza, $5. Cash or checks are accepted and all proceeds benefit Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School.
Street Eats and Cruise-In — The Town of Ansted Events Committee will host Street Eats and Cruise-In on Saturday, April 30. Street Eats is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Cruise-In scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. For more information, call 304-658-5901.
Craft and Flea Market — Hawks Nest State Park will host a craft and flea market on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors may reserve a 17x18 space for a $10 advance payment. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and canopy and all trash must be placed in the provided receptacles. All vendors are required to have their booths open until 2 p.m. and to remove all items they brought. No food sales will be allowed unless authorized by the Hawks Nest officials. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. All CDC guidelines must be followed. To reserve a vendor spot, call 304-658-5196, ext. 1575.
Hope’s Heritage Day — Harmony for Hope will host Hope’s Heritage Day on Saturday, March 26 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cottle Mountainair Hotel, 401 Main Street, Mount Hope, WV 25840. The day is dedicated to the history of Mount Hope, bringing artifacts and people to life. There will be a Mount Hope Pop-up Museum, a community pot luck dinner and guided historic walking tours.
White Oak Rail Trail Expo — The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901-2463). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for March and April. In March, all branches will have grab and go craft bags, Oak Hill Branch will have puzzles and trivia all month and Meadow Bridge will have Seusstastic Reading Challenge all month. In April, grab and go craft bags also will be available at all library branches, the Oak Hill branch will have Maker Space Earth Day Planters all month, Montgomery will hold a Guess the Jellybeans contest until April 18 and Meadow Bridge will hold a tube and straw challenge all month. National Library Week begins April 4 and the FCPL will host a Fine Free Week in conjunction. All branches also will be closed April 15-18 for Easter. Scheduled events for March and April are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, March 24 and 31, and April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3:30 p.m.), kid games (Saturday, March 26, all day), adult coloring (all month), kids movie (Tuesdays, March 22 and 29 and April 5, 12, 19 and 26, 4 p.m.), adult movie night (Tuesdays, March 22 and 29, and April 5, 12, 19 and 26, 6 p.m.), pinecone craft (Wednesdays, March 23 and 30, and April 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day), Irish recipe swap (Tuesday, March 22, during movie), Puzzle Club (Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day), book discussion (Friday, April 8, 3:30 p.m.), Game Day (Legos/Knex/penny games/string games, Saturdays, April 9 and 23, all day) and sachet craft (Friday, April 22, all day). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, March 24 and 31, and April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Mondays, March 21 and 28, and April 3, 11 and 25, 12 p.m.), life size Jenga (Tuesdays, March 29 and April 26, 4 p.m.), Bad Art Night (Tuesday, April 5, 5 p.m.), egg hunt (Tuesday, April 12, 5 p.m.), adult coloring (Wednesday, April 13, all day), Good Art Night (Tuesday, April 19, 5 p.m.), and adult coffee and convo (Wednesday, April 20, all day). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — book group (Mondays, March 28 and April 25, 6 p.m.), storytime (Wednesdays, March 23 — Leap into Science — and 30, and April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:30 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Mondays, March 21 and April 11, 5:30 p.m.), STEAM Club (Fridays, March 25, 3:30 p.m., Leap into Science, and April 22, 10 a.m., Leap into Science), family games (Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m.), family Easter and Earth Day crafts and books (Saturdays, April 2 and 9, all day), Easter crafts (Monday, April 4, 5:30 p.m.), Lego Club (Saturday, April 23, all day) and adult coloring (Saturday, April 30, all day). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Power of Play (Fridays, March 25 and April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 11 a.m.), Little Learners (Fridays, March 25 and April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 10 a.m.), adult painting (Mondays, March 28 and April 11, 1 p.m., and April 25, 11 a.m.), movie day (Fridays, March 25 and April 1, 1 p.m.), Dollar Deco (Mondays, March 21 and April 4, 11 a.m.), wreath craft (Wednesdays, March 23 and April 13 and 27, 1 p.m.), day terrariums (Tuesday, March 22, 1 p.m.), CYOA (Thursdays, March 24 and April 21, 4 p.m.), adult book club (Tuesdays, March 29 and April 26, 10 a.m.), adult horror book club (Tuesday, March 29, 2 p.m.), Teen Science and Stories (Thursday, March 31, 4 p.m.), bird feeders (Tuesday, April 5, 1 p.m.), Crafternoons (Wednesdays, April 6 and 20, 1 p.m.), Lego/Knex (Thursdays, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day), egg hunt (Friday, April 8, 12 p.m.), recyclable planters (Tuesday, April 12, 1 p.m.), Teen STEAM (Thursdays, April 14 and 28, 4 p.m.), horror readers club (Tuesday, April 19, 2 p.m.), STEM (Thursday, April 21, 4 p.m.) and Earth Day craft (Friday, April 22, 1 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, March 24 and 31 and April 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day), adult coloring club (Fridays, March 25 and April 1, 8, 22 and 29, 3 p.m.), one on one computer help (Mondays, March 28 and April 4, 11 and 25, by appointment), storytime (Wednesdays, March 23 and 30 and April 6, 13, 20 and 27, 5 p.m.), plant a flower (Tuesday, March 22, 3 p.m.), National Crayon Day craft (Thursday, March 31, 3 p.m.), adult book club (Thursday, April 7, 1 p.m.), Easter egg decorating (Thursday, April 14, 3 p.m.) and plant a flower (Friday, April 22, 3 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — Makers Space (all month), storytime (Thursdays, March 24 and 31 and April 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.), baby lapsit (Tuesdays, March 22 and April 12 and 26, 11 a.m.), Choose Your Own Adventure Club (Thursdays, March 24 and April 21, 5:30 p.m.), family movie night (Tuesdays, March 29 and April 26, Lorax, 5 p.m.), STEM storytime (Thursday, March 31, 5:30 p.m., wrestle storytime (Friday, April 1, 4 p.m.) and Mixed Mind Book Club (Tuesday, April 12, 5 p.m.)
Schools
Summer Teacher Institute — West Virginia teachers, librarians and college students now have extra time to apply for the West Virginia Humanities Council Summer Teacher Institute, “Voices from the Misty Mountains, Reclaiming Our Story for a New Appalachia.” The deadline to apply for the two-week institute is now April 1. Taking place July 11-22, the interdisciplinary institute is open to all teachers in all disciplines and grade levels, as well as librarians and teacher education graduate and undergraduate students. The institute, which is offered through Shepherd University’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Communities, is available both virtually and in-person at the Shepherd’s campus. All teachers and students selected to participate will receive $500 to use for professional development and/or classroom resources and certificates of completion. Graduate credit is also available. Participants will learn the story of West Virginia and Appalachia, gaining an understanding that will enhance teaching the state’s children. Writers Silas House and Gretchen Moran Laskas will be involved in the institute, as will storyteller Adam Booth, George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War Director Dr. James Broomall, and Center for Appalachian Studies Director and 2006 West Virginia Professor of the Year Dr. Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt. To apply, visit the Shepherd University “Voices from the Misty Mountains” website at https://www.shepherd.edu/apst-teacher-institute or contact Shurbutt at sshurbut@shepherd.edu.
Fundraisers
United Way Denim Days — Support United Way of Southern West Virginia by participating in Denim for a Difference March 21-25. Wear those comfy jeans to work: $5 for one day, $10 for three days, or $15 for the week makes a difference in your community. Call 304-253-2111 for more information.
