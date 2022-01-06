Meetings
Fayetteville Town Council — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 125 North Court Street. To attend the Zoom meeting, click https://zoom.us/j/3045740101. Those attending in person must wear a mask. Following is the meeting agenda: prayer; call to order; Pledge of Allegiance; reading and action on minutes from Dec. 2; reading and action on minutes from Dec. 14; review and approval of financial report; general comments (community clean up second weekend of each month); council/board comments (Zenda Vance, Stanley Boyd, Brian Good, Gabe Peña, Okey Skidmore and Lori Tabit); appointments (Parking Authority — reappoint Sharon Rynard for a second term of Jan. 6, 2022 to Dec. 4, 2026; Noise Committee (Brian Good, Lewis Rhinehart and Bradley Scott); department reports (Fire Department, Police Department, Town Superintendent); visitors’ comments; unfinished business — budget revision General Fund (treasurer), discuss and act on approval of additional donation to the Fayette Food Pantry for equipment to support the Covid spacing for food distribution ($950.29 for barricades and two heating tanks for heaters $130, for an additional gift of $1080.29), discuss and act on second reading to amend Article 1337.05 (a) to match State Code of three years residency instead of 10, appoint Jenna Grayson for a first term to the Board of Zoning Appeals (this is filling an unexpired term Jan. 6, 2022 to Dec. 30, 2023); new business — discuss and act on ratification of 2021 holidays to comply with state’s giving employees one-half days off Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, discuss and act on approval for Meeting Owl System demonstration by Region 4 PDC, discuss and act on first reading (to repeal Article 763.02 (f) Manufacturing, repeal 763.04 Manufacturing, Compounding or Preparing Products, and repeal 763.08 Business of Operating Amusements; per home rule), discuss and act on first reading (to amend 763.05 Business of Selling Tangible property, amend 763.06 Public Service or Utility Service and amend Article 763.07 (A) Contracting; per home rule), discuss and act on proposal by WVDEP on sponsoring a plan to research the removal of the dam on Wolf Creek, discuss and act on cost of living increase for all town employees, discuss and act on the hiring of two new police officers (Christopher McCall Jr. and Christian Wilson), discuss and act on acceptance of resignation of chief of police, naming of interim chief of police, advertising for position of chief of police/Police Department; executive session for personnel issue; possible executive session for legal advice; adjournment.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, Jan. 11, BOE office, 6 p.m.; and regular meeting — Tuesday, Jan. 25, BOE office, 6 p.m.
Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee — The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee meets the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
CHS/OHHS Alumni Association — The Collins High School/Oak Hill High School Alumni Association holds its meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Alumni House at 103 Kelly Avenue across from city hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the alumni association.
Announcements
Waste Tire Collection — The Fayette County Solid Waste Authority, in conjunction with the state Department of Environmental Protection and its REAP program, will host a waste tire collection on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Kmart off Route 19 in Oak Hill. There is a 10-tire limit per person which will be strictly enforced. Only tires from state residents will be accepted; please have your state ID ready when you sign in. Tires, from cars or light trucks only, must be off the rim. The collection is held the third Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 304-640-0749.
Free Physical Activities — Active Southern West Virginia sponsors the following free physical activities in the area: Smithers Walk 2 Wellness — Mondays at 5:30 p.m., meet at Smithers Gateway Center; Fayetteville Running Group — Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m., meet at Pies and Pints parking lot, Fayetteville; and Fayetteville High Fitness — Thursdays at 9 a.m., Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Fayetteville. Please visit https://activeswv.org/calendar/ for updates prior to each event.
Beckley VAMC Needs Volunteers — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you. The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers. Due to Covid-19 concerns, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center. Volunteers push more than 120 veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring veterans arrive to the right place at the right time. They put veterans at ease and make them comfortable. More than 1,300 southern West Virginia veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along. If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks the current volunteers, and hopes to welcome you soon.
