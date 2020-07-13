Meetings
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order, roll call (Mayor Daniel E. Wright, Tom Oxley, Michelle Holly, Diana Janney, Melissa Wilshire, Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr., Benitez Jackson), invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, reading and approval of minutes, treasurer’s report, correspondence, citizens’ comments, council comments and department reports, mayoral comments, unfinished business — recommendation to rezone multiple parcels in the Pacwood Drive area (second reading), consideration of one-way street for Mission Avenue, Planning Commission recommendation (appeal and enactment Land Use Table 15.10.040 to permit a processor facility in a B-1 District with a special use permit, second reading), consideration to amend Oak Hill Municipal Code (OHMC) 5.02 Garage and Rummage Sales for the purpose of eliminating fees for yard sale permits (second reading), bid opening for street paving; new business — coal severance budget revision, approval request for Pro Officer contract between City of Oak Hill and Fayette County, consideration of Spring 2020 campaign materials for service line warranties, consider a recommendation from Oak Hill Sanitary Board to fill vacancy; adjournment. The meeting’s story map is located at https://arcg.is/1jn1fK1.
Fayette County Board of Education — The Fayette County Board of Education will meet as follows: regular meeting — Tuesday, July 14 at 6 p.m., BOE office; and regular meeting — Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m., BOE office. Following is the agenda for the July 14 meeting: call to order (President Pat Gray); Pledge of Allegiance (Steve Slockett); public delegations and comments; recognitions and reports — Superintendent Gary Hough presentation on re-entry to the 2020-2021 school year; minutes, agreements, contracts; appointment of board representatives — Family Resource Network (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022); approval of minutes; approval of policy (Charter Schools); approval of contract in excess of $50,000 (superintendent recommends approval of the purchase of the Heinemann Leveled Literacy Intervention System for Title I in the amount of $171,221.80. Purchase will be made during Title Carryover funds.); approval of contracts with Fayette County Universal Collaborative Pre-K partners (superintendent recommends approval of the contracts with the Fayette County Universal Collaborative Pre-K that will be in excess of $50,000 for the 2020-2021 school year. The Pre-K partners are Fayette County Child Development, Inc. - Head Start, Nicholas County Empowerment, Inc. - Starting Points, and Rapid Developments, Inc. - A Place to Grow.); approval of LinguiCare Associates Contract (superintendent recommends the approval of a contract with LinguiCare Associates that will be in excess of $50,000. The contract will provide speech and language services to students with special needs.); approval of Imagine Learning contract (superintendent recommends approval of a contract with Imagine Learning that will be in excess of $50,000. The contract will provide district-wide access in Imagine Math for grades 3-12.); consent calendar (none at the time of agenda preparation); finance — accounts payable (superintendent recommends approval of accounts payable beginning June 25 and ending July 1. Total amount of accounts payable is $2,578,788.45. A list of bills is available upon request by calling 304-574-1176 ext. 2106.); personnel — employment (professional), transfer (professional), leave request (professional), resignation/retirement (professional), employment (professional substitute), employment (extracurricular/extra duty), resignation (extracurricular/extra duty), re-employment of service personnel from preferred recall, employment (service), transfer (service), resignation/retirement (service), employment (extracurricular/extra duty service), correction for previous personnel action; points of personal privilege (board members may offer points of personal privilege); superintendent (superintendent will offer report to board); legal (none at the time of agenda presentation); adjournment.
Fayetteville Town Council Special Meeting — The Fayetteville Town Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 16 at 4 p.m. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, 2021 budget discussion, new business — discuss and act Heslep Avenue West Virginia American Water relocation approval, discuss and act South Lee tree removal (get bids), discuss and act on adoption of the state motor vehicle laws insofar as applicable to municipalities, discuss and act on Preliminary Survey of School Properties; adjournment. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://zoom.us/J/3045740101.
Announcements
Free Covid-19 Testing — Tuesday, July 14 — J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, Mount Hope; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; partnership with Fayette County Health Department and Mount Hope Fire and EMS; and Wednesday, July 15 — Old Kmart, Oak Hill; 10 a.m. to 2 p;.m.; partnership with Fayette County Health Department and New River Health Association.
Bookmobile Schedule — Following is the Fayette County Public Library’s Bookmobile schedule for each week through Aug. 31: Monday — Oak Hill Place, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; Fayette Manor, 2 to 2:45 p.m. and Fayette Hills, 3 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday — Pax Fire Department, 1 to 2 p.m. and Mossy Gas Station, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday — Gauley Bridge Gino’s, 12 to 1 p.m.; Dixie (school), 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. and Jodie (church), 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday — Danese (store), 10 to 11 a.m.; Danese Christian, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Prince (bus stop), 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Friday — Nuttall Paradise Inn, 1 to 2 p.m., and Piggly Wiggly, 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Places to Go/Things to Do
Fayette County Public Library — Following is the calendar of events at FCPL branches for the remainder of July: Ansted (Summer Reading — 4 p.m., Thursday, July 16 and Thursday, July 23); Fayetteville (Summer Reading ages 7 to 12, 10 a.m., Tuesdays, July 14 and 21; and Summer Reading ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, July 15 and 22); Meadow Bridge (Summer Reading, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, July 15 and 22); Montgomery (Summer Reading, 4 p.m., Thursdays, July 16 and 23); Mount Hope (Summer Reading, 3 p.m., Tuesdays, July 14 and 21); Oak Hill (Summer Reading, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 14, 16, 21 and 23); Adventure Day at the Fayetteville Park (11 a.m., Tuesdays, July 14 and 21) and Adventure Day at the Collins Park (11 a.m., Thursdays, July 16 and 23). For more information, visit the FCPL website at fayette.lib.wv.us or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Fayette-County-Public-Library-455353044504357/.
Reunions
Kesler/Kessler Reunion — It is with regret that the 73rd annual Kesler/Kessler reunion, held at Clifty, Kesler Memorial Presbyterian Church, Hico, has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If you have any questions, please contact President Bill Kesler (304-438-9158) or secretary Gerriann Fair (304-719-9368).
Second Infantry Division, U.S. Army — The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, visit the website at www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net and 224-225-1202.
Commented
