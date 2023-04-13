Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Meetings
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: statutory meeting to set levy rates (continuation of March 14 special meeting) — Tuesday, April 18, 5:50 p.m., BOE office; and regular meeting — Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m., BOE office.
Announcements
Fayetteville Community Wide Spring Cleanup — The Town of Fayetteville invites the public (those from surrounding communities are well, too) to take part in the annual community wide clean-up April 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building parking lot, 200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Those wishing to dispose of items must haul them to the site; no pick-up is available. Appliances accepted will be washers, dryers, dishwashers, water heaters, heat pumps, furnaces, garbage disposals, trash compactors, conventional and microwave ovens, ranges/stoves, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and freezers (freon removed); along with furniture, mattresses, chairs, couches, clothing, paint (has to be filled with kitty litter), lawn accessories, lawn mowers, etc. Keep Fayette County beautiful. The event is sponsored by the Town of Fayetteville, Keep Fayetteville Beautiful, Fayette County, Fayette County Solid Waste Authority and the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup. For more information, call Superintendent Matt Diederich at 304-574-0101.
Electronics Recycling Event — The Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority, REAP and the Town of Fayetteville will host an electronics recycling event April 14-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building parking lot, 200 W. Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Accepted will be computers, printers, copiers, zip drives, video game devices, electronic cables, laser and multifunction scanners, fax machines, laptops, computer mouse, keyboards, speakers, webcams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit boards, cell phones, CD players, tape players, etc. Not accepted will be TVs, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, air conditioners, lamps, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, magnetic tapes, household batteries, fluorescent bulbs and home thermostats. All material is recycled through Greenbrier Recycling Center. For more information, call Superintendent Matt Diederich at 304-574-0101.
Earth Day Celebration — The Ansted Events Committee will host Ansted’s Earth Day Celebration April 21-22. Spots are still open for food vendors and spaces are free. If you are interested in participating, please call Town Hall at 304-658-5901 or register at https://forms.gle/NVtdJipNYmEREjwg8. Food trucks also are welcome.
Flea Market — Vendors are being accepted for a flea market at Hawks Nest State Park, 49 Hawks Nest Road, Ansted, WV 25812 on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Set up starts at 7 a.m. and a $10 advance payment is required for a 17x18 space. There will be no electricity available and no generators are allowed. Vendors must provide your own tables, chairs and canopy and place trash in receptacles provided. Vendors are responsible for the removal of all items brought to the site, and are required to have the booths open until 2 p.m. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the park superintendent. There will be no driving in the flea market area to unload vehicles after 9 a.m. and no food sales are allowed unless authorized by Hawks Nest officials. The sale of guns, fireworks, alcoholic beverages, pornographic material, counterfeit merchandise, pets, livestock, tobacco, ammo, vehicles (including all-terrain and motorcycles) is strictly prohibited. Hawks Nest reserves the right to reject any items deemed inappropriate to the family atmosphere of the park. Please call 304-658-5196 ext. 1575 to reserve your spot.
Fayette County Courthouse — The Fayette County Courthouse conducts normal business hours as follows: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To phone the Courthouse, dial 304-574-1200. For more information, visit the county website at https://fayettecounty.wv.gov/. The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed the following days: Memorial Day — Monday, May 29; West Virginia Day — Tuesday, June 20; Independence Day — Tuesday, July 4; Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 4; Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 9; Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 10; Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 23; Lincoln’s Birthday (observed) — Friday, Nov. 24; Christmas Day — Monday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Day — Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Oak Hill Municipal Election — The Oak Hill municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. The last day to register to vote for the city election is May 23. Individuals must register to vote in the Fayette County Clerk’s office at the Fayette County Courthouse. Early voting will begin May 31 and end June 10. Early voting will be held in council chambers at City Hall, 100 Kelly Avenue, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Kanawha County Clean-up — The spring 2023 Kanawha County Clean-up is scheduled next month. Locally, the delivery site at Cabin Creek, behind the Go-Mart, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. Items accepted will be accumulated solid waste, large appliances, air conditioners, 10 tires (with WV ID) and televisions. Recyclables accepted will be computers, all metals, car batteries and electronics. Items not accepted include gas/propane tanks, hazardous waste, paint, chemicals or motor oil. The clean-up is for residential debris only. Business debris will not be accepted. Removal of material from the site will not be allowed. The event is sponsored by the Kanawha County Commission and the West Virginia DEP. For more information, contact the Kanawha County Commission.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Spring Sing — The Fayetteville Community Chorus and the Oak Hill United Methodist Church Handbell Choir present a Spring Sing Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. at the Oak Hill United Methodist Church.