Proper Disposal of Used U.S. Flags — The West Virginia Challenge Academy-South has agreed to accept damaged flags from the community and will dispose of them properly. This is a wonderful way for the cadets to serve the community and to teach proper flag protocol. There are two disposal locations. Please bring any old U.S. flags to Montgomery City Hall, 321 4th Avenue, Montgomery, or to Smithers City Hall at the Smithers Gateway Center, #2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Each location has a depository bin to accept tattered and damage flags, and they will be delivered to the academy for proper disposal. Mayor Greg Ingram of Montgomery and Mayor Anne Cavalier extend their joint appreciation to the WV Challenge Academy-South for this valuable and needed service to the community.
Bookmobile Available for Site Visits — The Fayette County Public Library is looking for businesses or groups that would be interested in having a visit from the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile can visit weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or whatever suits your group’s needs. The Bookmobile has a wide variety of items and if you need something in particular or an author you like officials can arrange for it to be onboard. Everyone is invited to visit the bookmobile to see what it has to offer. If you are interested in a visit from the Fayette County Bookmobile, please call 304-465-5664 to discuss scheduling.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Get Active in the Park — Active Southern West Virginia partners with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve to host a variety of Get Active in the Park events throughout the year. Two hikes are scheduled for this month: Brookside Trail, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Camp Brookside, and Endless Wall Hike, Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m., meet at Fern Creek parking lot. Please visit https://activeswv.org/calendar/ for updates prior to each event.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedule of events for January. All branches will have grab and go craft bags and winter scavenger hunts for the kids all month long. Also, there will be trivia and puzzles and a makers space all month at the Oak Hill branch. The Meadow Bridge branch will also host the Winter Reading Challenge and Bingo Reading all month. All branches of FCPL will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Scheduled events for January are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime (Thursdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 3:30 p.m.), movie night kids (Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m.), movie night adults (Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, 6 p.m.), adult coloring (Fridays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, all day), penny games/Lego (Saturday, Jan. 8, all day), pine cone craft (Wednesdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, all day), intro to micro greens (Saturdays, Jan. 15 and 22, 10 a.m.), adult book discussion (Friday, Jan. 28, 3:30 p.m.) and Choose Your Adventure Club (Saturday, Jan. 29, all day). Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime (Thursdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 3 p.m.), baby lapsit (Mondays, Jan. 10 and 24, 12 p.m.), 4-H (Tuesdays, Jan. 11 and 25, 4 p.m.), Girl Scouts (Tuesday, Jan. 18, 4 p.m.), building snowmen (Wednesday, Jan. 19, all day inside). Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — adult book club (Thursday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m.). Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — Lego Club (Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 22, 10 a.m.), movie night (Monday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m., The Holiday), storytime (Wednesdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, 10:30 a.m.), STEM Club (Friday, Jan. 14, 3:30 p.m., grades 2-8), adult coloring (Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.), Kitchen Witchery (Monday, Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m.), family game time (Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.) and book group (Monday, Jan. 31, 6 p.m.). Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — Libratory (Thursdays, Jan. 6 and 20, 4 p.m.), Lego/KNEX Club (Thursdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day), Little Learners (Fridays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.), Power of Play (Fridays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.), movie day (Fridays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2 p.m.), science and story (Wednesdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m.), make and take craft (Tuesday, Jan. 18, all day), wreath (Wednesday, Jan. 19, 1 p.m.), dollar decorations (Mondays, Jan. 24 and 31, 11 a.m.), adult book club (Tuesday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.) and Teen STEM (Thursday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m.). Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — Lego/KNEX (Thursdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, all day), adult book club (Thursday, Jan. 6, 1 p.m.), adult coloring club (Fridays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.), one-on-one computer help (Mondays, Jan. 10 and 31, by appointment), storytime (Wednesdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, 5 p.m.), find the rubber ducks (Thursday, Jan. 13, all day) and penguin craft (Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1 p.m.). Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — storytime (Thursdays, Jan. 6, 13 (Leap into Science), 20 and 27, 11 a.m.) and lapsit (Tuesdays, Jan. 11 and 25, 11 a.m.). Bookmobile (FP) — Week 1 (Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 and Jan. 31) and Week 2 (Jan. 10 to Jan. 15 and Jan. 24 to Jan. 30).