Fayette County Public Library — The Fayette County Public Library has released its branches’ schedules of events for April. In April, Oak Hill will offer an art contest and trivia and an egg scavenger hunt all month; and Mount Hope will host an Easter bunny scavenger hunt and rock paint all month. Montgomery will host Guess the Jelly Beans until April 17. National Library Week will be celebrated April 23-29 and the Fayette County branches will observe Fine Free Week the same week. Scheduled events are listed alphabetically by designation. Ansted (FA, 102 Oak Street, Ansted, 304-658-5472) — storytime, Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27, 3:30 p.m.; Jigsaw Club, Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, 3:30 p.m.; movies, Friday, April 14 and 28, 3 p.m.; drop-in activities and games, Saturdays, April 15, 22 and 29; CYOA Kids, Tuesday, April 18, 6 p.m.; book discussion, Friday, April 21, 3:30 p.m.; and bath scrub craft, Tuesday, April 25, 6 p.m. Meadow Bridge (FB, 53 Montrado Street, Meadow Bridge, 304-484-7942) — storytime, Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27, 3 p.m. Administration Office (FC, 531 Summit Street, Oak Hill, 304-465-0121 or 304-465-5664) — Wings of Wonder, Thursday, April 27, 4 p.m. Fayetteville (FF, 200 West Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, 304-574-0070) — storytime, Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, 11 a.m.; homeschool, Tuesdays, April 18 and 25, 2 p.m.; family games, Saturdays, April 15 and 29, 10 a.m.; Kitchen Witchery, Monday, April 17, 5:30 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.; and book group, Monday, April 24, 6 p.m. Mount Hope (FH, 500 Main Street, Mount Hope, 304-877-3260) — crochet, Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27, 1 p.m.; teen STEM, Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27, 4 p.m.; storytime, Fridays, April 14, 21 and 28, 10 a.m.; power play, Fridays, April 14, 21 and 28, 11 a.m.; $ Deco, Mondays, April 17 and 24, 11 a.m.; Medicare info, Tuesday, April 18, 1 p.m.; DIY flower pot craft, Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m.; Earth Day craft, Monday, April 24, 11 a.m.; adult book club, Tuesday, April 25, 10 a.m.; DIY terrarium, Wednesday, April 26, 1 p.m.; and movie, Friday, April 28, 12 p.m. Montgomery (FM, 507 Ferry Street, Montgomery, 304-442-5665) — walking club, Tuesdays, April 18 and 25, 4 p.m.; storytime, Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, 5 p.m.; Lego/KNEX, Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27, all day; adult coloring club, Fridays, April 14, 21 and 28, 3 p.m.; 1 on 1 computer help, Mondays, April 17 and 24, 10 a.m. (by appointment); plant a flower, Thursday, April 20, 3 p.m.; and Superhero Day craft, Friday, April 28, 3 p.m. Oak Hill (FO, 611 Main Street, Oak Hill, 304-469-9890) — baby lapsit, Tuesday, April 25, 11 a.m.; storytime, Fridays, April 14 and 21, 11 a.m.; CYOA, Thursday, April 27, 5:30 p.m.; and STEM storytime, Friday, April 28, 11 a.m.
Reunions
Nuttall High Class of 1973 — The Nuttall High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Saturday, June 10 at Babcock State Park’s Sugar Camp Shelter. For more information and/or to make reservations, call 334-301-3172 or 304-222-3545.
FHS Come On Home Reunion — Fayetteville High School’s annual Come on Home class reunion will be held July 1 at the Fayetteville Church of God Fellowship Hall, 114 Harvey Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840. Doors open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person and reservations are needed by June 14. There will be door prizes and auction items. New this year will be the induction for the first of the Fayetteville High School Hall of Fame. Please remit registration and $25 (payable to Come on Home) to Zenda Vance, 189 Wood Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
